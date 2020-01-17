City Of Dallas Shuts Down Business Of Man Who Called Cops Over 100 Times In 20 Months To Deal With Criminals Near His Car Wash
from the damned-if-you-call,-damned-if-you-don't dept
Let's talk about nuisance abatement laws. These are laws cities can use to shut down businesses that appear to draw more than their fair share of the criminal element.
If you're a fan of asset forfeiture, you'll love nuisance laws. By abdicating their law enforcement responsibilities, cities can have their lower cost cake and eat your property too. It's win-win for cities, who love to use laws like this to effectively seize property from citizens who have the misfortune to operate legitimate businesses in high crime areas.
Here's how it works in Dallas, Texas. The city says business owners must pay for their own security devices and personnel to keep their businesses free of criminals. No business will be compensated for these additional costs. All cops need to do is throw a couple of placards at the business and the city takes it from there. Criminal activity in the area is now the responsibility of businesses in the area. Can't get criminals to get off your property? Too bad. It's the city's property now.
The Dallas police chief has a new tool in her arsenal to force home and business owners to address crime on or near their properties: shame.
On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council passed a "nuisance abatement" ordinance allowing Police Chief U. Renee Hall to identify properties that tolerate criminal activity and try to get the owners to address it.
The new ordinance allows city officials to slap a sign on properties identified as sites of "habitual criminal activity."
The first efforts involve shaming the business owners for things they likely cannot control. This isn't the only step taken, though. The placards are the beginning. If the city feels the business owner isn't doing enough to control crime in the area (surely that's a law enforcement job?), it can shut the business down and keep fining it for anything and everything it can think of until the business owner is insolvent and has to sell the property.
A South Dallas car wash owner has been fighting the city on and off for most of three decades over its application of nuisance laws. The city has already shut down Dale Davenport's car wash. City council members claim Davenport is to blame for the crime that surrounds his business. It also claims he's done next to nothing to solve a problem he didn't create.
Davenport fought back. He demanded the city turn over 911 call records linked to his business in order to show the problem isn't his, but the Dallas Police Department's. After several months of being stonewalled, he has finally obtained the documents he needs to show the city it's not doing all it can to combat crime. Jim Schutze of the Dallas Observer has been following this fight for years and has the details.
After a two-year tooth-and-nail battle with the city, Davenport’s lawyer, Warren Norred, recently forced City Hall to cough up the official record of 911 calls Davenport has been making all along, begging police to come to his place of business.
It's not just a few calls scattered over several months. Davenport called the cops constantly, asking them to come deal with the criminal element that seemed to feel it could just hang out at his place of business. The city says crime is Davenport's fault. The record(s) [PDF] show this is a failure of city agencies, most notably the Dallas PD.
On and on the 911 reports go for 414 single-spaced pages... And that covers only 20 months from 1/5/18 to 9/25/19. Dale Davenport and his father, Freddy Davenport, have been calling the cops to their property for 27 years.
Davenport is suing the city and the hundreds of pages of 911 calls are vital to his litigation. The city wants to take his property, claiming he hasn't fulfilled his obligations as a citizen and business owner. 414 pages of 911 calls says otherwise. Davenport (and his father before him) have been pleading for the city to clean up a crime-infested area filled with drug houses and the criminal element drawn to this area by the (apparently) unchecked drug trade.
The PD's newly-formed Nuisance Abatement Team doesn't appear to have made any impact here, other than posting placards on businesses it believes aren't doing enough to fight the crime the Dallas PD should be fighting. Paying taxes should entitle you to city services, but only thing Dallas wants to give Davenport in exchange for his involuntary contributions is all the blame for the crime that surrounds him.
Fourteen years ago, a state committee investigation [PDF] found Dallas' nuisance laws had been abused severely and regularly.
Sworn testimony before the house committee described specific cases of misuse of the statute by city officials such as:
• Targeting of a few, select businesses in high-crime areas, while ignoring more serious crimes occurring on surrounding properties;
• Directing businesses to hire certain security personnel with the clear suggestion that hiring these select individuals would diminish the city's threatened enforcement of nuisance abatement;
• Parking a large number of police cars in the parking lot of a business owner as a retaliatory act toward that owner, who had challenged the city's nuisance action against him and had testified in court on behalf of an individual who was acquitted of charges for resisting arrest while on the business' property;
• Using calls to police requesting assistance by the business as marks against that business in the city's criteria for evidence of nuisance abatement violations;
• Directing a hotel property owner to run criminal history checks on all guests, which is a possible violation of the guests' civil rights and could potentially subject the business to legal liability; and
• Sanctioning a local car wash owner because marihuana was found in the pants pocket of a person working on the property. It was suggested by the city legal department that the owner needed to conduct random pat-down searches of persons working on the property on a regular basis -- an act prohibited by law even for law enforcement officers.
To sum up:
[T]he committees are gravely concerned that the problems stemming from Dallas' use of the nuisance laws are the result of a unique and incorrect interpretation of those laws by city officials -- wrongly taking the laws to mean that fighting crime is no longer the city's responsibility but has instead now become primarily the responsibility of private citizens and businesses; and that private citizens can be held strictly liable for crimes that take place on or near their property even when they are not involved in that crime, have taken affirmative steps to prevent the crime, are themselves victims of that crime, and have reported the crime, requesting the assistance of law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, the body of evidence available to the committees also strongly suggests that the city uses the nuisance laws to intimidate, promote cronyism, and inappropriately use law enforcement personnel, specifically uniformed police and code enforcement officers, to deliver not-too-subtle messages of coercion and retaliation to legitimate businesses and property owners who refuse to submit to such tactics.
It's 2020. Nothing has changed. The city continues to shrug off its responsibilities and put private business owners in the impossible position of clearing out nearby crime without relying on the law enforcement services the city is supposed to provide to taxpayers. I guess the city believes it's only obligation to business owners like Davenport is to staff 911 call centers. Other than that, they're on their own until the city shuts them down.
Filed Under: crime, dale davenport, dallas, law enforcement, nuisance abatement
Reader Comments
Seems like a simple enough solution for politicians with spines
If someone doesn't do their job then you don't pay them. As such, if the Dallas police can't be bothered to do their job and are instead trying to foist it on the taxpayers I don't see any reason those taxpayers should be paying them either.
Killing off the law that encourages them to act that way would probably be a good solution as well, but I guess the local politicians are too cowardly and/or corrupt to stand up to the lazy schmucks in uniform to do so.
Re: Seems like a simple enough solution for politicians with spi
The city owns the streets. Technically every criminal in the city is hanging out on city property and using it to accomplish their illegal actions. Someone ought to seize the city.
Re: Seems like a simple enough solution for politicians with spi
Much as the Dallas police and city council set themselves up as targets, there are times where a city simply cannot buy enough policing. Police want to be paid, just like everyone else, and if they are doing their 8 hour shifts and overtime besides (because hey, benefits for new hires cost more than the overtime pay for the existing force) they may not be able to respond to everything.
And once criminals see they can get away with things, you get more criminals.
Happened to montreal in the '60s. They only solved it by expanding the taxing district (to include the wealthy suburbs).
Mayhap Dallas needs to take a lesson from Montreal. ... as well as forgoing the forfeiture law. Once you factor lawsuits, management, and loss of tax revenue in, it's not like forfeiture is revenue-positive to Dallas anyway.
“We’re graciously giving the responsibility of fighting crime to you, the great citizens of Dallas. Don’t fuck it up like we did.” — Dallas PD’s PR department, probably
Re:
"We've decided that you are a shit smearing idiot in dire need of a lesson in Humor" (speaking directly to Stephen T. Stone).
https://babylonbee.com/
Re: Re:
Shiva still didn't invent email, bro
Re: Re:
Sorry was there a communicative purpose in there,
or did you just take a dump?
