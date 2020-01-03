Daily Deal: The Ultimate Web Coding for Everyone Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Web Coding for Everyone Bundle has 8 courses designed for people of all ages to take their first steps in learning how to code. The courses cover the fundamentals of Python, Ruby, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, CSS Bootstrap, MySQL, and node.js. You'll learn through lectures and hands-on projects how to start coding and building your own apps and websites. It's on sale for $29, and if you use the code 20SAVE20 you'll save an additional 20% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal