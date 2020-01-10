Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course

As of February 2020, the existing CCNA certification will be obsolete. The NEW 2020 CCNA certification allows you to take one exam that encompasses a multitude of subjects, instead of several exams for all subjects. CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, support engineers and data center operations. Now, iCollege brings you this Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course to help you feel less overwhelmed with the CCNA certification. Over 64 lectures, you'll cover newer topics including automation, programmability, SDN, wireless, and security fundamentals, while also learning how to configure and manage wired and wireless network connectivity for the new internet connection model. It's on sale for $39.

