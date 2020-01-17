City Of Dallas Shuts Down Business Of Man Who Called Cops Over 100 Times In 20 Months To Deal With Criminals Near His Car Wash

Airbus Asks Court To Dismiss Chuck Yeager's Lawsuit, Pointing Out It Doesn't Allege Anything Actionable
 

from the damned-if-you-call,-damned-if-you-don't dept

Fri, Jan 17th 2020 7:39pmTim Cushing

Let's talk about nuisance abatement laws. These are laws cities can use to shut down businesses that appear to draw more than their fair share of the criminal element.

If you're a fan of asset forfeiture, you'll love nuisance laws. By abdicating their law enforcement responsibilities, cities can have their lower cost cake and eat your property too. It's win-win for cities, who love to use laws like this to effectively seize property from citizens who have the misfortune to operate legitimate businesses in high crime areas.

Here's how it works in Dallas, Texas. The city says business owners must pay for their own security devices and personnel to keep their businesses free of criminals. No business will be compensated for these additional costs. All cops need to do is throw a couple of placards at the business and the city takes it from there. Criminal activity in the area is now the responsibility of businesses in the area. Can't get criminals to get off your property? Too bad. It's the city's property now.

The Dallas police chief has a new tool in her arsenal to force home and business owners to address crime on or near their properties: shame.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council passed a "nuisance abatement" ordinance allowing Police Chief U. Renee Hall to identify properties that tolerate criminal activity and try to get the owners to address it.

The new ordinance allows city officials to slap a sign on properties identified as sites of "habitual criminal activity."

The first efforts involve shaming the business owners for things they likely cannot control. This isn't the only step taken, though. The placards are the beginning. If the city feels the business owner isn't doing enough to control crime in the area (surely that's a law enforcement job?), it can shut the business down and keep fining it for anything and everything it can think of until the business owner is insolvent and has to sell the property.

A South Dallas car wash owner has been fighting the city on and off for most of three decades over its application of nuisance laws. The city has already shut down Dale Davenport's car wash. City council members claim Davenport is to blame for the crime that surrounds his business. It also claims he's done next to nothing to solve a problem he didn't create.

Davenport fought back. He demanded the city turn over 911 call records linked to his business in order to show the problem isn't his, but the Dallas Police Department's. After several months of being stonewalled, he has finally obtained the documents he needs to show the city it's not doing all it can to combat crime. Jim Schutze of the Dallas Observer has been following this fight for years and has the details.

After a two-year tooth-and-nail battle with the city, Davenport’s lawyer, Warren Norred, recently forced City Hall to cough up the official record of 911 calls Davenport has been making all along, begging police to come to his place of business.

It's not just a few calls scattered over several months. Davenport called the cops constantly, asking them to come deal with the criminal element that seemed to feel it could just hang out at his place of business. The city says crime is Davenport's fault. The record(s) [PDF] show this is a failure of city agencies, most notably the Dallas PD.

On and on the 911 reports go for 414 single-spaced pages... And that covers only 20 months from 1/5/18 to 9/25/19. Dale Davenport and his father, Freddy Davenport, have been calling the cops to their property for 27 years.

Davenport is suing the city and the hundreds of pages of 911 calls are vital to his litigation. The city wants to take his property, claiming he hasn't fulfilled his obligations as a citizen and business owner. 414 pages of 911 calls says otherwise. Davenport (and his father before him) have been pleading for the city to clean up a crime-infested area filled with drug houses and the criminal element drawn to this area by the (apparently) unchecked drug trade.

The PD's newly-formed Nuisance Abatement Team doesn't appear to have made any impact here, other than posting placards on businesses it believes aren't doing enough to fight the crime the Dallas PD should be fighting. Paying taxes should entitle you to city services, but only thing Dallas wants to give Davenport in exchange for his involuntary contributions is all the blame for the crime that surrounds him.

Fourteen years ago, a state committee investigation [PDF] found Dallas' nuisance laws had been abused severely and regularly.

Sworn testimony before the house committee described specific cases of misuse of the statute by city officials such as:

• Targeting of a few, select businesses in high-crime areas, while ignoring more serious crimes occurring on surrounding properties;
• Directing businesses to hire certain security personnel with the clear suggestion that hiring these select individuals would diminish the city's threatened enforcement of nuisance abatement;
• Parking a large number of police cars in the parking lot of a business owner as a retaliatory act toward that owner, who had challenged the city's nuisance action against him and had testified in court on behalf of an individual who was acquitted of charges for resisting arrest while on the business' property;
• Using calls to police requesting assistance by the business as marks against that business in the city's criteria for evidence of nuisance abatement violations;
• Directing a hotel property owner to run criminal history checks on all guests, which is a possible violation of the guests' civil rights and could potentially subject the business to legal liability; and
• Sanctioning a local car wash owner because marihuana was found in the pants pocket of a person working on the property. It was suggested by the city legal department that the owner needed to conduct random pat-down searches of persons working on the property on a regular basis -- an act prohibited by law even for law enforcement officers.

To sum up:

[T]he committees are gravely concerned that the problems stemming from Dallas' use of the nuisance laws are the result of a unique and incorrect interpretation of those laws by city officials -- wrongly taking the laws to mean that fighting crime is no longer the city's responsibility but has instead now become primarily the responsibility of private citizens and businesses; and that private citizens can be held strictly liable for crimes that take place on or near their property even when they are not involved in that crime, have taken affirmative steps to prevent the crime, are themselves victims of that crime, and have reported the crime, requesting the assistance of law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, the body of evidence available to the committees also strongly suggests that the city uses the nuisance laws to intimidate, promote cronyism, and inappropriately use law enforcement personnel, specifically uniformed police and code enforcement officers, to deliver not-too-subtle messages of coercion and retaliation to legitimate businesses and property owners who refuse to submit to such tactics.

It's 2020. Nothing has changed. The city continues to shrug off its responsibilities and put private business owners in the impossible position of clearing out nearby crime without relying on the law enforcement services the city is supposed to provide to taxpayers. I guess the city believes it's only obligation to business owners like Davenport is to staff 911 call centers. Other than that, they're on their own until the city shuts them down.

Filed Under: crime, dale davenport, dallas, law enforcement, nuisance abatement

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 17 Jan 2020 @ 6:21pm

    Seems like a simple enough solution for politicians with spines

    If someone doesn't do their job then you don't pay them. As such, if the Dallas police can't be bothered to do their job and are instead trying to foist it on the taxpayers I don't see any reason those taxpayers should be paying them either.

    Killing off the law that encourages them to act that way would probably be a good solution as well, but I guess the local politicians are too cowardly and/or corrupt to stand up to the lazy schmucks in uniform to do so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 10:26am

      Re: Seems like a simple enough solution for politicians with spi

      The city owns the streets. Technically every criminal in the city is hanging out on city property and using it to accomplish their illegal actions. Someone ought to seize the city.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Jan 2020 @ 8:04pm

    “We’re graciously giving the responsibility of fighting crime to you, the great citizens of Dallas. Don’t fuck it up like we did.” — Dallas PD’s PR department, probably

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Madd the Sane (profile), 17 Jan 2020 @ 8:09pm

    Uhh...

    If the cops won't police the area, and expect the citizens to do it themselves, how are they expecting private citizens to control crime? Have private citizens kill the criminals?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 17 Jan 2020 @ 10:47pm

      Isn't it obvious?

      'Hey, I notice you're buying and selling drugs over there, if you could pretty-please stop doing that that'd be great, because if you don't the police are going to blame me for the fact that they never actually get off their backsides and do something that might actually pose any sort of threat to the whole 'engaged in an illegal but highly lucrative crime' thing you've got going there.'

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      renato (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 7:02am

      Re: Uhh...

      The solution is to not report anything to the police and hope that the criminals somehow control themselves, it might work if the drug-dealers punish the petty crimes that disturb their business or their clients.
      It results in a area with a lot of victimless crimes, but no crime statistics.
      It can get stable if the police go harder one the eventually reported crime in a "low"-crime area.

