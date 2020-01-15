Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: YouTube Says That Frank Capra's US Government WWII Propaganda Violates Community Guidelines
from the say-what-now? dept
You've heard me say it over and over again now: Masnick's Impossibility Theorem is that it is literally impossible to do content moderation at scale well. There will always be dumb mistakes. The latest example? Rogue archivist Carl Malamud had posted filmmaker Frank Capra's classic Prelude to War on YouTube. If you're unfamiliar with Prelude to War, it's got quite a backstory. During World War II, the US government decided that, in order to build up public support for the war, it would fund Hollywood to create blatant American propaganda. They had Frank Capra, perhaps Hollywood's most influential director during the 1930s, produce a bunch of films under the banner "Why We Fight." The very first of these was "Prelude to War."
The film, which gives a US government-approved history of the lead up to World War II includes a bunch of footage of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Obviously, it wasn't done to glorify them. The idea is literally the opposite. However, as you may recall, last summer when everyone was getting mad (again) at YouTube for hosting "Nazi" content, YouTube updated its policies to ban "videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology." We already covered how this was shutting down accounts of history professors. And, now, it's apparently leading them to take US propaganda offline as well.
Malamud received a notice saying the version of "Prelude to War" that he had uploaded had been taken down for violating community guidelines. He appealed and YouTube has rejected his appeal, apparently standing by its decision that an anti-Nazi US propaganda film financed by the US government and made by famed director Frank Capra... is against the site's community guidelines.
omg, @youtube actually denied my appeal for Frank Capra’s Prelude to War. https://t.co/4Y6002D2AE Some of his other seditious works include "It's a Wonderful Life” and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” He graduated from CalTech and was president of the Motion Picture Academy. pic.twitter.com/pifDTgeekb
— Carl Malamud (@carlmalamud) January 13, 2020
Obviously, this is ridiculous. But, it once again highlights the impossibility of content moderation at scale. YouTube has so much content and so much new content every minute, it can't possibly review all the content. And the content that it can review, it can't have people researching the history and provenance of every bit of content. So, here, it appears likely that the moderation team used a fairly simple heuristic: it's a film showing Germans celebrating Hitler. Therefore, it's not allowed. It's even entirely possible that the tone of the film made it clear that it was a propaganda film... it's just that it would take too much effort to figure out propaganda for whom.
Of course, as Malamud himself points out, what's particularly ridiculous is that this isn't the only version of the film he's uploaded. So while that one is still down, another one is still there. You can watch it now. Well, at least until YouTube decides this one also violates community standards.
Filed Under: carl malamud, content moderation, content moderation at scale, frank capra, masnick's impossibility theorem, nazis, prelude to war, propaganda, why we fight, world war ii
Companies: youtube
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
How big is a 'community'?
Articles like this tend to make me wonder what moderators consider a 'community'? Is it a 'community' of one? Two? Do they take things out of context and make assumptions about the whole (which goes both ways, the content and 'community' desires)?
There is probably some explanation in this case, even with the appeal, watching an entire 52 minute long video would be beyond the scope of a mere moderator (or maybe even a appeal reviewer) who has to review and rule on many (1000's) of content objections in their meager 8 hour shift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If content moderation at scale is impossible, then should YouTube and the other platforms just give up and let anybody post anything?
Or maybe if they can't do a decent job moderating at their current size, then they are too big?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It isn't just size, it is also about removing bias, bias that is inherent to all beings. Your flavor of bias is different than my flavor of bias, and both are different from that person over there. So, even if you break YouTube up into many, many, many different organizations (which would defeat much of its value to users) they would all still be big, and subject to bias. The number of needed moderators would not change, they would just be working for different organizations, who may or may not be able to quash the individual moderators bias to some degree.
Then there are the ways that governments impose themselves, each with their own view on what is or isn't acceptable, so what works here, doesn't work over there and both want their way to be the only way. And now they have many, many, many different organizations to monitor, and under the presumption that the number of uploads does not go down after breaking up YouTube, the scale of the task does not change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Bias doesn't bother me. National Review and The Nation have different biases (or points of view) and that isn't a problem.
As far as not being able to employ enough moderators, I don't believe it. That just means they aren't paying them enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
As far as not being able to employ enough moderators, I don't believe it. That just means they aren't paying them enough.
Then you should educate yourself on the matter, because when you've got literally days worth of content uploaded per minute(a quick DDG search found an article that mentioned 300 hours per minute as of Dec 2017, a number which has almost certainly only gone up) 'just pay the moderators more/get more' is an absurd argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Some back of the napkin math should be fun.
300 hours = 18,000 minutes per minute
18,000 minutes per minute = 8,640,000 minutes per 8 hour shift.
Let's assume that 10% of the content gets flagged by an automated system, that's 864,000 minutes of content that needs to get double checked per 8 hour shift.
Let's further assume that a human can review on average 1 minute of content in 5 minutes.
864,000 * 5 = 4,320,000 minutes worth of moderator time per 8 hour shift.
We can assume our poor moderators get no break time at all (the floggings will continue until morale improves) and work 8 hours straight so that gives us 480 minutes of moderation time per moderator.
4,320,000 / 480 = 9,000 moderators per shift.
Based on this quick math youtube would need 27,000 moderators working nonstop to keep up with content circa 2017, assuming my optimistic numbers are even possible.
And even if you had these 27,000 moderators you'd have to train them so they all have some idea what they are doing. And keep in mind that moderation rules might vary wildly from country to country and that might affect moderation[1]. You also need a system to moderate the moderators (who watches the watchmen?) to ensure that any individual moderator isn't applying some sort of inherent bias and not following your guidelines.
[1] For example the USA and UK have radically different libel rules and what is considered libel in the UK would just be an opinion in the USA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And that’s actually a conservative estimate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Moderation isn't a problem, it's an opportunity.
If they want to keep things more or less in-house, then they could charge uploaders $1 / minute of video and then pay moderators $50 / hour to clear uploads. If they can't hire enough moderators at $50 / hour all they have to do is increase the fee and moderation pay until the upload rate equals their moderation rate.
Alternatively, they could close YouTube from end-user uploads entirely and require everything to go through partner clearing houses. The partner would guarantee nothing violates YouTube guidelines and it would be up to each clearing house to figure out a business model that works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How many hours of footage do you think a single person can review in an average eight-hour workday, even if they’re reviewing only part of a given video?
How many people do you think YouTube would need to properly moderate even one hour’s worth of uploads?
How many people do you think YouTube would need to cover an entire day’s worth of uploads, every day?
And the $64,000 question: How can you believe all of those people would (or could) interpret YouTube’s rules and moderate content in the exact same way, such that all of YouTube’s moderators are objective?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Moderation at scale is impossible, but note that the scale is the human race and not the size of the platform. Limiting the amount of material published silences people, because some has to select who can be published. So perhaps the best answer if for people to use the close button if they run into something that they find offensive, rather than insist on a third party doing something to protect their sensibilities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re responsible for curating your experience on YouTube (or any other similar service). YouTube is responsible for upholding its terms of service. You can generally avoid “offensive” content and still report videos for violating the TOS when you do come across them. So the best answer is “close videos you think are offensive, but report those videos first if you think they break the rules”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem is the report them, as there are a lot of people that think, and will report what they consider offensive, and make as much noise as possible if YouTube does nothing. Moderation on YouTube has been creeping in scope because of this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No content reporting system is foolproof or free from malicious manipulation (e.g., reportbombing). But removing such a system is not the answer to fixing, or at least mitigating, such manipulation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's apply that thinking elsewhere, shall we?
People use the roads to commit illegal acts, if the state can't keep that from happening then they should shut them down.
People use the mail to commit illegal acts, if the post office can't keep that from happening then they should shut down.
People make use of items bought in stores to commit illegal acts, if the stores can't prevent that then they should shut down.
If content moderation at scale is impossible, then should YouTube and the other platforms just give up and let anybody post anything?
That's a mighty fine false-dichotomy there, sure hope no one shoots it down by pointing out that 'anything goes' or 'perfect moderation/moderation good enough to satisfy everyone currently complaining about it' aren't the only two options.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That would be a better idea for cases like this. Let people block Nazi content if they choose. But don't remove it completely, because it's useful for some people. Pro-Nazi and anti-Nazi propaganda are both valid research topics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And if YouTube’s algorithms start recommending pro-Nazi propaganda to everyone because of malicious system manipulation (i.e., people gaming the algorithms), for what reason should we accept that as “the cost of being on YouTube”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What are you suggesting, then? That they stop growing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For one thing, the problem isn’t the size of the company running YouTube but the size of the userbase that uploads content or flags it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Size is irrelevant. If there was a small YouTube, Vimeo perhaps, that handled only 1% of the traffic YT does then their revenue is also 1% of YT's, or less. They couldn't afford to hire enough moderators and pay for the infrastructure to moderate their content any better than YT.
Nice try though. Your agenda is clear, at least.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In other words 'fake news' - so, indeed, it wasn't a mistake and this upload does violate Youtube's terms of service.
Sounds like content moderation at scale done well to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please define “fake news” in objective terms such that everyone can agree to accept, then explain why Prelude to War counts as “fake news”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, objectively, to the Nazis' it was probably 'fake news'.
While propaganda isn't necessarily false, it does often stretch some things to emphasis a point. While I would not call Prelude to War fake news, it was executed as propaganda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Prelude To War is propaganda. So its fake news.
Just because you like the propaganda and approve of it doesn't change that. Hell, the whole thing might actually be factual.
But their rules aren't written to handle that sort of nuance. So stuff like this gets swept up with everything else.
But I guess I should have added a /sarc tag for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Uhhh, if it’s completely factual, then how is it “fake” news? I don’t think that all propaganda is necessarily “fake news”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Propaganda isn't fake news, propaganda can be fake news in part or wholly. Propaganda can also be the complete truth in an effort to highlight things that some doesn't want the general public to know about.
The photo of Phan Thị Kim Phúc on the Times cover in 1972 was the whole unvarnished truth but also excellent anti-war propaganda in regards of the Vietnam war and I doubt anyone would call it "fake news".
Equating propaganda with fake news is an extremely simplified view of a complex subject.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How is it "fake news"? Please put into context. Otherwise it isn't. If it shows the lengths the US government went to in order to prep its citizens for war, then it isn't fake news now, is it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If it shows the lengths the US government went to smear a potential opponent in order to influence the public and make going to war easier then its a straight up call to violence, isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
How is that a “call to violence”, exactly?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The more we try to obliterate the mistakes from our past, the more we actually promote them and risk repeating them again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike's impossibility theorem
"Masnick's Impossibility Theorem is that it is literally impossible to do content moderation at scale well."
I believe Iran and North Korea have done a STUNNINGLY good job at it......
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s not so much “content moderation” as it is “censorship”. YouTube doesn’t say “you can’t post this video on another site” if it removes that video from YouTube.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Mike's impossibility theorem
If you read about the linked theorum, you'd find that what Masnick talks about is the satisfaction of 1) Users who post the content, 2) Viewers who consume the content, and 3) Those who are for personal, moral, or ethical reasons concerned with policing the substance of the content.
Iran and North Korea satisfy (3) by removing any concerning content, at the expense of (1) and (2). In doing so, they face critizim from groups (1) and (2), and international members of group (3). So no, under the framework of Masnick's Impossibility Theorem they have indeed failed to moderate content in a way that satisfies all 3 groups.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Mike's impossibility theorem
By “do[ing] content moderation at scale well”, we mean both:
removing all content that is sufficiently objectionable (essentially or exactly no false negatives) and
without making any mistakes, and where the definition of what is “objectionable” is agreed to by essentially all users, governments, corporate interests (excluding competitors), activist groups, social classes, etc., though the theorem also applies to privately run platforms when using the publicly stated terms for what is objectionable.
Iran and North Korea don’t satisfy 2 at all, and what is “objectionable” is solely defined by the government, so that’s also outside the ruleset.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My bad
Fair point, I shall state another way....
"Masnick's Impossibility Theorem is that it is literally impossible to do content moderation at scale well."
WARNING: The following thought is purely one of sarcasm, based on the notion that not only do I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Masnick's theorem, but I also want to poke fun at the ridiculousness of oppressive regimes, such as Iran and North Korea, who completely take the internet (and most, if not all, forms of free speech) away from its citizenry. Obviously this must be spelled out overtly, lest someone misconstrue that it was, indeed, sarcasm and not an endorsement of said oppressive regimes. We apologize for any misunderstanding.....
<sarcasm>
I believe Iran and North Korea have done a STUNNINGLY good job at it......
</sarcasm>
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why we fight.
I thought it was obvious, we fight to ensure our corporate overlords and their c-suite minions have everything their little hearts desire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All sorts of things that were just fine 40 months ago are "bad"
Because they are rigging an election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply