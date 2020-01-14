India's Supreme Court Declares Country's 5 Month Internet Blackout Illegal
Daily Deal: MySQL & SQL for Beginners

Attorney General William Barr Says Apple Isn't Doing Enough To Let The DOJ Check Out A Dead Man's Phones

Say That Again

from the give-it-a-rest,-Bill dept

Tue, Jan 14th 2020 9:27amTim Cushing

The DOJ has asked somewhat politely for Apple to break the encryption on some iPhones. Last time, the request wasn't so polite. It involved a legal battle that only ended when a third-party cracked the San Bernardino's iPhone for the FBI. Nothing of interest was recovered from that phone.

Another shooting and another dead shooter has brought Apple and the DOJ together again. The DOJ's counsel sent a letter to Apple asking it to break into two phones recovered from the shooter. Apple stated it had already given the DOJ all the information it could recover without actually cracking the devices. This isn't good enough for the DOJ, which believes the possession of a warrant should trump any concerns about creating encryption backdoors.

There's been no demand made in court… yet. But Attorney General Bill Barr -- whose antipathy towards encryption has been stated multiple times -- is trying to apply a little more extrajudicial pressure.

Attorney General William P. Barr declared on Monday that a deadly shooting last month at a naval air station in Pensacola, Fla., was an act of terrorism, and he asked Apple in an unusually high-profile request to provide access to two phones used by the gunman.

[...]

“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,” Mr. Barr said, calling on technology companies to find a solution and complaining that Apple had provided no “substantive assistance.”

It actually illustrates nothing of the sort. "Substantive evidence" is unlikely to be found on the shooter's phones. While the DOJ has pointed to evidence the shooter was "radicalized" on social media, it can only speculate about what evidence can be recovered from the phones, one of which partially destroyed by a deputy's bullet during the shootout with the gunman.

The DOJ's assertions undercut Bill Barr's claims that Apple has provided "no substantive assistance." Barr said that the evidence the DOJ already has shows the "shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology." This is based on social media messages and other content recovered by the DOJ, some of it likely from Apple itself.

There's not much of a case to be built against a dead man. And there's probably some value in mining contacts and text messages, but it's dubious to claim the evidence that might reside on the locked devices will be a game changer for the FBI or result in new leads that could prevent future shootings.

Nevertheless, the Attorney General insists Apple is preventing law enforcement from doing its job. According to Barr, a warrant is all anyone should need to see to start cracking open cellphones for the FBI.

Mr. Barr indicated that he is ready for a sharp fight. “We don’t want to get into a world where we have to spend months and even years exhausting efforts when lives are in the balance,” he said. “We should be able to get in when we have a warrant that establishes that criminal activity is underway.”

This is the leverage. Any tragedy with an iPhone in the mix is fodder for the DOJ's anti-encryption efforts. Third-party services can help the FBI achieve what Barr says it wants to achieve: speedy recovery of evidence from locked devices. But Barr and the agencies he represents only want outside help from the courts -- precedent that will make all cellphone users less safe in the name of securing the nation.

Filed Under: doj, encryption, fbi, going dark, iphones, terrorism, william barr
Companies: apple

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Thad (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:29am

    Bill Barr cares very, very much about holding criminals accountable.

    Unless they're high-ranking members of a Republican administration.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:19am

      Re:

      Remind me against because I keep forgetting: how much more accountable can humans hold dead men?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:22am

        Re: Re:

        Sorry realized that might have sounded bad: that is to say this shooter, and I think the last are both dead. I don't see how Bars current actions are convincingly aimed at holding any living person accountable.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:38am

    Nevertheless, the Attorney General insists Apple is preventing law enforcement from doing its job.

    So the bigliest, bestiest, most goodest country in the whole wide world, with its vast arsenal of nukeular weapons, deep state technology, and a spray-tanned stable genius is powerless against the makers of the iphone.

    Maybe it's another project we should give to Jared Kushner, perhaps? He's solved everything else.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:41am

    “We should be able to get in when we have a warrant that establishes that criminal activity is underway.”

    A warrant lets you look for evidence of criminal activity. It doesn't establish that criminal activity exists.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:57am

      Re:

      Nor should the possibility of a warrant mean that the manufacturer has to be able to get in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:26am

      Re:

      It also doesn't entitle you to that evidence. It merely entitles you to look for it. Clearly they have not found it, only an electronic gadget that might contain some. The warrant got them the phone. What they do next is up to them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:04am

    as far as all security forces in the USA, there should be NO PRIVACY, NO FREEDOM, NO CONSTITUTION, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THAT PROTECTS THE PEOPLE! have those in lofty positions of government forgotten so quickly, so easily, why the USA became a country separated from the then England rule? have they forgotten what happened that brought about World War II? have they forgotten the conflict that still rages today and the main reasons why? surely, with the weapons available today, they cant want another world war, can they? we would destroy ourselves completely and that is happening fast enough as it is due to the greed of men and businesses fueling climate change!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:21am

    Barr's motivations

    The shooter is dead, they have reviewed his social media accounts, they have questioned his compatriots. Unless he is trying to uncover some conspiracy that he has no actual evidence of so far, what more does he want in terms of evidence, and to what end? Since he has no current evidence of a conspiracy, how did he get a warrant when he could not specify what he was looking for on the phones?

    The short answer to the above questions is that he is not concerned with evidence, this is just another excuse to get backdoors into encrypted devices which in turn would give the surveillance state more power over its minions. MAGA redefined as Make Authoritarianism Great Again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

India's Supreme Court Declares Country's 5 Month Internet Blackout Illegal
Daily Deal: MySQL & SQL for Beginners
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

09:27 Attorney General William Barr Says Apple Isn't Doing Enough To Let The DOJ Check Out A Dead Man's Phones (10)
06:38 India's Supreme Court Declares Country's 5 Month Internet Blackout Illegal (5)
03:34 DHS Move Ahead With Plan To Harvest DNA Samples From Nearly Everyone Detained By ICE And CBP (134)

Monday

19:36 Academic Journals In Russia Retract Over 800 Papers Because Of Plagiarism, Self-Plagiarism And 'Gift Authorship' (9)
15:36 Immunity Just Barely Denied To Cop Who Claimed Driving A Beat-Up Car And Paying For Purchases Is Suspicious Behavior (17)
13:45 Appeals Court: Not A Crime To Say A Mayor Should Get His Ass Capped (16)
12:00 California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Says She Simply Doesn't Believe All Of Those Who Have Been Harmed By Her AB5 Bill (51)
10:42 Anti-SLAPP Laws Work: Tennessee Doctor Suing Patient Over Negative Review Drops Lawsuit (12)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bundle (2)
09:30 How Years Of Copyright Maximalism Is Now Killing Pop Music (45)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.