Re: Re: Re:
They're just spamming trash.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Which differs from their usual posts only to the extent that they now include a link as well.
Re: Re: Re:
He just hates business owners.
Re: Re:
Not humorous. Are you getting some sort of cut out of this? Mind you, the only cut I would be interested in is amputation from the neck up for such a delicate little troll. You're a waste of this planets space. Someone else could have your oxygen.
Uhh...
If the cops won't police the area, and expect the citizens to do it themselves, how are they expecting private citizens to control crime? Have private citizens kill the criminals?
Isn't it obvious?
'Hey, I notice you're buying and selling drugs over there, if you could pretty-please stop doing that that'd be great, because if you don't the police are going to blame me for the fact that they never actually get off their backsides and do something that might actually pose any sort of threat to the whole 'engaged in an illegal but highly lucrative crime' thing you've got going there.'
Re: Uhh...
The solution is to not report anything to the police and hope that the criminals somehow control themselves, it might work if the drug-dealers punish the petty crimes that disturb their business or their clients.
It results in a area with a lot of victimless crimes, but no crime statistics.
It can get stable if the police go harder one the eventually reported crime in a "low"-crime area.
However, it won't work if someone defects and start reporting crimes because of an aversion to it and not because they were directed affected.
Another possible reason for collapse is if the police itself starts to use the area to extract resources from the residents, like the case reported in the article that you could buy protection from some selected guards probably related to the police.
414 pages = 130 calls
Headline is incorrect; as the article states, it's 414 pages of calls, not 414 calls. By my count, there were 130 calls, as each call takes 2 to 6 pages (most are in the 3-4 page range; average is about 3.2 pages). Still an awful lot of calls, but let's be accurate here.
Re: 414 pages = 130 calls
Its interesting, because in my (admittedly left-of-center) view, the headline implies that the car wash owner was probably just being racist and calling the cops over minor things or things that aren't crimes at all, and the cops finally put a stop to it. It actually makes the city look like the good guys, reinforced by the inflated number of calls, assuming you aren't firmly against the ability of government to take private property at all and aren't aware of Techdirt's general opposition to such things. A more "Techdirt-y" headline, and one closer to the point of the post, would be something like "City of Dallas: Is your business located in a den of crime? Stop it yourself - or we'll take your business."
Even if the car wash owner was being racist and calling the cops over minor “crimes”, that doesn’t justify the cops “put[ting] a stop to it” by taking the man’s business away from him. No matter how you want to frame the actions of the business owner, the government still looks worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Except that you'll see he pretty much was the opposite of racist if you read the linked articles. Just for clarification.
Re: 414 pages = 130 calls
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's even worse...
OK, I skimmed through some of the archived stories about the car wash, and the city looks even worse. According to those stories, the owner, apparently recognizing that Dallas PD wasn't going to do the job he needed, formed a PID (an association of local businesses) to collect extra taxes for security and trash pickup. There were some such services for a time, but they stopped (but the taxes did not).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's even worse...
Re: It's even worse...
Yeah that story is a collection of awful.
Re: It's even worse...
I am the owner of Jim's Car Wash. The depth of corruption within the City of Dallas goes much deeper then most people realize. Those interested in the truth, should read all the Dallas Observer Articles about Jim's Car Wash by Jim Schutze dating back to 2005. Also, click on the links below to watch the hearings in Dallas and Austin having to do with the Nuisance Abatement Law for a really enlightened view of how the City of Dallas and the powers that be will stop at nothing to get what they want.
3-23-05 Civil Practices
http://tlchouse.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=23&clip_id=6290
Time begins at about 53:30.
These are from the 2005 79th Legislative Session:
10/11/05- Session 1
http://tlchouse.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=23&clip_id=4614
10/11/05- Session 2
http://tlchouse.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=23&clip_id=4616
10/12/05- Session 1
http://tlchouse.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=23&clip_id=4617
10/12/05- Session 2
http://tlchouse.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=23&clip_id=4618
Re: Re: It's even worse...
I had read back one or two articles by Schutze as he really does in-depth reporting.
Thank you for commenting here, and for posting the links.
Best wishes to you.
Jim's Car Wash
Again, I am the owner of Jim's Car Wash. Anyone interested in contacting me for more information may email me at:
dale.davenport@hotmail.com
Thought:
Maybe Dallas PD could form a team that does their fucking jobs.
Re: Thought:
Naw. More interested in acting like an occupying army with SWAT teams kicking in doors, unannounced, at the wrong address, with flash grenades, killing all within because they were fearful of their own body- armored lives.
Some call a civilization.
Looks to me like a tool for big business in dallass.
Are little businesses taking your market share? Well, we have a new tool for you!
I imagine the local zoning is also controlled by big business.
Just pull yourself up by your own bootstraps like I did ... lol - get a small loan form your folks.
Re:
Sounds like that is how it works "on the other side of the tracks" so to speak. On the side the carwash is on, it's more like they'll just screw you and leave everything empty.
need outside help
call in the DOJ / FBI for the corruption... and dont worry, they wont come give you a midnite welfare check and protect and serve you to death
Other side
Looks like there is another side to the story. From a Dallas News article...
"Jim’s Car Wash is a place that shouldn’t be where it is. The zoning for the property doesn’t permit a car wash. It’s a nonconforming use, in the city’s parlance."
While it can be construed as retaliation, the shuttering of the business may be legit, if indeed the business is located where it isn't allowed.
Re: Other side
Nothing wrong with that. It sounds as though the business has been there for several years, and so it is most likely grandfathered in.
Re: Other side
Yeah I would take issue here. I mean violating zoning laws has a different punishment which are insanely severe. Since these are violations and subject to punishment there is no reason to make up excuses take ownership.
Re: Other side
It's been there like 30 years. They could have denied a permit. Pretty sure the zoning changed much later, and it also has nothing to do with what is going on, even by the claims of the aggressor.
This is why you don't call 9-1-1
Seattle tried something similar to deal with a strip of declining motels on US99 (Aurora Avenue). When I-5 came in, 99 was demoted to a state highway in various pieces and the motels which used to serve interstate travellers went downhill quickly. The city started using every law they could abuse to shut down motels as drugs and crime moved in. That may have been the beginning of using "calls to service to police" as a metric to designate a business a "nuisance property" municipally.
Unfortunately, the outcome is predictable. Penalise businesses for calling 9-1-1 and those businesses will stop calling 9-1-1, even if there is a legit need for police. The hôtelier might even go one step further and demand that their paying "guests" stop calling police in an emergency. This isn't making anyone safer... but then crime wouldn't pay if the government ran it.
What's to stop criminals from using this to extort business owners?
"It would be a shame if crime kept happening here and you lose your business"
Re:
What's to stop criminals from using this to extort business owners?
The criminals (ie Dallas City Counsel) are already extorting business owners under the guise of taxation for non-existent city services such as those not provided by costume wearing posers of the Dallas PD?
What happens if there is a fire does the city counsel and fire department require business owners extinguish the blaze on their own? Fire trucks are for parades only?
This criminal enterprise will stop when enough small business owners band together and stop paying the city's extortionate demands (ie taxation in return for bogus claims of city services).
Re: Re:
Fun fact: They actually banded together to pay extra taxes for better policing (and refuse pickup (!) - i just don't even). They still pay the higher rate and get no love.
Fixed that for you to reflect what actually happened.
No Self-Damning Phone Calls
Given Israeli "success" with the Ruger 10/22 "Silent Sniper" package*, non-lethal leg-taps on a few naughty neighbors should suffice to increase police presence and/or reduce criminal presence without the need to disclose one's identity by directly confronting criminals or undertaking the even greater risks of making phone calls to the cops.
