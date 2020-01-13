Appeals Court: Not A Crime To Say A Mayor Should Get His Ass Capped
from the especially-when-no-one-seems-to-know-what-exactly-that-means dept
Harassment statutes tend to be broadly written and often undergo legislative surgery after they've been challenged in court. This isn't one of those cases. The statute stands. But the conviction does not.
A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with harassment after his handwritten criticism of the Secaucus mayor was discovered and brought to the attention of the mayor, who then had to ask his daughter what the note meant.
Here's a brief summary of the alleged crime from Keldy Ortiz of NorthJersey.com.
The arrest came after [Michael] West put a sign on a locked fence on the end of Farm Road in Secaucus that read “the mayor is out of control with his draconian rules & somebody must cap his ass.” The note was found by a department of public works employee.
West had a reason for doing this:
The sign from West came after he took issue with a tree that was cut down in town.
Most people know what having your ass capped means. Most people do. Michael West claimed he didn't know what that phrase meant when he wrote it. More importantly, Mayor Michael Gonnelli didn't know what the phrase meant. Not only was the note placed somewhere the mayor was unlikely to discover it, the note was discovered by a third party who informed the mayor of its existence.
The decision [PDF] recounts what took place once the mayor took possession of the indecipherable note.
The Mayor took the note and brought it back to his home but, at that time, he did not "realize what the note meant." His wife was equally mystified. However, when he showed the note to his daughter, she "immediately told [him] what it meant."
It was only after all of this that the mayor decided he felt "uncomfortable" and decided to report it to law enforcement. The defendant spoke in his own defense at the bench trial but that didn't go all that well.
His attorney asked him: "What was the purpose? Why did you . . . put . . . that note there?" The record shows defendant's response consisted of a rambling, nonsensical diatribe in which he alleged to "being watched by two detectives" that were "standing by a rock."
He was also asked about the tree that triggered his angry note writing.
Defendant continued this stream of consciousness with irrational testimony for several transcription pages until the municipal court judge intervened…
The municipal court decided this was still harassment, mainly because of the "cap his ass" phrase. The appellate court disagrees... about a number of things.
First, the court says the municipal court judge should have recused herself since she was the one that approved the arrest warrant for the person whose case she was now trying.
But more to the harassment point, the state failed to prove this was harassment, that the defendant was trying to threaten the mayor, or even that anyone involved knew for sure the phrase "cap his ass" was clearly threatening.
The Mayor was the State's only witness. The Department of Public Works employee who discovered the note and brought it to the Mayor's attention did not testify. The note stated: "the mayor is out of control with the draconian rules & somebody must cap his ass." Both the Mayor and defendant testified that they did not know what the phrase "cap his ass" meant. The Mayor testified that his daughter told him what the phrase meant to her. The State did not produce any competent authority of the meaning of the phrase. It is undisputed that the note was posted at a place unlikely to be discovered by the Mayor. Based on the testimony of the only two witnesses, the meaning of the phrase "cap his ass" remains unsettled.
The defendant claimed he didn't know what "cap his ass" meant. He also posted the sign in a place where it was unlikely to be discovered by its supposed "target." The defendant had not engaged in any previous harassment of the mayor or any other city employees. In fact, there had been no interaction at all between the accused and the man in need of ass capping.
The state appeals court dumps the conviction.
[W]e are satisfied that based on the record before us, no reasonable fact-finder could find defendant guilty of harassment beyond a reasonable doubt.
The mayor remains as safe as he ever was. A note suggesting he would be better suited with a cap in his ass probably just summarized the opinions of his critics in somewhat cruder fashion than they would have chosen to deploy but it's still pretty far from a threat or harassment. A single note hung on the fence across an out-of-the-way road is the least effective harassment ever but it took three courts to finally come to this conclusion.
Filed Under: free speech, harassment, micael gonnelli, michael west, new jersey, secaucus
Reader Comments
Beware the leopard 🐆
A single note hung on the fence across an out-of-the-way road
The stream-of-consciousness diatribe makes us wonder about some people's mental cap-ass-ity.
Well duh!
It's like having your teeth capped, right? ;)
You know.. cap.. as in limit.. as in broadband.
It's incitement to violence. If you said that about the President, you'd get a visit from the secret service, at a minimum. If the President said that about someone, you can bet someone would fulfill his desire.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Will_no_one_rid_me_of_this_turbulent_priest%3F
If Alex Jones can't be charged with incitement to violence for the things he's said to millions of internet followers, which actually resulted in those followers sending threats and harassment to people, I highly doubt that a handwritten sign hung up on a dirt lot next to the Hackensack river, which incited exactly zero acts of violence or harassment (except, perhaps, against the author), would count.
Re:
... you mean, like... "Try not to hurt him. If you do, I'll defend you in court, don't worry about it."
Re:
Perhaps so, but the state tried it as harassment, not incitement. To count as harassment, they apparently needed to show that the target reasonably should have felt threatened. Since the target is on record as not understanding the statement, and apparently had made no affirmative effort to understand it after the public works employee delivered it (instead, the daughter volunteered an interpretation when she saw the statement - no indication he thought to go ask her input) and the statement was in a place unlikely to be discovered by the target, it's pretty hard to see how the target could feel threatened, even if we assume that the speaker was lying in court and did understand the statement to be inciting/threatening. If the state wanted a win, then it really should have pursued this as an incitement charge. That probably would have been easier to win and make stick.
Re: Re:
So the state's view in taking this to trial was political speech is now harassmen?
Let's not give the President any precedent or ideas.
Re:
“It's incitement to violence. If you said that about the President“
And if my aunt had a dick she’d be my uncle bro.
Re:
The president needs a cap in his ass.
Re: Re: President/cap/ass
Trump already has a cap in his ass. I'm pretty sure he was wearing a MAGA cap for his latest rectal-cranial inversion.
Re: Re: Re: President/cap/ass
Trump supporters are the ass cappers.
We are all either armed, locked or loaded.
We like to cap lefty ass while loaded, especially.
What he really meant by it
"Your Honor, what I thought it meant was, the mayor is an ass hat".
I don't otherwise know about this mayor or the Tree Incident, but he certainly seems a bit off the hook now, if not out of control.
Probably doesn't need ass-capping, but maybe a grill would do.
