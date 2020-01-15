Chrome's Move To Stomp Out Third Party Cookies? Good For Privacy, Good For Google's Ad Business... Or Both?

LAPD Officers Faked Reports, Added Innocent People To Its Gang Database
 

Wed, Jan 15th 2020

We've talked in the past how efforts solely focused on "protecting privacy" without looking at the wider tech ecosystem and the challenges its facing may result in unintended consequences, and now we've got another example. Google has announced that it's beginning a process to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome. Looking at this solely through the lens of privacy, many privacy advocates are celebrating this move, saying that it will better protect user privacy. But... if you viewed it from a more competitive standpoint, it also does much to give Google significantly more power over the ad market and could harm many other companies. Former Facebook CSO, Alex Stamos' take is pretty dead on here:

A win for privacy may be a loss for competition -- and nearly every big regulatory effort to "deal with" big internet companies is going to play right into those companies' hands.

For years I've been talking about how we need to view privacy as a series of tradeoffs, or any attempt to regulate privacy will go badly. Here, this is even pre-regulation, but just based on the nature of the public narrative that third party cookies must obviously be bad. They can be, but not always. And the end result here is that the "trade off" for protecting more privacy is giving more of the ad market to Google. I'm guessing that most privacy advocates would argue that they don't want to do that. But if you look solely through the lens of 3rd party cookies and no further -- that's what you get.

Filed Under: 3rd party cookies, chrome, competition, cookies, privacy, tradeoffs
Companies: google

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jan 2020 @ 3:56pm

    A quick skim through the blog post didn't give me any technical insight into what exactly they attempting.

    However my initial reaction doubts the assertion that it will enhance privacy. I suspect it will just lead to things like more silos' (which means single breaches will have much larger consequences).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