      However, it won't work if someone defects and start reporting crimes because of an aversion to it and not because they were directed affected.
      Another possible reason for collapse is if the police itself starts to use the area to extract resources from the residents, like the case reported in the article that you could buy protection from some selected guards probably related to the police.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jonr (profile), 17 Jan 2020 @ 9:30pm

    414 pages = 130 calls

    Headline is incorrect; as the article states, it's 414 pages of calls, not 414 calls. By my count, there were 130 calls, as each call takes 2 to 6 pages (most are in the 3-4 page range; average is about 3.2 pages). Still an awful lot of calls, but let's be accurate here.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      morganwick (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 1:46am

      Re: 414 pages = 130 calls

      Its interesting, because in my (admittedly left-of-center) view, the headline implies that the car wash owner was probably just being racist and calling the cops over minor things or things that aren't crimes at all, and the cops finally put a stop to it. It actually makes the city look like the good guys, reinforced by the inflated number of calls, assuming you aren't firmly against the ability of government to take private property at all and aren't aware of Techdirt's general opposition to such things. A more "Techdirt-y" headline, and one closer to the point of the post, would be something like "City of Dallas: Is your business located in a den of crime? Stop it yourself - or we'll take your business."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 8:20am

        the headline implies that the car wash owner was probably just being racist and calling the cops over minor things or things that aren't crimes at all, and the cops finally put a stop to it

        Even if the car wash owner was being racist and calling the cops over minor “crimes”, that doesn’t justify the cops “put[ting] a stop to it” by taking the man’s business away from him. No matter how you want to frame the actions of the business owner, the government still looks worse.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Tim Cushing (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 9:07am

      Re: 414 pages = 130 calls

      I've fixed the headline. Thanks for catching that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jonr (profile), 17 Jan 2020 @ 10:46pm

    It's even worse...

    OK, I skimmed through some of the archived stories about the car wash, and the city looks even worse. According to those stories, the owner, apparently recognizing that Dallas PD wasn't going to do the job he needed, formed a PID (an association of local businesses) to collect extra taxes for security and trash pickup. There were some such services for a time, but they stopped (but the taxes did not).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dale Davenport, 17 Jan 2020 @ 11:17pm

    Jim's Car Wash

    Again, I am the owner of Jim's Car Wash. Anyone interested in contacting me for more information may email me at:

    dale.davenport@hotmail.com

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Zof (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 3:52am

    Thought:

    Maybe Dallas PD could form a team that does their fucking jobs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2020 @ 6:02am

    Looks to me like a tool for big business in dallass.

    Are little businesses taking your market share? Well, we have a new tool for you!

    I imagine the local zoning is also controlled by big business.

    Just pull yourself up by your own bootstraps like I did ... lol - get a small loan form your folks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    dr evil, 18 Jan 2020 @ 8:36am

    need outside help

    call in the DOJ / FBI for the corruption... and dont worry, they wont come give you a midnite welfare check and protect and serve you to death

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 18 Jan 2020 @ 9:16am

    Other side

    Looks like there is another side to the story. From a Dallas News article...
    "Jim’s Car Wash is a place that shouldn’t be where it is. The zoning for the property doesn’t permit a car wash. It’s a nonconforming use, in the city’s parlance."

    While it can be construed as retaliation, the shuttering of the business may be legit, if indeed the business is located where it isn't allowed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Tanner Andrews (profile), 18 Jan 2020 @ 9:36am

      Re: Other side

      The zoning for the property doesn’t permit a car wash. It’s a nonconforming use, in the city’s parlance.

      Nothing wrong with that. It sounds as though the business has been there for several years, and so it is most likely grandfathered in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      James T, 18 Jan 2020 @ 10:17am

      Re: Other side

      Yeah I would take issue here. I mean violating zoning laws has a different punishment which are insanely severe. Since these are violations and subject to punishment there is no reason to make up excuses take ownership.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2020 @ 9:53am

    This is why you don't call 9-1-1

    Seattle tried something similar to deal with a strip of declining motels on US99 (Aurora Avenue). When I-5 came in, 99 was demoted to a state highway in various pieces and the motels which used to serve interstate travellers went downhill quickly. The city started using every law they could abuse to shut down motels as drugs and crime moved in. That may have been the beginning of using "calls to service to police" as a metric to designate a business a "nuisance property" municipally.

    Unfortunately, the outcome is predictable. Penalise businesses for calling 9-1-1 and those businesses will stop calling 9-1-1, even if there is a legit need for police. The hôtelier might even go one step further and demand that their paying "guests" stop calling police in an emergency. This isn't making anyone safer... but then crime wouldn't pay if the government ran it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


