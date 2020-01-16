Why Is The NYC MTA Going After A Random Artist Who Created A Different Subway Map For Infringement?
It's been a while since we last wrote about the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), but in the past, it's always been for incredibly stupid reasons. There was the time it claimed it owned the facts of its schedule and went after someone who created a better scheduling app. There was the time it claimed that its "unlimited rides" card really meant no more than 90 rides. We didn't write about this other one, but a few years back, the MTA actually sued a bagel place for calling itself "F Line Bagels." And now we have it filing an incredibly questionable copyright takedown notice over someone making a nicer subway map.
The NYC Subway map is fairly iconic, but that has never stopped people from making their own variations. Indeed, making new subway maps of NYC and many other metropolitan train systems is something many people do (there's even a -- somewhat addictive and amazingly fun -- subway map design simulation game called Mini Metro). Jake Berman is one of many people who redesigned the NYC subway map, after getting upset with the official MTA subway map. His map is consider so useful compared to the official one, that the Wikipedia page for the NYC subway map shows his directly next to the official map:
That's Berman's map on the left there. And he has it in a few places, including Etsy. And for unclear reasons, the MTA sent a copyright infringement takedown notice over the map. The Vice article, linked above, includes one of the best quotes ever about this kind of thing from copyright lawyer Thomas Kjellberg:
“The basic question [for the MTA]” offered Thomas Kjellberg, an intellectual property attorney with the law firm Cowan, Liebowitz, and Latman, “you guys really give a shit?”
There are obviously strong fair use arguments here, as well as strong arguments about whether or not anything in Berman's map is actually infringing. While the MTA claims that his map copies a specific style of NYC subway map, the so-called Vignelli map, the currently used version of the Vignelli map from the MTA, was actually created after Berman's map was created:
“Yes, there are minor differences between your map and the MTA map,” Freundlich wrote in his email. “But given your access to the MTA map on the MTA website, and the substantial similarities of your map to the MTA map, the only rational conclusion is that your map is based on the MTA Vignelli map.”
But there is a potentially critical flaw in that logic. The MTA created The Weekender in 2011, two years after Berman created his map, which he uploaded to Wikipedia in 2009.
Even so, Berman thinks his map stands alone on its merits. “Even assuming that I had a time machine,” he wrote via email, “they're not the same thing.”
It helps that Berman, himself, is actually a lawyer. He seems to understand that whatever may have been "copied" here certainly wasn't copyrightable.
To prove his case, Berman listed eight differences between his map and Vignelli’s. For example, they display lines running along the same route differently. Berman uses different symbols for trains that only stop on nights and weekends. Vignelli uses “gentle curves” whereas Berman uses “hard angles.” Berman shows streets and labels neighborhoods. They use different colors and shapes for geographic landmarks. He went on, and added that he could have continued to go on for much longer.
“In general, the only major similarities are that both are subway maps and both use 45-degree angles in our diagrams, which has been standard transit map practice since 1933,” Berman asserted. “It’s certainly not copyrightable.”
The bigger question, still, is why? Why does the MTA care? Yes, it can sell some Subway map posters, but honestly most people probably want to buy the official one -- not some random dude's (even if it is a nice map). The article also notes that there are a ton of other NYC subway maps on Etsy that the MTA didn't go after.
The whole thing is so strangely stupid. Even if you could (and you shouldn't) argue that because he was selling prints, that somehow harms the MTA's own merch and licensing business, as Vice points out, that's a negligible source of revenue for the MTA anyway.
But there's an even larger point here: as we've discussed many times in the past a government agency doesn't and shouldn't need copyright. It has perfectly practical incentives for creating a map: to get people to use the Subway. That's how it makes its money. It should want more people creating compelling maps that get more people to ride the subway. And, instead of fixing the incredibly broken down Subway system, it wants to waste its time on this nonsense?
Filed Under: copyright, fair use, jake berman, mta, nyc, subway, subway map, vignelli map
Companies: etsy
I really hope he doesn't let the MTA off the hook here. A court decision stating government works are Public Domain would be fantastic.
Re:
They aren't, though. Only federal government works are public domain.
The better argument is that he didn't copy anything copyrightable. The raw information of where the subway runs is not copyrightable; it's fact. Anyone who wants to convert this information into a subway map is probably going to use certain conventions; north is up, water is blue, parks are green, subway lines are, well, lines. The colors of the lines are the same, but that's apparently because those colors are used on signs (and not just on the maps.)
Re: Re:
That's my point though...all public funded government works should be public domain.
Re: Re: Re:
Well, but I'm not sure that should be done by the courts rather than Congress. The reason federal government works aren't copyrighted isn't because the courts say they can't be; it's because that's written into copyright law. It might be bad public policy for the NYC MTA to get copyrights, but I don't think it's actually unconstitutional.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Like anybody gives a fuck about the constitution. You lefties are ready to impeach someone for no crime at all. Is that "constitutional"?
I don't think so. And neither does great great grandfather Webster. He told me, just the other day, well just the other night, in a dream, well, maybe it was early in the morning, he said "son, that's just not a constitutional impeachment, like, at all, not even a little."
Face it - all you fucking lefties are now going to have to live with BERNIE as your candidate! yes, that's right, the Boston Bomber will vote him in from PRISON, along with 16 year old VIRGINS! FACE THE BERNIE MUSIC, OR CITIES WILL BURN(IE).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Exhibit A: Donald Trump. He cares not for the rights of the people, just that he gets what he wants, no matter what.
No crime? He tried strong-arming Ukraine to investigate a political rival. The fact that he got caught and he decided to give them monetary aid does not make what he did any less heinous.
He's been enriching himself on the taxpayer's dime, going golfing to his own resorts and paying with the US taxes. He's been putting his friends in places of power, places where they have a clear conflict of interest. He's been pushing for policies that are unpopular, inhumane, dangerous, and possibly authoritarian.
I hope he gets thrown out of office. That's the new way of doing things. Yes, new as in 1776 new. We don't want the old way: with torches, pitchforks, and a dead head of government.
The constitution is a set of checks and balances so no one government body can overpower the other. One of those powers that Congress can use is impeachment.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ok, good, you have an opinion. If you read the constitution, perhaps you would have an informed opinion. What is the crime again? A thought crime? He thought about doing something, but never actually told anybody what he thought or what to do, but you are going to PROVE in a court of law that he THOUGHT about ... what again did he think about?
Where do you live? Fantasyland?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
“Where do you live? Fantasyland?“
That’s some 4K projection right there bro.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I invented 4k.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"No crime?"
He's obviously talking about the guy who was impeached because he was railroaded into answering questions about his personal sex life that had no business being in front of Congress in the first place.
It would be silly if he was talking about the bankrupt conman, for whom trying to coerce a foreign power into helping undermine his political opponents is merely the first crime that came up for impeachment, and almost certainly not the last the can be proven in a court of law.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Abuse of power" is the second article of impeachment for Trump. Using one's exalted position as a president in order to solicit sex from an intern certainly seems to fit the bill.
Compared to European "standards" where Mitterand had a sort-of official mistress, it may be laughable, but the U.S., for better or worse, is a Puritan society to be represented by its president.
So laughing the one thing off and being totally in arms over the other is not a natural conclusion.
You really have to look at the actual impact to arrive at a difference, and tampering with elections and getting foreign countries to help with the meddling is more corrosive to the institution of government and presidency than, well, consensual hankypanky.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Using one's exalted position as a president in order to solicit sex from an intern certainly seems to fit the bill"
Perhaps, but it's a long way from actual the crimes affecting the nation as per Trump. It also astoundingly hypocritical, given what Newt Gingrich et al were getting up to at the same time. It was clearly a fishing expedition, one of hundreds that have turned up nothing across the careers of both Clintons. They just happened to get lucky by stumbling across actual evidence on that particular trip.
The puritan thing I get, but you can't be up in arms about Clinton's blow job, while simultaneously supporting the self-proclaimed adulterer and sexual assaulter Trump without being a massive hypocrite or lying somewhere.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If it is a crime, it is a crime. It doesn't matter who else did the same or similar things. If you want to point out hypocrisy, look at the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's email server. Comey spent almost 15 minutes listing her crimes but said that she should be charged because she didn't mean to do it. It that is the case, everyone in jail for involuntary manslaughter should be released. The charge itself says that they didn't mean to do it. If I text while driving and kill someone, I guess I shouldn't charged either. I wouldn't have meant to kill the person.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"If it is a crime, it is a crime"
Yes, and in Clinton's case, the crime was perjury, not sexual activity with an intern. If he'd not lied in front of Congress, he wouldn't have been impeached.
Similarly, even though Trump is known to have paid off the porn stars he screwed and has publicly admitted to sexual assault, he's not been charged with that and as such has been charged with the crimes he's provably committed.
The only hypocrisy is saying that Clinton deserves to be impeached because of his sexual acts, while giving Trump a free pass on committing the same and worse.
"If you want to point out hypocrisy, look at the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's email server"
But her emails! This is boring...
"Comey spent almost 15 minutes listing her crimes but said that she should be charged because she didn't mean to do it."
You forgot to mention the fact that she hadn't broken any laws at the time she hosted that server and was in fact following the policies in place at the time that weren't tightened up until after she left. If you want hypocrisy, look at her predecessors who either hosted their own server or hosted official emails on AOL accounts for the same reasons she used. Deleted emails are the issue for you? Look at what the Bush admin did to theirs. The problem is potentially classified information being sent out through unofficial channels? Try looking at Trump's 3am Twitter tantrums.
Unless you somehow have some information I've missed, this has been discussed ad nauseum and at worst she made a poor technical decision that could have resulted in (but did not result in) some negative consequences.
"If I text while driving and kill someone, I guess I shouldn't charged either. I wouldn't have meant to kill the person."
Yes, but there's no real evidence that Clinton's email server was actually compromised. Meaning that in your analogy you'd be charged with manslaughter because you were caught texting, even though nobody had been killed, only because someone could have been.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"If it is a crime, it is a crime."
Fiat Iustitia Ruat Caelum? That's not a healthy thing to say in a country where the average citizen commits three or more federal crimes daily. Overlexification is a thing.
"It doesn't matter who else did the same or similar things."
True enough. Bill Clinton should have said "Uh, yeah, my intern DID offer to puff a few times on my cigar" and that'd have been the end of it from any legal standpoint. Unless you count possible divorce proceedings etc, and of course the investigation that the intern in question felt no coercion.
A case can be made that he lied in public about that and this deserves impeachment. I don't know if that's the case.
But if that's the precedent we want to go by then Trump should have been impeached mere minutes after swearing the oath - and GWB's administration should have been gutted over the yellowcake fiasco.
"It that is the case, everyone in jail for involuntary manslaughter should be released. The charge itself says that they didn't mean to do it."
Not really. The determining factor is intent.
Did Hillary mean to use a private server in the full knowledge and intent to circumvent law? If that is provable, then we have a criminal charge to administer, which could include conspiracy.
Did she use said server simply because it was more effective than whatever public dinosaur requiring a week-long SLA and frustrating tech support every time you wanted to add a new approved address? Then she may be guilty of another crime - probably some form of dereliction of duty - and possibly one for which the proper legal sanction is getting chewed out by her superior and possible administrative punishment.
Is she simply an IT-blind idiot who didn't reflect on what tools she was using to send email and was going along with what someone she trusted saw as an expedient solution? Then she might not be in the position to be charged with anything but should certainly receive internal censure of some sort. Lack of knowledge precludes intent.
Whereas when it comes to driving a vehicle, doing so with less than full attention is directly a crime in itself and that you had no intent to fail to control your vehicle has no bearing on the fact that you DID take your hands off the wheel/text/pay attention to other things than your vehicles position in traffic.
That's why, if you run someone over because someone smeared a can of white matte pain on your windshield while you're driving you'll get off scot-free where you'd be solidly charged if you ran someone over while texting. Intent to commit the criminal act is the key definition.
Hillary using an unsanctioned mail server is serious, yes, but depending on the situation, may be deserving of nothing more than a good scolding - the public shaming probably suffices.
Trump pressuring a foreign country to dig up dirt on his political adversaries at home, however, is essentially having a foreign sovereign nation performing espionage to be used against senior politicians and government agents of his own country.
It's a tad more severe.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"A case can be made that he lied in public about that and this deserves impeachment. I don't know if that's the case."
There's no question about it. He was under oath in a Congress hearing and he lied. That's perjury and is impeachable.
"But if that's the precedent we want to go by then Trump should have been impeached mere minutes after swearing the oath - and GWB's administration should have been gutted over the yellowcake fiasco."
Yes, but there's numerous other factors involved in actually bringing a successful impeachment.
"Hillary using an unsanctioned mail server is serious, yes, but depending on the situation, may be deserving of nothing more than a good scolding"
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/08/colin-powell-hillary-clinton-email-st ate-department
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2007/04/rove-and-co-broke-federal-law-email-scam /
The bottom line is that other people in her position did similar things, and the policy was not tightened until after she left that office. If they're going to hold Clinton responsible for what she did with email, they need to hold a lot of the Bush administration to the same standard.
"It's a tad more severe."
Especially since, for all the gnashing and wailing about what cloud have happened with Clinton's email server, I'm yet to see any evidence that it did happen. While Trump has literally confessed to his crimes, and provided the summary of the transaction.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Right, and you are an expert on American Constitutional Law, yes? Or are you an uneducated BRIT lesbian separatist posing as a man vacationing in Europe?
Tell the truth -were you BORN PAULT? OR DID YOU INVENT PAULT?
Fucking phony pony asshole impersonator.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Boring troll is boring.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not true - everyone likes it. People go on and on about it. More and more comments, over and over, again and again, it's like a drug, but better than a drug.
'Dance my little puppet, dance.'
And yet, as that very troll just pointed out, they still get you and others to respond. Why bother with better bait when the current garbage is more than enough to do the job?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How many times did Obama say that the Constitution prevented him from doing something and then do the prohibited action a few months later? Our federal government hasn't worried about the Constitution is decades. It it had, the federal government would be considerably smaller than it is today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Thanks Obama
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Our federal government hasn't worried about the Constitution is decades. It it had, the federal government would be considerably smaller than it is today."
It would, but seriously, there have been exactly two rather persistent actors who have both taken turns swelling the government into a monstrosity.
It's past time for the US citizenry to realize that whether republican or democrat the end result will be a sock puppet following the lead of a corrupt party leadership completely disconnected from it's constituents.
Or they can go on a few more years with the current setup and possibly end up trying to fight a second civil war.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
OR they can just vote for TRUMP again and we can all GET RICH! Did you see the MARKET?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If all you have is money, how very poor you are.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Spoken like the socialist lesbian separatist you are, Wendy.
Fuck you and your lesbian friends. No one cares at all in my country or yours what you think - just ask Jeremy Corbin what normal Brits think.
SOCIALIST LESBIAN SEPARATISTS SHOULD HAVE THEIR OWN SMALL ISLAND, and soon perish without any offspring.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Boring troll is extremely boring.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Got you to feed me! Who won that round? Care to say more? Sure you will lose?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Lose what?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I think you'll win just like Shiva was supposed to win that election against Elizabeth Warren.
Oh snap!
I wonder: Would you call that “put them on a small island” thing your final solution to the “gay problem”? 🤔
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Did you see the MARKET?"
The economy is and continues to be "good" for the very rich and a total disaster for everyone else and the stock kiting is probably making many even more rich. But to what end .. how much is enough and how do you know you have reached that point? I do not think the very rich think such things, they probably think the economy is great for everyone and do not care to look while some enjoy watching it burn.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wrong, vote for trump and the 1% get richer while the rest of you suffer from polluted environments as that allows the rich to get even richer.
The stock market is not the economy. The vast majority of Americans have no investments in the stock market. And rich people getting richer doesn’t mean poor people are getting less poor.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
FYI, he still didn't release all the money even after getting caught.
"$35 million in Pentagon aid hasn’t reached Ukraine, despite White House assurances "
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2019-11-19/documents-show-nearly-40-million-in-ukraine -aid-delayed-despite-white-house-assurances
Fat stupid and racist is no way to go through life son
Re: Re: Re:
"all public funded government works should be public domain"
Yes .. should be.
iirc, at least one state in the us thinks its laws are protected in some way via copyright.
Vignelli-style
Beck-style, surely.
Re: Vignelli-style
Whatever you wanna call 'em, I wish everywhere would stop using them as their official maps. It's a pain in the arse trying to figure out where I am relative to something above ground using the damn things and their misleading lines, and it's not too easy to open up google maps and stick on the rail line overlay while in a tunnel.
Well they needed a good place to sinkhole a large amount of money they we're using to improve the system...
Infringing
Since the MTA clearly consider it infringing, and since his came FIRST, clearly THEY are infringing HIS copyright. He can happily start sending takedown notices on their images. ;)
Time for layoffs
Clearly there are too many lawyers on the payroll at MTA.
Before reading the story, I'm going to make a guess
Because they are cunts.
Re: Before reading your comment, I'm going to make a guess
You’re going to say something that’s not only wrong, but idiotically wrong. And do it in a way that implies you’re about fourteen.
Re: Re: Before reading your comment, I'm going to make a guess
Me thinks Zof is actually correct here, about the MTA'a solicitors, thet they are in fact cunts.
Sometimes it takes someone, like a 14 year olde, that lacks depth and sensitivity, to accuratly locate and identify the real cunts in life.
Re: Re: Re: Before reading your comment, I'm going to make a gue
Insightful. It takes someone insightful. Zof is insightful. I've noticed that many times.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Before reading your comment, I'm going to make a
About one quarter of Zof's posts I mark as insightful or funny, and most of the rest are flagged. His posts are still worth reading first rather than simply always flagging them.
Where is MTA's Notice of Copyright
Although not officially needed, if the MTA has a Notice of Copyright, then ok, whine about an obviously better map.
What? The MTA doesn't actually possess a Notice of Copyright? Hmmmmmm.
So, what they're actually suing him over is that people think the MTA map sucks.
Re; MTA & Government Copyrights
Umm, I was under the impression that things created by the government were not copyrightable; or more accurately were instantly placed into the public domain.
Not just as policy, but actually written into the US Copyright laws...unless that only applies to the US Federal government...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re; MTA & Government Copyrights
Umm, I was under the impression that things created by the government were not copyrightable; or more accurately were instantly placed into the public domain.
Federal government, yes, if created by full time employees.
State and local gov't? Not necessarily. Also, not if it was contracted out.
Tell the truth
Tell the truth - this guy is your client, right? He paid for this piece, right?
He didn't copy it. Well, if he did copy it, it doesn't matter. It's not the same. And if it is the same, it doesn't matter. He's helping you, so shut up. And if he's not helping you, it doesn't matter. If he is doing something he shouldn't, why don't you just shut up about it and improve the subway system.
Propaganda much?
Re: Tell the truth it’s not your first one.
Do you smell burning toast? Cause it sounds like you just stroked out hard bro.
Re: Re: Tell the truth it’s not your first one.
Well, the other day I was looking at the trees and admiring the green leaves and beautiful birds and then everything went a little grey. Well, not grey, maybe a little brown. I thought "well, that's it", I'm a goner, I'm going to fall down dead as a doornail in the dirt in a minute or less.
But then I heard "sorry sorry sorry" from my mother-in-law who was sweeping and when combined with a little breeze made everything look monochrome.
But HEY I'm still here, not dead, not stroked, but STOKED! I'M STOKED!
How 'bout you, friend? See the debate? That sucked, didn't it. Warren is a bitch but CNN loves her, that's for sure. Bernie's going to take it! Or they will burn down cities! Did you get a pen? Nancy sent me a pen! Well, not me, my grandfather, and he's dead, but he told me so in a dream. He said LOOK! A PEN! A NANCY PEN! and then I woke up.
Re: Re: Re: Tell the truth it’s not your first one.
Hey hamiltron. Remember when you used to pretend you were a poor put-upon inventor who just thought that IP laws were screwing him over?
Yeah me neither bro
Re: Re: Re: Re: Tell the truth it’s not your first one.
Poor? I never recall saying anything about being poor. As I recall, my comment of record was that my stereo likely cost more than your car. If you have a car.
Why does the MTA care? Probably because they want to change to the Vignelli style for their official map and if they do a) their lawyers told them Berman could sue them for infringement and b) everybody will believe (probably rightly) that the MTA's professionals couldn't come up with anything better than an amateur did.
Re:
Really? i don't see it that way at all.
It looks to me like the MTA is doing what it think it needs to do to protect it's interests.
That seems normal and usual.
What's abnormal and unusual is this whole RESISTANCE farce that Techdirt seems to be a part of. RESIST the best economy in the world. RESIST the freedom of people in Iran, in China, in Taiwan. RESIST common sense, risk/rewards, RESIST RESIST. RESIST TRUMP with impeachment. What a pathetic bunch of losers you leftists are.
All these things going on the world, and you want to focus on some idiot who is accused of taking a map.
How fucking uniformed are you assholes?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“What a pathetic bunch of losers you leftists are.“
“How fucking uniformed are you assholes?”
Congratulations bro you’re now the king of projection.
Re:
That's my guess too. Far too many urban light rail overground and underground systems use them, and it's super frustrating to those of us who like a realistic representation of relative distances and where stations are relative to overground landmarks. It's the "web 2.0" of rail maps. All blobby edges in case we cut our fingers touching them, and indistinguishable designs. It makes sense one of the biggest such systems in the world would want in on that. Were they to win here, you could probably expect a substantially similar map to his to be the new official one within a few years.
Nothing is an accident
You know, it's been nearly three years since Trump was sworn in, and Shiva filed his case. A lot has changed, for the better.
Taxes are lower, investments are higher, several high profile Muslim terrorists have either been killed, blown themselves up (along with their children) or been the recipient of a hell fire missile up their ass. Even Techdirt has changed for the better.
Chelsea Manning is not talked about much here anymore, that's good. Shiva doesn't get much attention either, another good thing. You talk about Russians less. Stephen T. Stone smears a little less shit than he used to. Mike hasn't gotten any stupid leftie awards lately.
Personally, I'm optimistic. Maybe the coverage here will include some fair and balanced journalism. Maybe even Techdirt will realize that the only political candidate that they even COULD support is BERNIE SANDERS!
Bernie is the epitome of what you want here at Techdirt. Russian style authoritarian government. Prisoners voting from Prison. Mandatory gun confiscation. The whole world could become like one big globalist paradise, everyone strip searched for weapons, sitting still with their arms by their sides, with CNN blaring the same talking points over and over, and armed guards like Stephen and Mike walking around ready to silence any speech they don't like.
Face it - you have to endorse Bernie, he's the only one who comes close to the ideals so tightly embraced by you leftist assholes. It's going to happen.
Then we're going to bury you in the next election. Yup. Watch it happen.
All you lefty fuckers should just leave America like you promised. Maybe we can pass a law. Gotta wait for the next election though. Thanks for being so transparent. It helps the cause of freedom and justice to see you all continue to embarrass yourself, and Bernie will be the cherry on top of the cake. What a face! Loser Extradorinaire. But, at least he's honest. That's more than I can say about the people here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One thing that hasn’t changed and will never change: Shiva Ayyadurai didn’t invent email.
Given his bizarre (and near-sexual) adoration of Vladimir Putin and other like-minded dictators, his attempts to ban people from entering the country based on ethnicity and religious creed, his directing federal agencies to put undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers alike in concentration camps, his decision to route around Congress and assassinate a foreign dignitary on mutually foreign soil, his continued obstruction of federal investigations into his administration and himself, his not-so-thinly veiled support of White nationalists, his constant attacks on the press, and his attempt to have Ukraine influence an American election by way of announcing an investigation into a political rival, Donald Trump seems far more like an authoritarian than Bernie Sanders ever has or ever will.
Not for nothin’, but I don’t see how that’s a problem. American citizens are American citizens even if they’re in prison. They deserve just as much of a voice in how they’re governed as does an obscenely wealthy oligarch who’s paying for lawmakers to pass laws that will help him keep his wealth.
I haven’t heard Sanders advocate for any kind of gun confiscation. (Beto O'Rourke did, though.) But I know he supports banning assault weapons.
And which ideals would those be — the ones that say a government should take care of its people, the wealthy shouldn’t be allowed to hoard obscene amounts of wealth, and healthcare should be a guaranteed human right instead of an expensive privilege that only the obscenely wealthy can afford?
Re:
Not surprising that you want prisoners to vote, likely your whole family is there already. Not like you to visit much though. Bernie represents exactly how you think - as I recall, you went to Moscow along with Bernie to make as many friends as possible on your honeymoon. ON YOUR HONEYMOON! Is that bizarre or what. Your dick get hard and your wife pussy gets wet just talking about RUSSIA! YOU ARE ALL PERVERTS OF THE FIRST ORDER!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Putin is Trump's schoolboy crush even though Trump already has his lips tightly around Kim Jong-Un's "nuclear missile", so I'm not sure what your issue with Russia is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"A lot has changed, for the better."
Not really, although the silence of your type over actual crimes being committed by Trump is notable after years of braying every time Obama wore the wrong colour suit or chose the wrong condiment.
"Taxes are lower, investments are higher, several high profile Muslim terrorists have either been killed"
All of which were true during the last administration, strangely enough.
"Chelsea Manning is not talked about much here anymore"
Has there been as much newsworthy in the last couple of years? Are you expecting someone to be talked about constantly without new material to report on?
"Shiva doesn't get much attention either"
Yes, after his lawsuits and election bid failed and it was proven he was in fact another lying conman trying to fleece the gullible, he's been quiet hasn't he?
"Maybe the coverage here will include some fair and balanced journalism"
Why do you expect that from an opinion blog?
"Bernie is the epitome of what you want here at Techdirt. Russian style authoritarian government."
So, you still don't understand Sanders' platform or the words spoken by people here?
"Then we're going to bury you in the next election. Yup. Watch it happen."
I can believe that to a degree. Not because you were actually outvoted of course, just that you've managed to corrupt the government so much that it's possible to lose an election by millions of votes yet still manage to take power.
Nothing is an accident except when your dad “forgot” to pull
Three years and you’re still a shit eating loser bro. No amount of delusional bullshit is gonna change that fa t.
Re: Nothing is an accident
“Shiva doesn't get much attention either, another good thing.”
Your pretend lover lost so bad he had to go into witness protection bro.
Re: Re: Nothing is an accident
I saw this interesting show today about societal responsibility. It put things rather nicely. It used to be, in the old days before everyone became "anonymous", that people would tend not to stray to far from the truth. Politicians, yes, car salesman, yes, but we all accepted that for what it was and acted accordingly.
Now, pretty much everyone seems willing to stray any and all distance from the truth to promote their goal. Anonymity brings with it no sense of shyness.
Once you become aware of this trend, then you can choose your place in it.
Take Trump, for example. The only president that endured nearly as much abuse from the "resistance" was Abraham Lincoln, big hat and all. Honest Abe. Honest Trump. Honest Jhon Smith. Honest Chip. Honest Shiva. Fuck, almost everyone in the universe is more honest than the crowd here. Sometimes Stephen T. Stone is black, sometimes gay, sometimes white, sometimes Wendy Cockcroft is a conservative, sometimes a programmer, sometimes ...
What a slimy dishonest bunch you are. Not like me and my friend Donald J. Trump. We speak truth. But then, truth without love is just too brutal. We speak truth with love of America, and no fucking love at all for you leftie assholes.
Re: Re: Re: Nothing is an accident
sometimes Wendy Cockcroft is a conservative, sometimes a programmer, sometimes ...
Programmer? I can't program. This is why I don't tend to comment on the more technical posts -- I know too little to say anything of value there. I have never pretended I could program.
I'm conservative by the standards of the Eighties; my positions haven't moved much since then. I'm not going to shift with the Overton Window because the mass media told me to.
Sooner or later you're going to have to learn to live in a world where people disagree with you instead of having an absolute cow when we do.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Nothing is an accident
You can disagree with me anytime, no problem. I deal with people like you all the time: https://www.ripoffreport.com/reports/wendy-cockcroft-web-design-wendy-cockcroft-interservecom/intern et/wendy-cockcroft-web-design-wendy-cockcroft-interservecom-wendy-cockcroft-manchester-u-1280160
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Nothing is an accident
Off your meds again, huh?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Nothing is an accident
I think he wondered off of 8chan by accident.
Re: Re: Re: Nothing is an accident
wow.
just wow.
Then why are you still here? You “know” we’re “liars”. You know your that bullshit isn’t welcome here and it won’t change anyone’s minds about anything. Why bother hanging out with a bunch of “liars” on a site that you hate when, as you put it, literally “everyone [else] in the universe” is worth more of your time than this site?
Hatefollowing a site and the people who frequent it isn’t good for your mental health, chief. And if you want to pull out the “I was only trolling” defense: You can’t shake the devil’s hand and say you’re only kidding.
Hamilton really hasn't gotten over Shiva's loss, has he?
