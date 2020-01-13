Washington And Oregon Fine CenturyLink For Completely Bogus Broadband Fees
For decades, broadband providers have abused the lack of meaningful competition in the telecom market by not only refusing to shore up historically awful customer service, but by raising rates hand over fist. This usually involves leaving the advertised price largely the same, but pummeling customers with all manner of misleading fees and surcharges that drive up the actual price you'll be paying each month. And by and large regulators from both major political parties have been perfectly okay with this practice, despite it effectively being false advertising.
CenturyLink (combined by the merger of Qwest, CenturyTel and Embarq) has been exceptionally talented when it comes to such fees. A few years ago the company began charging its broadband customers an "Internet Cost Recovery Fee," which the company's website explains as such:
"This fee helps defray costs associated with building and maintaining CenturyLink's High-Speed Internet broadband network, as well as the costs of expanding network capacity to support the continued increase in customers' average broadband consumption."
But the cost of maintaining broadband networks is what your entire bill is supposed to be for. Again, breaking out such additional bullshit surcharges and burying them below the line is designed to do one thing: help providers falsely advertise a lower rate. And while the "internet cost recovery fee" was only a few bucks per month, it's a fairly lucrative scam when spread across millions of CenturyLink's US broadband subscribers over the last five years.
With the federal government now largely comatose on such issues, states have been forced to step up to the plate and try to fill the void. As a result, Centurylink was forced to settle a lawsuit by Oregon's AG requiring it cease the practice and shell out $4 million to impacted consumers. That settlement comes several weeks after a similar settlement with Washington State's AG to the tune of $6.1 million:
"CenturyLink deceived consumers by telling them they would pay one price, and then charging them more,” Ferguson said. “Companies must clearly disclose all added fees and charges to Washingtonians. If you believe that a company has charged dishonest fees, please contact my office.”
In states where telecom regulatory capture is more prevalent (read: most of them), absolutely nothing is being done to thwart this practice, which extends to other fees like the misleadingly named "regulatory recovery surcharge" or the widespread "local sports surcharge" and $10 per month "broadcast TV" fees.
Keep in mind, these are precisely the kind of consumer enforcement actions the Trump FCC attempted to ban with its net neutrality repeal, which didn't just repeal net neutrality but attempted to neuter nearly all state and federal oversight of one of the least-liked and uncompetitive industries in America. The courts argued the FCC overreached, noting it can't eradicate its telecom protection authority, then try to ban states from stepping in to fill the void. The fact they even attempted the gambit should tell you all you need to know about the Ajit Pai FCC.
This wouldn't have been prevented at all by the FCC's bullshit. It's about billing and fees, it's not about net neutrality in any way. There is plenty of legal precedent showing AG's can go after any service provider for exactly these kinds of actions. Nothing in the FCC repeal could have changed that.
Good job cramming in the unrelated buzzwords though.
Which bullshit is that, sir? There’s a lot being spread around by the FCC these days.
Re:
The FCC bullshit that is specifically referenced in the article which you are commenting on. The reclassification of broadband service by the FCC actually has nothing to do with this story.
CenturyLink being a broadband provider doesn't even matter, technically. The issue was with their billing practices, not the broadband service they were providing.
The issue was with the billing practices of CenturyLink for the broadband-level Internet access service they were (and still are) providing. One might think the FCC would want Internet access providers to stop nickel-and-diming people for that service. But the FCC effectively (and purposefully!) castrated itself in that regard. Now the states must do what the FCC can’t find either the authority or the courage to do: regulate companies that act against the best interests of the American public for the sake of increasing shareholder profits.
Re:
You're mostly missing the point. There's a vast difference between regulating a product or service and regulating the commercial activity of the provider of that product/service.
Look up the laws that Oregon and Washington alleged that CenturyLink violated. They're not about broadband services, or broadband service providers, or net neutrality.
The principles of network neutrality were supposed to regulate the commercial activity of Internet access providers. Under those principles, IAPs¹ would not have been able to pull these bullshit charges out of their metaphorical asses and slap them on consumers as an extra “tax” on Internet access. Such charges disproportionately affect the poor. They should be able to access the Internet just like everyone else; why should they have to pay more for that access, or for access to all the same sites that everyone else can visit?
¹ — Everyone else refers to them as Internet service providers, or ISPs.
Re:
The cost of a new Ferrari disproportionately affects the 99%, too.
Your sardonic smugness doesn’t change my point, but go off, I guess.
Poor people spend a higher percentage of their income on bills compared to middle- and upper-class people. Extra “taxes” on those bills — like the fees mentioned in this article — only worsen that situation. The FCC could have prevented that with tighter regulations. That the states now have to do what the FCC lacks both the authority and the testicular fortitude to do says a lot about who the FCC cares about. (Hint: It isn’t poor people.)
Re:
You have a much stronger socialist leaning than I do. I have nothing against poor people and I'm not interested in screwing them. I am interested in fairness and take no issue with things like standard deductions on taxes, welfare for those not abusing the system, etc.
For background, I grew up in a rental house that cost $150/month in a neighborhood where rents started at $750. I never once wore name brand clothing, couldn't afford a haircut and barely got by at a survival level. Now I live in a very nice house in a nice neighborhood, drive a Porsche as my daily driver and want for nothing. I had no advantages and was never "lucky" in my quest for success, I worked hard for a lot of years to get where I am. If I can do it so can most* others.
Bottom line: I can't shed any tears for those who can't afford all the nice things. They could if they were willing to work for them.
Bottom bottom line: The ISPs are still raging assholes for their invoice trickery and should be fined as heavily as possible for such behavior (see above re: fairness)
Re: Re:
Bottom line: I can't shed any tears for those who can't stop sharing their sad sack story in order to justify their prejudices against the less fortunate.
Re: Re:
There's a vast difference between regulating a product or service and regulating the commercial activity of the provider of that product/service.
And the FCC has authority over both as part of
1) Promoting competition, innovation and investment in broadband services and facilities and
2) Supporting the nation's economy by ensuring an appropriate competitive framework for the unfolding of the communications revolution
Both of these things are intimately linked to the commercial activity of providers, and the FCC has a long history of regulating "commercial" activity.
Re:
If there is a change in administrations with this years elections the new FCC might just try and reverse the courses laid down by this FCC. Of course, that will mean more lawsuits as telecom and broadband providers scramble to maintain their current preferred positions. Those will take several years, during which time that new FCC may or may not be able to correct all the bad things, including its self immolation, and set the course of communication businesses back on track, for the users rather than the conglomerates and their shareholders.
CenturyLink won't change its behaviour at all as a result of these fines. It'll just consider it yet another cost to pass down to its customers.
Re:
Which is fine as long as the cost is included in the advertised price. The issue was the gap between advertised and charged price.
Re: Re:
In next month's bill, customers will see a Fee Recovery Fee in their government mandated fee section.
Re: Changing behavior
They'll change it for a while. If they continue the practice they'll be subject to bigger fines and possible criminal proceedings. But I'd bet that once they think the regulators are off their case,they'll start testing the waters again.
Remember folks:
When selecting an ISP, the advertised rate isn't what they charge, that's their expected profit. All of their costs are passed onto you in below-the-line billing.
No; other reasonable costs would be:
Re:
And that's what the general bill, and advertised price, should be for. Not adding fake bullshit after the fact. And never mind they don't do things like actually build shit.
Re:
Re:
"Reasonable costs" to invoice separately would be something you'd have to charge some customers for but not others. So, if some customers rent a modem from, but others buy their own, charging the renters a fee for the modem is reasonable. If some of your DSL clients also have phone service, and others don't, then charging the latter for use of the phone line (where the others are already paying for that as part of their phone bill) is reasonable.
But if everyone who has your service pays, say, an "Internet Cost Recovery Fee" every month, then that should be rolled into the monthly rate, and advertised as such. Anything less is dishonest.
Re:
Every one of those is a cost of doing that particular business. Those costs should factor into what they charge for their services and be advertised as the cost of their service. None of those costs should be slipped into anyone's invoice after they've agreed to a lower price as a means to trick people into signing up for their service due to its "lower cost".
Re: Re:
Of course. Nobody disagreed with that. If your local grocery store started a refill-the-employee-toilet-paper-dispenser surcharge, people would start shopping elsewhere really quickly. It's handy to have an "elsewhere".
someone screwed up in billing.
Did centurylink forget to remove their bogus fees from the personalized bills of politicians and AGs of Washington and Oregon?
