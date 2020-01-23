Germany Wants To Limit Memes And Mashups Derived From Press Publishers' Material To 128-by-128 Pixels In Resolution, And Three Seconds In Length
Last month, Mike wrote about France's awful proposals for implementing the EU Copyright Directive's upload filter (originally known as Article 13, but Article 17 in the final version). Just as France was the most vocal proponent of this dangerous development, so Germany was the main driving force behind the ancillary copyright requirement, also known as the snippet or link tax. And like France, Germany has managed to make its proposed national implementation (original in German) of what was Article 11, now Article 15, even worse than the general framework handed down by the EU. The former Pirate Party MEP Julia Reda has a Twitter thread (in German) that picks out the main bad ideas. Under the German proposals, in general only "single words or very short extracts" of a press article can be quoted without a license. Specifically, free quotation is limited to:
the headline
a small-format preview image with a resolution of 128-by-128 pixels
a sequence of sounds, images or videos with a duration of up to three seconds
The proposal states that the new ancillary copyright does not apply to hyperlinks, or to "private or non-commercial use" of press publishers' materials by a single user. However, as we know from the tortured history of the Creative Commons "non-commercial" license, it is by no means clear what "non-commercial" means in practice. Press publishers are quite likely to insist that posting memes on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter -- all undoubtedly commercial in nature -- is not allowed in general under the EU Copyright Directive. We won't know until top EU courts rule on the details, which will take years. In the meantime, online services will doubtless prefer to err on the side of caution, keen to avoid the risk of heavy fines. It is likely they will configure their automated filters to block any use of press publishers' material that goes beyond the extremely restrictive limits listed above. Moreover, this will probably apply across the EU, not just in Germany, since setting up country-by-country upload filters is more expensive. Far easier to roll out the most restrictive rules across the whole region.
Before the new laws go into operation, people can submit their views to the German government at the email address
konsultation-urheberrecht@bmjv.bund.de
until 31 January 2020. Now might be a good time to remind the German lawmakers -- politely -- that supporters of the EU Copyright Directive insisted repeatedly that memes were "exempt" and "safe" under the new rules. Germany's unbalanced and extreme implementation shows that simply isn't true, and means that memes and mashups are most definitely under threat -- just as many of us warned.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Filed Under: article 11, article 15, copyright, eu copyright directive, germany, linking, memes, neighboring rights, press snippets
Reader Comments
And I thought TP was Finnish, has he emigrated and gained power in Germany.
Re:
The problem is that there's not much copyright enforcement won't do to have its cock sucked, or to suck someone else's.
And here we have another example of copyright maximalism, where “fair use” is only for the wealthy.
Re:
Another reason why copyright needs to die. It's long since failed at fulfilling it's original purpose. Now it exists only as a censorship and profiteering tool, and this is just yet another example of that fact. Society no longer receives the benefits they are entitled to for granting copyrights, it's time to end copyright.
Train wreck ahead
I still don't get how the news publishers don't see links with short extracts as free advertising.
They're bonkers.
And, when this is implemented their traffic will drop as will their revenue and we'll all get to say:
Google: If we stop carrying your stuff, your traffic is going to drop.
Newspapers: We don’t care!
[Google stops carrying news excerpts from certain papers, whose traffic drops tremendously as a result]
Newspapers: [surprised Pikachu face]
Re:
Excellent and appropriate use of that meme.
Re:
While using a meme was certainly fitting in this case it isn't quite accurate, as past responses indicated that the last step would be more appropriate as...
Newspapers: (running to the courts with tears in their eyes) Judge, Google's being mean to us again, make them give us money!
Re: Train wreck ahead
"I still don't get how the news publishers don't see links with short extracts as free advertising."
It varies. With some, they're just bad at monetising traffic. With others, it's because the articles are AP feeds repackaged as clickbait, so they know that there's no value to what they publish outside of the visible extract.
"And, when this is implemented their traffic will drop as will their revenue and we'll all get to say:
We warned you"
...and they will yet again blame someone else and/or try to force Google to pay them for their bad business decisions.
Re: Train wreck ahead
They do they just want sites to pay to direct people to them as the big legacy publishers feel that the money made by the likes of twitter/facebook/google has been 'stolen' from them.
Its also about control if you make it illegal to link to news sites then yes it hurts the big players but at the same time it kills off the smaller sites (such as Techdirt) because if you cannot search for news sites then you'll be forced to go to them directly and the majority will turn to the major newspaper sites as they know their names, which means the newspaper can go back to controlling the news cycle and no longer worry about having to compete with internet sites (that may also point out the misleading rubbish they are publishing).
Germany clearly wants someone to create exactly one 128x128 (might as well go full 24-bit color, since 32-bit color is typically/always 24+alpha) image to represent Germany in all cases (except for the case where it's a 128x128 by 3s gif, or similar). That one image, and one 3s clip will be the only legal reference to ... [country.gif].
Oh, this will certainly solve their problem.
Much too large
I mean, a 1x1 image can already be trademarked if its color is magenta.
They could have set the resolution for images at 1024x768,
no one wants to look at 128x128 images,
this is basicaly an attack on free speech,
will blogs that have a small amount of advertising to pay for server costs be exempt from this,will charity websites that take donations be exempt ?
As in other laws sites like facebook or youtube will just follow the most extreme laws passed , so users will be effected by this even if the french or italian government have more liberal proposals to allow non profits and personal blogs to be exempt from these laws .
Re:
Of course it is. In some people's view, the issue with free speech is the"free" part. Too many believe that you should only enjoy speech if you pay for it.
Do you want people to ignore your copyright laws, because this is how you go about it.
Do you want services to stop doing business in your country due to it being too expensive to comply, because that is what is going to happen.
I don't understand why these lawmakers aren't looking at what is happening in the real world and crafting their laws to keep it within reasonable limits as opposed to whatever the loudest group says they want.
Re:
What's that, nathan?
I can't hear you over the sound of copyright maximalists singing "Money" (and handing over cash to Pink Floyd for the privilege of singing in public).
Re: Re: Giving it back where it belongs
Whereupon Pink Floyd then gives it all up to Berry Gordy and Janie Bradford.
Yes, that Berry Gordy who started Motown Records, nee Tamla Records. Barrett Strong singing "Money" was his 8th release, and the propellant to MoTown becoming a force in the music biz.
Fun fact: Barrett Strong was also the author of "Heard It Through The Grapevine" and other Motown hits.
Fun fact #2: The song was originally released in 1959, right in the midst of the Payola Scandal. Good times, good times. ;)
sumgai
Re: Re: Re: Giving it back where it belongs
Different song...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Money_(That%27s_What_I_Want)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mon ey_(Pink_Floyd_song)
But does it have round corners?
the whole aim of Articles 15 and 17 were to make it a definite that the lazy fucking publishers of news pieces were able to milk from others rather than doing what they were supposed to, report! the stupidity is that all the 'repeated' articles did was benefit them anyway, with links and/or mentions of the original stories, where and by whom. with what happened as far as Spain and Google were concerned, the same needs to happen again so that no extra mention of any news takes place.
until the 'entertainment industries' in all their forms are reined in, and copyright is taken out of politicians pockets, because if they are not being financially encouraged to back them, i'll be a Dutchman's uncle, then out of the position they have placed it, ie, on a massive pedestal, a few are going to keep dictating who can do what, see what, read what, while the rest of us go without! that is an unsustainable situation that needs addressing asap!!
I am shocked, shocked I say!
Now might be a good time to remind the German lawmakers -- politely -- that supporters of the EU Copyright Directive insisted repeatedly that memes were "exempt" and "safe" under the new rules.
You mean to tell me that copyright maximalists lied in order to defend their actions? I... just don't know what to say, I mean who could have ever seen something like that coming?
