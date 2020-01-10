New Law Bans ISPs From Charging You A 'Rental' Fee For Hardware You Already Own
For much of this year, broadband customers have been complaining that Frontier Communications, the nation's third-biggest telco, had been charging its customers a rental fee for modems they already owned. Normally, you're supposed to be able to buy your own modem instead of paying your ISP a rental fee upwards of $10 per month. To nab some extra dough from captive customers, Frontier basically decided to charge its customers a rental fee anyway, giving them a polite, though giant, middle finger when they complained.
And because the FCC's net neutrality repeal effectively neutered the agency's ability to police this sort of behavior (not that the Pai FCC would anyway), consumers who complained to the agency were met with a glassy-eyed stare:
"Son filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission; Frontier responded to the complaint but stuck to its position that he has to pay the fee. A voicemail that Frontier left with Son and his wife said the company informed the FCC that "the router monthly charge is an applicable fee, and it will continue to be billed.
The FCC complaints team told Son in an email, "We reviewed the provider's response and based on the information submitted, we believe your provider has responded to your concerns." With FCC Chairman Ajit Pai having deregulated the broadband industry, there's little to no chance of the commission taking action to stop fees like the one charged by Frontier."
Fast forward to last month when the problem was fixed, shockingly enough, by the US Congress. A massive US government spending bill approved by Congress and signed by President Trump last month not only included some updates to the Communications Act cracking down slightly on bullshit cable TV fees, but a little noticed provision that formally bans the nonsense Frontier has been engaged in:
"A new "consumer right to accurate equipment charges" prohibits the companies from charging customers for "covered equipment provided by the consumer." Covered equipment is defined as "equipment (such as a router) employed on the premises of a person... to provide [TV service] or to provide fixed broadband Internet access service."
The companies may not charge rental or lease fees in cases when "the provider has not provided the equipment to the consumer; or the consumer has returned the equipment to the provider."
The new law is an update to the Communications Act and is scheduled to apply six months after passage, which would be June 20. The law gives the Federal Communications Commission an option to extend the deadline by six months if the FCC "finds that good cause exists for such an additional extension." As we've previously written, the FCC hasn't done much of anything to protect customers from bogus rental fees.
The telecom and media sector usually lobbies tooth and nail (usually successfully) to kill these kinds of protections, but the sheer size of the bill apparently let the provision sneak through. Granted the law only matters if somebody's willing to enforce it, and with an FTC and FCC that have repeatedly shown they're a rubber stamp for their BFFs in the telecom sector, that's not going to come easy.
The next fee to appear on your bill will be a Device Connection Fee to pay for connecting your equipment to their network.
Re:
The story that introduced us the "fee for a router you already have" already described that that solution had been implemented by Frontier.
This law does nothing useful to the customer.
Re:
...if they allow it. Cable companies need to authorize based on MAC address before a modem will work, and they could just refuse for modems they didn't provide.
ISPs will find another way to get into your wallet. Raise the price of Internet service by whatever they were charging they can't charge anymore.
Re: other ways into wallet
yes, there are endless ways a service business could structure its offerings and prices. The hotel industry is infamous for this.
Politicians can not possibly control all these business options, nor do politicians have the legal authority to do so
Re:
Charter-Spectrum already does this. They're also proof against this new law because they don't charge extra for equipment, they give you "free" equipment at no extra charge... although everybody pays more.
If they continue to charge me the rental fee after the law kicks in then I would just turn off auto draft and mail them a check every month for the amount minus the rental fee. When they call me to complain I will point out that they are in violation of federal law and if they want the difference they can take me to court.
A contract can't be legal if there are terms in it that are contrary to the law.
Re:
Good thought, but more than likely they'll just terminate your service for "nonpayment." Possibly even send you to collections.
Re: don't pay it
...and they will simply terminate your internet service.
you can sue them in court at substantial cost to yourself; you might win after a year or two, but you suffer without internet for a year or two.
Sad
the really sad thing is that in the USA you need a law to stop that , and the sadder thing is that the likely hood of the new law being enforced is probably non existent and sadder again is that nobody is the least bit surprised that this is now the status quo of business
The sonlution might be Small Claims Court
I say Sue 'em in small claims court. In many places the claim can be up to $5k & if they have been properly served & don't show up, or send some company rep that has no idea and no supporting doc's you might win.
This was a situation Sony found themselves in where a big-screen LCD projection TV they made for a few years. Sony had warrantee problems & were later found to know the product was a defective design, they extended the TV warrantee and offered free "Repairs", where the projector unit blue channel would burn-up because of excess UV light from the projector bulb & the screen would gradually go green. (did not bother me playing X-Com, kinda' fit the genre)
Original purchasers would sue them in small claims court, no one would show or in at least one case I recall they sent a sales-rep that knew nothing and TV owners got paid.
here is an example of some instances...
https://sites.google.com/site/sonylcdrptvproblems/small-claims-lawsuits
I know that this example is particular to a product, but someone could be successful for breach of contract potentially as they are charging you for renting a product that they don't own, so your mileage may vary...
Re: The sonlution might be Small Claims Court
Usually one would be subject to arbitration clauses in the "contract" with the vendor, service provider, or OEM. This is not always an option, or not a direct one.
AT&T, on several occasions through the years in which i paid for their service, would start charging an equipment rental fee even though i bought the equipment from them outright when signing up.
