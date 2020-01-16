Bad Ideas: Raising The Arbitrarily Age Of Internet Service 'Consent' To 16
We all know various ideas for "protecting privacy online" are floating around Congress, but must all of them be so incredibly bad? Nearly all of them assume a world that doesn't exist. Nearly all of them assume an understanding of "privacy" that is not accurate. The latest dumb idea is to expand COPPA -- the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act -- that was put in place two decades ago and has been a complete joke. COPPA's sole success is in getting everyone to think that anyone under the age of 13 isn't supposed to be online. COPPA's backers have admitted that they used no data in creating and have done no research into the effectiveness of the law. Indeed, actual studies have shown that COPPA's real impact is in having parents teach their kids its okay to lie about their age online in order to access the kinds of useful services they want to use.
The "age of consent" within COPPA is 13 -- and that's why a bunch of sites claim you shouldn't use their site if you're under that age. Because if a site is targeting people under that age, then it has to go through extensive COPPA compliance, which most sites don't want to do. The end result: sites say "don't sign up if you're under 13" and then lots of parents (and kids) lie about ages in order to let kids access those sites. It doesn't actually protect anyone's privacy.
So... along comes Congress and they decide the way to better protect privacy online is to raise that "age of consent" to 16.
The "Preventing Real Online Threats Endangering Children Today Act" is sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan and Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois.
The legislation would also require parental consent before companies can collect personal data like names, addresses and selfies from children under 16 years old. That's up from 13 years old under the 1998 Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.
Because we all know that teenagers are always truthful online and, dang, are they going to totally love the idea that they need their parents' permission to use 99% of the internet. That's really going to solve the problems now, right?
Of course not. It's just going to teach more kids to lie about their birth dates when they sign up for internet accounts. Or, alternatively, it will overly punish the few honest kids who refuse to sign up for accounts until they're 16. But, hey, why should Congress care about that when they're "protecting the children."
Filed Under: bobby rush, congress, coppa, internet, kids, lying, privacy, tim walberg
I have been lying to computers about my age since about 1990 and think that it is good practice for everyone to inject bad data into everyone spying on us. For the sake of an interesting data set/data point I would like steam to report what percentage of people say that they were born on January 1 for age verification.
Re:
I turn 35 this year and I still use a Chrome extension to auto-fill those age boxes on Steam with some over-21 birthdate since they don't remember my birth date.
Re:
I always tell them I was born in 1900, on varying dates. Thing is, they always believe me.
Re: Never giving out my true birthdate
Because that and other "personal details" are gonna get leaked...and used for identity theft.
Distribution of reported Birthdays would be an interesting subject of study...agree there's probably an awful lot of 1/1s out there!
Re:
Exactly. Why would anyone put a real date there?
This would end Chromebooks in education.
Feels like this is a back-handed attack on Google.
Re: This would end Chromebooks in education.
More like a direct attack on online gaming and social media. Not that i care much about any of those three things personally, but it's a bad idea that will have bad results for children, parents, services, and everyone else as collateral damage.
Re: Re:
It's not just gaming and social media. This would also affect email services and other web sites that state you have to be 13 to use their site, like Youtube. Some sites just list it in the fine print and don't ask you before letting you on to their site, if they don't require a login to use the site.
Re: Re: Re:
Sure, but i don't think they intend to screw up email. I was more rolling with "who might they actually intend to break, or what might they not want "children" doing". Maybe alongside the usual doing something / manufactured moral panic. The result will be that, yes, it will affect pretty much everything.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah, got it. My apologies, I misinterpreted your intent on your first post.
Sure, these lawmakers might not intend to fuck up anything, but the collateral damage they could create would show how they don’t care about fucking up anything so long as they can be seen doing something righteous. The effect of an act is its true intent; if they don’t want people to think their bill is potentially devastating to the Internet, they should craft a bill designed not to let that happen.
Re:
That's rich coming from you.
Re: This would end Chromebooks in education.
So, first we had the benefit of teaching people to lie to Web marketing parasites.
Now we're going to get the benefit of getting people off of cloud-dependent crap pseudocomputers.
At this rate, you're going to convince me to raise the age to 65.
This will be as ridiculous s law as the present one and that's probably why it will be assed into law. if only members of Congress spent as much time on bills that would actually be beneficial to those they represent, instead of things like this. coming out with this sort of thing is nothing but grandstanding, mainly because they've done absolutely nothing at all the past months and need to appear to be earning their salaries!
Shouldn't that be "PROTECTing" the children?
Am I the only one that finds all of the needlessly backronym'd bill names to be ridiculous?
In this case, they weren't even able to do that much right.
So, its full name is the "Preventing Real Online Threats Endangering Children Today Kids Act" then? Sigh.
Re:
More likely it's the 'Something Must Be Done, This Is Something, Because Think Of The Children Act' or 'SMBDTISBTOTCA' which is a tongue twister to pronounce. However, it doesn't seem to do anything except put a few legislators names on bills, and protects no one.
Re:
Yeah, no, it made me throw up a little. "Ima PROTECTA alla yous. You gonna see!"
Seems fine to me.
Typo in title
Should be "Arbitrary" or, better still, "Arbitrarily Chosen."
Instead of fixing the really bad thing, lets just not let children use it.
Age of consent
USA flavour of the moment - why does it always taste like excrement?
As of August 2018, each U.S. state has set its age of consent at either age 16, age 17, or age 18.
Enlistment in the United States military is 17 (with parental consent) and 18 (without parental consent).
The minimum age to drive in the USA is just 16 in some states, however other states require you to be at least 18. You can obtain a learner's permit in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, North and South Dakota at just 14 years old.
Minimum legal age to purchase alcohol is 21 in all states.
You can vote at age 17 in a primary if you'll be 18 by the next general election. You can register if you are at least 16 but cannot vote unless you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election.
Do you see a problem here like I see a problem here?
Re: Age of consent
Not really. I think a lot of these things are stupid and arbitrary, but unless you have an overriding federal law*, that's how it goes.
*Or Reaganesque threats of witholding funds.
Websites are hacked every week, a million user,s data exposed ,
private companys will be using windows 7 for years ,even though security updates are over ,no more free support.
Why would any smart person give their real birth date to random websites ?
this will mean adults will have to deal with websites asking for their age,
this will be a pain for every user who wants to log in to a website.
it will not help users at all.
At this stage the web is under attack from politicians that make vague broad laws that help no one.
except maybe lawyers or copyright trolls .
Meanwhile isps, can sell user browsing data to anyone ,
and telecoms have mediocre security re sim card hijacking .
Father son lesson time
Me:Son I’m about to teach you one the most useful and yet hard to learn things you can do on this earth.
Ma boi: what’s that daddy?
Me: how to lie to your government for your oven Benefit and success.
