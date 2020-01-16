Rep. Devin Nunes Now Threatening To Sue Fellow Congressional Reps
It really wasn't that long ago that Rep. Devin Nunes was a co-sponsor of the Discouraging Frivolous Lawsuits Act. Of course, since then, he's been filing a whole bunch of frivolous lawsuits against news organizations, journalists, political operatives, critics, and, most famously, a satirical internet cow.
At times he's admitted that these lawsuits are about fishing for journalist's sources, but it certainly seems pretty clear that this is all an intimidation campaign, by a silly little man who is an elected representative in Congress and simply can't handle criticism. Of course, as more evidence comes out that, at the very least, suggests that Nunes is somehow tied up with all of the mess around impeachment -- including reports revealing that the indicted Lev Parnas spoke by phone with Nunes -- he seems to be getting more and more upset with anyone calling him out.
The latest is that fellow California Representative Ted Lieu noted on Twitter that Nunes' lawyer sent him a letter threatening to sue Lieu for saying "that Nunes conspired with Parnas."
Amazing Lev Parnas interview on #Maddow. Also, I’m disclosing that the lawyer for @DevinNunes wrote a letter saying Rep Nunes will sue me if I didn’t apologize for saying last month that Nunes conspired with Parnas.
Devin, I’m adding to my statement: “Your pants are on fire.” https://t.co/2nptREunSk
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 16, 2020
Unfortunately, Lieu hasn't yet released that letter, but I'm hoping he does. I'd be curious to see if Nunes tries to sue Lieu in Virginia like most of his other lawsuits, rather than California. Also, I'd love to see how Nunes and his lawyer think they can get around the Speech or Debate Clause.
In the meantime, Ted Lieu, we really could use more people in Congress supporting a federal anti-SLAPP law. Seems like now might be a good time for you to support such a law, right?
Take that back, or else.
Well, there's always dueling.
Devin Nunes may not be a Russian asset, but he sure acts like one.
Re:
Devin isn't paid to be a Russian asset. But he enjoys being one in his spare time.
Re: Re:
We all have our hobbies
So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
Neat. This doesn't get old.
Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
Do you just roll dice and compare them to a chart to figure out what nonsensical thing you're going to inject into the conversation?
Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
I saw a false dichotomy. I'm so sorry objective reality hates you.
For those of us who are not so sharp-eyed as you, where, exactly, in the article can we find a premise being presented as two opposing outcomes when there are, in fact, outcomes which do not fit within either of the two outcomes presented? In fact, I see no presentation of two outcomes at all, directly or indirectly.
Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
Zof bingo
Which logical fallacy was used, and how?
Fallacy?
Could you enlighten me as to which part of the article you find fallacious? I've looked, and alas, I find nothing which appears to violate the rules of debate. There are no strawmen, unless you consider Nunes to be in similar straits as the fellow from the Wizard of Oz; there is no false dichotomy presented anywhere; there is no false attribution or jumping to conclusions unless you think Lieu did not actually receive such a threat, in which case it would be he, not Mike, who has committed the wrong; there's no begging the question, no equivocation, no slippery slopes except the one Nune's reputation finds itself traversing.
Please, do tell which part I've missed, exactly.
Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
Logical fallacy huh?
So Devin Nunes admitting he spoke with Parnas somehow implies that he also didn't speak with Parnas, and as a result should be able to sue Ted Lieu for saying he did?
That's some fucked up logic you've got there, Hairdo.
HTH:
https://www.scholastic.com/teachers/articles/teaching-content/ages-stages-helping-child ren-develop-logic-reasoning-skills/
Wait!!!
Maybe he actually meant to type "logicall phallusy!" (as in Nunes is something of a dick that has problems with coming to reasonable conclusions...maybe that's it!)
Marked as funny Zof.
Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
What logical fallacy are you possibly talking about? Are you saying that he did not threaten to sue Lieu?
Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
It's pretty obvious that by calling Nunes' lawsuits frivolous, you imply that all lawsuits are either frivolous or non-frivolous. This false dichotomy neglects the possibility that they could be vexatious.
QED Mike. Argument destroyed. Nunes is innocent.
Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
This is just a guess, but:
So, it might be that Zof is saying that you're making a dichotomy between Nunes not talking to Parnas at all vs Nunes talked to Parnas about the mess around the impeachment, when there's the third possibility that Nunes talked to Parnas about things having nothing to do with the mess around the impeachment.
Or, hmmm, how about this: the dichotomy is between Nunes having a valid defamation lawsuit against Lieu vs Nunes intending to punish Lieu for public participation (or chill Lieu from public participation), when their might be other motives for Nunes threatening such a lawsuit.
Those are the only ways I can wrest a false dichotomy out of what you wrote.
Re: Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
There is, potentially, one more place where, if you squint hard enough, you might interpret one:
It is possible that one could read this as implying that these are two opposed outcomes, that it is either fishing for journalist's sources or that it is an intimidation campain, when clearly, there is a much more probable third option. Namely, to wit, that it is an intimidation campaign which is fishing for journalist's sources.
Re: Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
One should be careful trying to analyze Zof's mind. It is more like a broken Pachinko machine than anything that might resemble reason of any kind.
Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
Nunes "attacks" write themselves. All you have to do is state factually anything he does.
Wondering where that fallacious argument is, though.
Re: Re: So using logical fallacy to attack Nunes again.
Republican and in the wrong, as in Zof's world people are either totally good or totally bad, and being republican makes them good.
Someone Should...
... tell Devin to not have a cow, about seemingly everything.
Funny but for the circumstance and power
Watching him throw tantrum after tantrum, lashing out like a child anytime someone says something he doesn't like would be downright hilarious if he wasn't a gorram US representative, abusing the court system with the likely goal of playing up his 'victimization' to the gullible and/or drawing attention away from things he'd much rather not talk about.
Still, his actions do provide a crystal-clear case for strong anti-SLAPP laws, both state and federal, so at least he's doing something productive, even if entirely by accident.
