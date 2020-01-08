George Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue Is In The Public Domain And Gerswhin's Nephew Is Worried Someone Might Turn It Into Hip Hop
Last week we announced our latest Gaming Like It's 1924: Public Domain Game Jam, and among the newly public domain works first released in 1924 is George Gershwin's classic Rhapsody in Blue, which you might better know as the United Airlines theme song.
This is extremely noteworthy, because during the debate over the
Mickey Mouse Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act fight in 1998, the Gershwin Estate was among the most vocal supporters and lobbyists in seeking an extension for the copyright. Indeed, the head of the Gershwin Estate, George's nephew Marc was particularly worried about losing artistic control over his uncle's work. Indeed, he seemed particularly worried that someone might make rap music out of his uncle's work:
Marc G. Gershwin, a nephew of George and Ira Gershwin and a co-trustee of the Gershwin Family Trust, said: ''The monetary part is important, but if works of art are in the public domain, you can take them and do whatever you want with them. For instance, we've always licensed 'Porgy and Bess' for stage performance only with a black cast and chorus. That could be debased. Or someone could turn 'Porgy and Bess' into rap music.''
Oh, the horror. That same article noted that Gershwin seemed to be ramping up the licensing fees for his uncle's work in the meantime:
Fifteen years ago, the license fee for using a Gershwin song in a television commercial for one year could be $45,000 to $75,000. The same song might now go for $200,000 to $250,000.
But, sure, it's not about the money (though I'll note that Marc recently sold his $5.4 million apartment in Manhattan). Of course, this is even more ridiculous when you realize that Gershwin frequently drew on influences of various other artists, including for Rhapsody in Blue (as for Porgy & Bess, we still have a few more years until that hits the public domain). George Gershwin himself admitted that Rhapsody in Blue was inspired by a variety of other music:
I heard it as a sort of musical kaleidoscope of America, of our vast melting pot, of our unduplicated national pep, of our metropolitan madness.
As the good folks over at the Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain note, Rhapsody in Blue did draw on a variety of other types of music and now you can too, no matter what Marc Gershwin and the Gershwin Estate think:
Indeed, Rhapsody is a musical melting pot: it draws on everything from African American blues, jazz, and ragtime styles, to French impressionists and European art music, to Jewish musical traditions, to Tin Pan Alley. Now that it is in the public domain, this wonderful composition can be part of your kaleidoscope, where you can draw upon it to create something new, just as Gershwin drew upon his influences.
Of course, it does seem notable that the Gershwin publishing catalog was sold off a few months ago to Downton Music Publishing, who, it seems likely, will try to squeeze the last bit of cash out of it before it drip, drip, drips into the public domain for everyone to use.
For some reason I am getting an urge to fire up my studio PC and start on a DnB or ProgTrance version of Rhapsody...
Not a Hip Hop person but I am sure this would be suitably annoying to Marc :)
Re:
do you have existing dnb or trance posted somewhere?
Oh, someone totally should, just to make a point. And then find someone else who can make it go viral on YouTube. Hmmm, how about Psy...? The world totally needs more Gershwin Gangnam Style!
Re:
Only if its been removed from ContentId. (Have I just predicted the next copyright story).
Maybe Gershwin mistitled his last song and he really meant to call it "Copyright Is Here To Stay".
Re: "Copyright Is Here To Stay".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFVxX3RtyhQ Featuring a TD regular.
Happy Days are Here Again because we're taking a Walk in The Black Forest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQqHCb16MNg
How free is the PD?
Can you just take public domain material and do with it what you want? Like if you find a stash of books from the 1800's, can you record a song out of a poem you find there? No permission required? Would you call it "Traditional" or cite the original author? No royalties to the authors descendants?
And no, I'm not musician with a pile of old books, I'm just curious.. TIA
Re: How free is the PD?
Yes to all of the above. Public Domain is Public Domain. You can do anything with a book from the 1800s that you could do with a book by Homer or Aristotle.
Re: Re: How free is the PD?
Homer and Aristotle may natively be in the public domain (and always were), but one had best check the translation copyrights.
Re: Re: Re: How free is the PD?
one had best check the translation copyrights
True. But assuming we're talking about any piece of material that is itself definitely in the public domain, then there are no restrictions or requirements regarding how you can use it.
Re: Re: How free is the PD?
I'm fairly sure that Homer is not in the public domain. Just ask Marge.
Re: Re: How free is the PD?
Yes to all of the above. Public Domain is Public Domain. You can do anything with a book from the 1800s that you could do with a book by Homer or Aristotle.
That's why we have Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Without copyright, that gloriously crazy, great fun mash-up wouldn't have happened.
Re: How free is the PD?
(Oh except "no" to the part about citing the author - you can if you want but you don't have to. There are no restrictions on what you can do.)
I've got some bad news for Marc Gerswhin...
https://www.whosampled.com/George-Gershwin/sampled/
Re:
Not quite the same as a wholesale cover in a different genre, but lol.
Wonder now how much other's have paid for the mechanical licenses to do covers, and how Marc has denied any potential past licensing arrangements for "bad" styles of covers.
Re: Es Tuya Juan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLH4ygZJVbU
Re: Re: Es Tuya Juan
👍
Re:
Yeah, I came in for that.
Nothing like being "concerned" about something that "might" happen nearly 30 years after it already has.
Re:
"I've got some bad news for Marc Gerswhin..."
Aside from the fact that Marc The Coattail Rider has managed to choke what could have been an ear worm of Rick Roll standards into pseudo-oblivion? I mean, everyone knows the song but imagine how much money that tune could have drawn in?
"Fifteen years ago, the license fee for using a Gershwin song in a television commercial for one year could be $45,000 to $75,000. The same song might now go for $200,000 to $250,000. "
When you can pay a tenth of that to any of ten thousand aspiring talented artists to write a jingle for your ads all this tells us is tat young Marc has expensive tastes and doesn't have a job covering them.
Caramba. It's shit like this which clearly brings the bullshit of copyright into the light. What part of this is "protecting culture and furthering the arts"?
Re: Re:
We've found the Magic Money Tree, SDM.
But What About American Airlines?
Re: But What About American Airlines?
I suspect that the only difference now is that AA won't be paying anyone to use the music, with the exception of the performers of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: But What About American Airlines?
Well, that's what I get from responding to an AC without checking my facts.
Re: Re: Re: But What About American Airlines?
Seeing the title this many times makes me want to ask, "But whhat about Sony?"
I don't even remember whose ad it was, and cannot find it. Maybe someone remembers.
Re: But What About American Airlines?
It's United Airlines, not American Airlines, and your confusion is probably killing a marketing exec.
Re: Re: But What About American Airlines?
Airlines, Hotels, Rental Car agencies: I know that there are different ones, I even know I don't like some of them. But I CANNOT remember which is which.
Wait a second, if copyright is life of the author (or whatever) plus n (last I remember 75 years) number of years, why is only one of Gershwin's songs in the public domain? Gershwin died in 1937, only 81 years ago at the age of 39. So what's the hold up?
Somehow I suspect that Marc Gershwin is rhapsodizing quixotically about why his uncle had to die so young.
Re:
It is life+70 for works published after January 1st 1978, published prior to that it is publication + 95 years (always rounded up the the next new year).
If that Jonny S. Bach dude's reputation can survive being Moog-synthesized, whistled, Jazzed-and-drummed-up (not to mention being sung by musical illiterates in churches every Sunday), then Georgio will just have to take his chances with the punk-rappers. In any case, G. G. is just another corpse, and his feelings are beyond our ability to offend.
But I think Wilde's aphorism still applies: the only thing worse that being rapped-about is ... not being rapped-about.
Re:
As in any publicity is good publicity? Too bad no-one in the Gershwin family will benefit from it, unless of course, they start rapping. (Now why didn't Marc think of that?)
"Or someone could turn 'Porgy and Bess' into rap music.''
OMG...what's next??? Someone turning Beethoven's 5th into "A Fifth of Beethoven"?
Oh, wait...too late. Roll over Beethoven, tell George Gershwin the newwssss.
Re:
So, I just pulled up "Summertime" on YouTube and started beatboxing to it. I don't want to alarm anyone, but it just... worked. YouTube didn't crash, my phone didn't catch on fire, nothing.
I was assured that copyright could prevent this. Maybe I have powers.
Re: Re:
"I was assured that copyright could prevent this. Maybe I have powers."
Yup. Pirate powers, no less.
It's the fact that most of modern technology allows people to copy, paste, and run in such a smoothly automated fashion which has all those sectarians from the copyright cult in frothing hysterics.
I fully expect them to try and continue to sell licenses for works that have entered the public domain and be successful at it since too many people don't bother to check whether they really need a license before purchasing one. We've seen it before.
Re:
there's a name for that type of thing
I remember in 2003 when Nas released that song with the annoying-as-hell Beethoven Fur Elise sample.
Marc should really take a leaf out of Coolio's book when the latter came to terms with "Weird Al" Yankovic's usage of Gangsta Paradise.
First to air rap version may file bogus lawsuits against others?
To most TD readers, it is an obvious idea, but there are gullible judges and gullible juries out there...
Re: First to air rap version may file bogus lawsuits against oth
After the insanity of Blurred Lines, and pending the decision for Taylor Swift, it's honestly anyone's guess. If it's in the 9th Circuit at this point you could probably sue someone for using the same snare drum let alone the same Gerswhin sample.
Pah.
Most of the Gershwin compositions had their lyrics written by Ira Gershwin who died in 1983 (way after Mickey Mouse), almost half a century later than his brother George.
So you may rap to Gershwin's tunes but don't take the lyrics.
The day the lyrics will become Public Domain is called "Dies Irae" by the Gershwin estate.
Re: Pah.
That is not how US copyright works. For any work published prior to 1978, death dates are not relevant, but the publication date is, and you have to add 95 years to that, rounded up to the next new year. That is why 1924 is now open for harvesting by all... After January 1st 1978, this changes to live + 70 of the longest living author (unless they change that again, it will be 2074 before that kicks in, making it much harder to determine PD status of works)
Rap Sodee in Blew
Working on some beats just to piss off that guy. I will post them here.
I assume this applies...
... only to the 1924 orchestration, right?
Re: I assume this applies...
Yeah - recordings made later are still covered by copyright (just not composition copyright)
I missed the resemblance
Do you mean United Breaks Guitars?
I fail to hear the resemblance.
Gerswhin's Nephew Is Worried Someone Might Turn It Into Hip Hop
Art is art. Music is music. One can only hope.
