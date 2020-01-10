NYC's Transportation Authority Says It's Doesn't Use Facial Recognition Tech; Activists Say 'Prove It' With Public Records Lawsuit
The Rorshach Test Of The Covington Catholic Boy's DC Encounter Now Extends To Bogus Lawsuits And Confidential Settlements

Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jan 10th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

As of February 2020, the existing CCNA certification will be obsolete. The NEW 2020 CCNA certification allows you to take one exam that encompasses a multitude of subjects, instead of several exams for all subjects. CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, support engineers and data center operations. Now, iCollege brings you this Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course to help you feel less overwhelmed with the CCNA certification. Over 64 lectures, you'll cover newer topics including automation, programmability, SDN, wireless, and security fundamentals, while also learning how to configure and manage wired and wireless network connectivity for the new internet connection model. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

NYC's Transportation Authority Says It's Doesn't Use Facial Recognition Tech; Activists Say 'Prove It' With Public Records Lawsuit
The Rorshach Test Of The Covington Catholic Boy's DC Encounter Now Extends To Bogus Lawsuits And Confidential Settlements
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 The Rorshach Test Of The Covington Catholic Boy's DC Encounter Now Extends To Bogus Lawsuits And Confidential Settlements (6)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course (0)
09:40 NYC's Transportation Authority Says It's Doesn't Use Facial Recognition Tech; Activists Say 'Prove It' With Public Records Lawsuit (2)
06:23 Malibu Media's Former Law Firm Says The Copyright Troll Has Been Screwing It Out Of Settlement Payments (18)
03:23 AT&T TV Service Goes Dark On Roku As The Streaming Wars Get Stupid (8)

Thursday

19:45 Data From Smartwatch Help Investigators Solve The Case Of The Stabbing That Never Happened (13)
15:37 Appeals Court Makes The Right Call Regarding Non-Commercial Creative Commons Licenses (72)
13:40 Company Says It's Built A Marijuana Breathalyzer, Wants To Roll It Out By The Middle Of This Year (27)
12:21 Chinese Court Says AI-Generated Content Is Subject To Copyright Protection (29)
10:45 Shocking Absolutely No One, Ring Admits Employees Improperly Accessed Customers' Data (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.