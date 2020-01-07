Turns Out Oracle Copied Amazon's S3 APIs; When Confronted, Pretends That's Different (Spoiler Alert: It's Not)
Daily Deal: The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Bundle

Tue, Jan 7th 2020

The Premium 2020 Project and Quality Management Bundle has 11 courses to help you learn all about the different styles of project and quality management used today. Courses cover Agile, Scrum, PMP, Six Sigma, and more. You'll also learn about risk management and cyber security. It's on sale for $46.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

