Chinese Skiers Training In Norway Ask Local Library To Remove 'Controversial' Books
The increasing economic, political, and military power of China is evident. Less obvious is how China and its citizens are starting to impose their views and rules on other nations in more subtle ways. For example, in February last year, Techdirt wrote about how China is actively censoring books written by Australian authors for Australian readers. The Norway Today site reports on the latest attempt by Chinese citizens to censor material in other countries. It involves a delegation of more than 40 Chinese cross-country skiers, along with 15 coaches and managers, who are in the Norwegian municipality of Meråker to train for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics:
in recent weeks there have been three incidents concerning Chinese literature at the library in Meråker. Among the books the delegation wanted removed is one about the Falun Gong movement that has been banned in China since 1999.
The reason for the Chinese attempt to censor a Norwegian local library is interesting:
"They have said that if any of the Chinese skiers are caught with these books, they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labor camp or prison in China," [library manager Anne] Marken told the newspaper.
To Marken's credit, the library has refused categorically to remove any books: "We have freedom of speech in Norway so that was completely out of the question." It's only a small incident, easily overlooked. But if it can happen in a tiny local library in the depths of Norway, just because a few Chinese skiers were training there, it is highly likely to start happening in other places, where more Chinese citizens are present, and where China has greater economic and political influence.
Reader Comments
Temptation is not all powerful, it can be overcome.
It appears that the Chinese team should be practicing something else. Self restraint. The team managers could merely impress upon the team members about the potential danger reading something banned in their own country, rather than ask an entity in a foreign country to remove the temptation. That self restraint might benefit the team members in other areas of their life as well.
Kudos to the local library for not bending to their will.
Re: Temptation is not all powerful, it can be overcome.
Assuming that they know that it's banned, or have even heard of the title before. Assuming that they've even heard of the TOPIC before, since the whole point of Chinese censorship is to keep them from hearing about certain topics. Assuming that asking somebody which books are banned, or asking whether or not some specific book is banned, won't get them in trouble in itself... with or without getting an actual answer.
Don't underestimate how much of a shithole they have going in China, or the level of idiocy involved in the attitudes of Those In Charge. They're world leaders in that kind of stupid assholery.
Obviously the library still shouldn't remove the books, though.
Maybe they could stick on big red BANNED IN CHINA stickers, as a courtesy both to those who don't want to read them and to those who do.
Re: Re: Temptation is not all powerful, it can be overcome.
"Assuming that they know that it's banned, or have even heard of the title before...."
Manager: "Guys, now that we're abroad, do remember NOT to read ANY of the books banned by the government"
Team members: "Eh...do you have a list?"
Manager: "......tell you what, just don't read anything, don't talk to anyone, and if someone talks to you just pretend you don't speak english."
<cue sepulchral cheering from the ghosts of long-dead cold-war era soviet commissars>
Re: Temptation is not all powerful, it can be overcome.
... or they could exercise something completely different:
Asylum protocols.
A most telling, and damning, argument
The reason for the Chinese attempt to censor a Norwegian local library is interesting:
Finding a strangely colored rock is 'interesting'. Learning that an author you follow is also a fan of something you enjoy can be 'interesting'. 'If you're found with a particular book you can be sentence to slave labor or prison' is most certainly not 'interesting', that is well into 'horrible', 'abhorrent' and/or 'reprehensible' territory.
"They have said that if any of the Chinese skiers are caught with these books, they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labor camp or prison in China," [library manager Anne] Marken told the newspaper.
Slave labor or prison for reading books. Nice to see they aren't even pretending not to be a brutal authoritarian regime, because if you're going to be an oppressive and evil government, the least you can do is be honest about it.
Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
"..if you're found with a certain book, you can be sentenced to slave labor.. is most certainly not interesting."
I find it among other things interesting and fascinating, the different types of cruelty all governments on this planet commit. It never ceases to amaze me what someone in a position of authority is capable of.
Re: Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
"..if you're found with a certain book, you can be sentenced to slave labor..."
Ok, so if you know you live in an authoritative regime, DON'T CHOOSE THOSE BOOKS WHEN YOU'RE AT THE LIBRARY. (Duh)
Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labor camp or prison
If these were Soviet citizens during the cold war, Norway's state department would be preparing asylum documents for these skiers to be ready for a signature.
It's curious and distressing in this case that it is not.
Re: Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
So, your takeaway from this story is that Norway are in the wrong for not instantly trying to help people defect (who haven't stated any desire to do so, unless there's some attempt missing from the articles)?
Re: Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
"If these were Soviet citizens during the cold war, Norway's state department would be preparing asylum documents for these skiers to be ready for a signature. It's curious and distressing in this case that it is not."
Not so much. Soviet was, by all accounts, very much an anachronistic shit-pit where nothing worked and no one had hope or ambition.
China, otoh, is a very good place to live if you are an ethnic Han with ambition and education. And don't mind holding a slave mentality, naturally.
Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
"Slave labor or prison for reading books"
Reading? Sounds like being caught with the book is enough, you don't need to have read a word...
Re: A most telling, and damning, argument
Of course the Chinese government isn't pretending to not be authoritarian. Chinese political philosophy for the last millennia has openly endorsed authoritarianism as the only proper form of government. They don't think it's evil to be authoritarian. It's not even an insult to call them authoritarian, it's like calling an American 'democratic'. They fully believe that obedience to authority, and the government, are more important than the personal freedoms of citizens.
I say hearsay, you say evil
I guess the author couldn't wait to try to get a comment from one of the 55 people in the delegation as to whether or not there was a problem - but xenophobic hysteria isn't limited to the USA.
Re: I say hearsay, you say evil
You don't know what hearsay means.
Re: Re: I say hearsay, you say evil
I wonder if they meant 'heresy'?
Re: I say hearsay, you say evil
lolwut
Re: I say hearsay, you say USA!
“but xenophobic hysteria isn't limited to the USA.”
No, just exemplified by comments like yours bro.
I get a lot of spam from Chinese companies wishing to do business; most of them go to /dev/null straight away; but I have been considering to send an automatic response, something like this:
Thanks for your kind offer, but unfortunately I am not in a position to take it up right now. However, since we now are talking, I would love to share with you some information about [Pick one of: Tibet; Hong Kong; Uighurs; Falung Gong; Tiananmen Square; Censorship...] and add some ebooks on the subject, written in a non-confrontational style; preferably in Chinese.
Should solve the spam problem fairly quickly
Re:
Leveraging the vast chinese government authority to deal with your chinese spam mails?
...can't tell if Genius or unadulterated evil.
Re: Re:
The two are not mutually exclusive.
They were graciously allowed entry into the country of Norway to train for the upcoming winter olympics in China, what were they doing at a library?
In addition, it is presently winter in both Norway and China and the winter olympics are to be held in China. Are there no training facilities in China?
I have read other stories about how some Chinese tourists are acting a bit immature in the countries they are visiting, sorta like some americans I guess.
Re:
In all my world travels, as recently as last year, I have never witnessed an American acting poorly in a foreign country. I have witnessed, pretty much without fail, are Japanese, Korean and Chinese tourists acting rather poorly. Mostly Chinese. Rude, loud, obnoxious and totally oblivious to local custom and other tourists.
I started traveling late in life (30s) and was keenly aware of the reputation American tourists have. For the last 20 years I've carefully watched my own step and those of other tourists but the American reputation has turned out to be completely false and much better applied to East Asian tourists.
That percentage...
My experience is that most people traveling abroad are just normal people with some interesting foibles and naivety due to cultural differences.
But regardless of the country of origin, you will always have that small percentage of tourists that are loud, obnoxious and in general entitled assholes.
And regarding foibles, a surprising large percentage of Japanese tourists visiting Paris suffers from something called the Paris Syndrome (google it).
the best option is for these skiers and every other person in China to join those in Hong Kong in fighting for total freedom! that includes freedom of speech, freedom to read books that you want to read etc etc instead of being tied to the beliefs of people who are decades old! there wouldn't be any risk of being sent to a labor camp or other way of imprisonment!!
and how did they find the books on the shelf?
by searching for them?
Yes, its censorship when “they ” request it, but good luck finding good Nazi websites in Norway without getting your internet connection mobbed by the FVEYs, and redirected into bizarre inet back alley muggings.
Norway, (home to the whitest people on earth ), has no claims to being free speech advocates either.
gazing into my fake Palantir, which is specially designed to attract Chinese 富二代 bidders
It says Wealthy second generation.
富有的第二代 kiddies all realize that the next 100 years belongs to them.
And, Falun Gongs founder was/is a tax dodger who fucked a lot of people, and a total G.W.B. era CIA plant, from seed to flower, so theres that....
Re:
<huge non-Chinese citation needed>
False equivalence is the hallmark of a troll
Are you seriously comparing nazi-shit to Falun Gong-literature the authoritarian Chinese government finds inconvenient because Jiang Zemin thought they where a threat to the Communist Party and also a convenient scapegoat to redirect questions from his poor leadership in the end of the 90's?
Either you are just a dishonest asshole or a stupid racist. Or perhaps both.
Re:
You know, tax dodging is indeed bad, as is messing with people lives.
On a totally unrelated subject, what do you think of Trump, Bezos and a few others of the american "rich and famous"?
Re:
It’s uncanny how you continually provide the answer to the racist question no one asked bro.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. China's economy, and the demographic realities that drive that economy, are looking really ugly and trending further downward right now.
Remember back in the early 90s, when everyone was worried about Japanese dominance right before their economy fell off a cliff and never recovered? If you know what to look for, China is looking a whole lot now like Japan did then. (And don't think that the people in power in China don't know it's coming. Why do you think they've spent so much time and effort over the past decade consolidating power? Because they know they're about to need it!)
Chinatologists
The skiers remind me of devout religious acolytes, from one of the faiths that compulsively overreact to criticism.
