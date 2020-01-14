Attorney General William Barr Says Apple Isn't Doing Enough To Let The DOJ Check Out A Dead Man's Phones
from the give-it-a-rest,-Bill dept
The DOJ has asked somewhat politely for Apple to break the encryption on some iPhones. Last time, the request wasn't so polite. It involved a legal battle that only ended when a third-party cracked the San Bernardino's iPhone for the FBI. Nothing of interest was recovered from that phone.
Another shooting and another dead shooter has brought Apple and the DOJ together again. The DOJ's counsel sent a letter to Apple asking it to break into two phones recovered from the shooter. Apple stated it had already given the DOJ all the information it could recover without actually cracking the devices. This isn't good enough for the DOJ, which believes the possession of a warrant should trump any concerns about creating encryption backdoors.
There's been no demand made in court… yet. But Attorney General Bill Barr -- whose antipathy towards encryption has been stated multiple times -- is trying to apply a little more extrajudicial pressure.
Attorney General William P. Barr declared on Monday that a deadly shooting last month at a naval air station in Pensacola, Fla., was an act of terrorism, and he asked Apple in an unusually high-profile request to provide access to two phones used by the gunman.
[...]
“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,” Mr. Barr said, calling on technology companies to find a solution and complaining that Apple had provided no “substantive assistance.”
It actually illustrates nothing of the sort. "Substantive evidence" is unlikely to be found on the shooter's phones. While the DOJ has pointed to evidence the shooter was "radicalized" on social media, it can only speculate about what evidence can be recovered from the phones, one of which partially destroyed by a deputy's bullet during the shootout with the gunman.
The DOJ's assertions undercut Bill Barr's claims that Apple has provided "no substantive assistance." Barr said that the evidence the DOJ already has shows the "shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology." This is based on social media messages and other content recovered by the DOJ, some of it likely from Apple itself.
There's not much of a case to be built against a dead man. And there's probably some value in mining contacts and text messages, but it's dubious to claim the evidence that might reside on the locked devices will be a game changer for the FBI or result in new leads that could prevent future shootings.
Nevertheless, the Attorney General insists Apple is preventing law enforcement from doing its job. According to Barr, a warrant is all anyone should need to see to start cracking open cellphones for the FBI.
Mr. Barr indicated that he is ready for a sharp fight. “We don’t want to get into a world where we have to spend months and even years exhausting efforts when lives are in the balance,” he said. “We should be able to get in when we have a warrant that establishes that criminal activity is underway.”
This is the leverage. Any tragedy with an iPhone in the mix is fodder for the DOJ's anti-encryption efforts. Third-party services can help the FBI achieve what Barr says it wants to achieve: speedy recovery of evidence from locked devices. But Barr and the agencies he represents only want outside help from the courts -- precedent that will make all cellphone users less safe in the name of securing the nation.
Filed Under: doj, encryption, fbi, going dark, iphones, terrorism, william barr
Companies: apple
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Bill Barr cares very, very much about holding criminals accountable.
Unless they're high-ranking members of a Republican administration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Remind me against because I keep forgetting: how much more accountable can humans hold dead men?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Sorry realized that might have sounded bad: that is to say this shooter, and I think the last are both dead. I don't see how Bars current actions are convincingly aimed at holding any living person accountable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nevertheless, the Attorney General insists Apple is preventing law enforcement from doing its job.
So the bigliest, bestiest, most goodest country in the whole wide world, with its vast arsenal of nukeular weapons, deep state technology, and a spray-tanned stable genius is powerless against the makers of the iphone.
Maybe it's another project we should give to Jared Kushner, perhaps? He's solved everything else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A warrant lets you look for evidence of criminal activity. It doesn't establish that criminal activity exists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nor should the possibility of a warrant mean that the manufacturer has to be able to get in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It also doesn't entitle you to that evidence. It merely entitles you to look for it. Clearly they have not found it, only an electronic gadget that might contain some. The warrant got them the phone. What they do next is up to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
as far as all security forces in the USA, there should be NO PRIVACY, NO FREEDOM, NO CONSTITUTION, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THAT PROTECTS THE PEOPLE! have those in lofty positions of government forgotten so quickly, so easily, why the USA became a country separated from the then England rule? have they forgotten what happened that brought about World War II? have they forgotten the conflict that still rages today and the main reasons why? surely, with the weapons available today, they cant want another world war, can they? we would destroy ourselves completely and that is happening fast enough as it is due to the greed of men and businesses fueling climate change!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Barr's motivations
The shooter is dead, they have reviewed his social media accounts, they have questioned his compatriots. Unless he is trying to uncover some conspiracy that he has no actual evidence of so far, what more does he want in terms of evidence, and to what end? Since he has no current evidence of a conspiracy, how did he get a warrant when he could not specify what he was looking for on the phones?
The short answer to the above questions is that he is not concerned with evidence, this is just another excuse to get backdoors into encrypted devices which in turn would give the surveillance state more power over its minions. MAGA redefined as Make Authoritarianism Great Again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Barr's motivations
Hey, do not knock Barrs fetish until you have tried it.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply