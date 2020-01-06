Getting Better, Finally: Intuit's Shady Actions For Free File Program Lead To Change In IRS Deal
 
Devin Nunes Libel Tourism Continues To Highlight The Problems Of Virginia's Weak Anti-SLAPP Laws
 

Chinese Skiers Training In Norway Ask Local Library To Remove 'Controversial' Books

Free Speech

from the purely-for-your-own-protection dept

Mon, Jan 6th 2020 7:40pmGlyn Moody

The increasing economic, political, and military power of China is evident. Less obvious is how China and its citizens are starting to impose their views and rules on other nations in more subtle ways. For example, in February last year, Techdirt wrote about how China is actively censoring books written by Australian authors for Australian readers. The Norway Today site reports on the latest attempt by Chinese citizens to censor material in other countries. It involves a delegation of more than 40 Chinese cross-country skiers, along with 15 coaches and managers, who are in the Norwegian municipality of Meråker to train for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics:

in recent weeks there have been three incidents concerning Chinese literature at the library in Meråker. Among the books the delegation wanted removed is one about the Falun Gong movement that has been banned in China since 1999.

The reason for the Chinese attempt to censor a Norwegian local library is interesting:

"They have said that if any of the Chinese skiers are caught with these books, they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labor camp or prison in China," [library manager Anne] Marken told the newspaper.

To Marken's credit, the library has refused categorically to remove any books: "We have freedom of speech in Norway so that was completely out of the question." It's only a small incident, easily overlooked. But if it can happen in a tiny local library in the depths of Norway, just because a few Chinese skiers were training there, it is highly likely to start happening in other places, where more Chinese citizens are present, and where China has greater economic and political influence.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: book banning, censorship, china, free speech, norway, skiiers

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Jan 2020 @ 5:58pm

    Temptation is not all powerful, it can be overcome.

    It appears that the Chinese team should be practicing something else. Self restraint. The team managers could merely impress upon the team members about the potential danger reading something banned in their own country, rather than ask an entity in a foreign country to remove the temptation. That self restraint might benefit the team members in other areas of their life as well.

    Kudos to the local library for not bending to their will.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2020 @ 8:06pm

      Re: Temptation is not all powerful, it can be overcome.

      The team managers could merely impress upon the team members about the potential danger reading something banned in their own country

      Assuming that they know that it's banned, or have even heard of the title before. Assuming that they've even heard of the TOPIC before, since the whole point of Chinese censorship is to keep them from hearing about certain topics. Assuming that asking somebody which books are banned, or asking whether or not some specific book is banned, won't get them in trouble in itself... with or without getting an actual answer.

      Don't underestimate how much of a shithole they have going in China, or the level of idiocy involved in the attitudes of Those In Charge. They're world leaders in that kind of stupid assholery.

      Obviously the library still shouldn't remove the books, though.

      Maybe they could stick on big red BANNED IN CHINA stickers, as a courtesy both to those who don't want to read them and to those who do.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 6 Jan 2020 @ 7:09pm

    A most telling, and damning, argument

    The reason for the Chinese attempt to censor a Norwegian local library is interesting:

    Finding a strangely colored rock is 'interesting'. Learning that an author you follow is also a fan of something you enjoy can be 'interesting'. 'If you're found with a particular book you can be sentence to slave labor or prison' is most certainly not 'interesting', that is well into 'horrible', 'abhorrent' and/or 'reprehensible' territory.

    "They have said that if any of the Chinese skiers are caught with these books, they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labor camp or prison in China," [library manager Anne] Marken told the newspaper.

    Slave labor or prison for reading books. Nice to see they aren't even pretending not to be a brutal authoritarian regime, because if you're going to be an oppressive and evil government, the least you can do is be honest about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2020 @ 8:10pm

      Re: A most telling, and damning, argument

      "..if you're found with a certain book, you can be sentenced to slave labor.. is most certainly not interesting."

      I find it among other things interesting and fascinating, the different types of cruelty all governments on this planet commit. It never ceases to amaze me what someone in a position of authority is capable of.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 6 Jan 2020 @ 10:00pm

      Re: A most telling, and damning, argument

      they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labor camp or prison

      If these were Soviet citizens during the cold war, Norway's state department would be preparing asylum documents for these skiers to be ready for a signature.

      It's curious and distressing in this case that it is not.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 7 Jan 2020 @ 1:05am

        Re: Re: A most telling, and damning, argument

        So, your takeaway from this story is that Norway are in the wrong for not instantly trying to help people defect (who haven't stated any desire to do so, unless there's some attempt missing from the articles)?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 7 Jan 2020 @ 1:03am

      Re: A most telling, and damning, argument

      "Slave labor or prison for reading books"

      Reading? Sounds like being caught with the book is enough, you don't need to have read a word...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    seedeevee (profile), 6 Jan 2020 @ 7:53pm

    I say hearsay, you say evil

    I guess the author couldn't wait to try to get a comment from one of the 55 people in the delegation as to whether or not there was a problem - but xenophobic hysteria isn't limited to the USA.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeroen Hellingman (profile), 7 Jan 2020 @ 12:34am

    I get a lot of spam from Chinese companies wishing to do business; most of them go to /dev/null straight away; but I have been considering to send an automatic response, something like this:

    Thanks for your kind offer, but unfortunately I am not in a position to take it up right now. However, since we now are talking, I would love to share with you some information about [Pick one of: Tibet; Hong Kong; Uighurs; Falung Gong; Tiananmen Square; Censorship...] and add some ebooks on the subject, written in a non-confrontational style; preferably in Chinese.

    Should solve the spam problem fairly quickly

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Getting Better, Finally: Intuit's Shady Actions For Free File Program Lead To Change In IRS Deal
 
Devin Nunes Libel Tourism Continues To Highlight The Problems Of Virginia's Weak Anti-SLAPP Laws
 
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

19:40 Chinese Skiers Training In Norway Ask Local Library To Remove 'Controversial' Books (13)
06:30 Devin Nunes Libel Tourism Continues To Highlight The Problems Of Virginia's Weak Anti-SLAPP Laws (27)

Thursday

10:36 Minnesota Appeals Court Nukes State's Broadly-Written Revenge Porn Law (75)

Monday

14:50 UK Metropolitan Police Admit They've Finally Shelved 'Investigation' Into Journalists Who Reported On Snowden Docs (8)

Friday

14:47 Washington Court Says Local Pot Dealers Can Hang Up Christmas Lights That Spell 'POT' (21)
05:10 Turkish Court Says Government's Two-Year Ban Of Wikipedia Violates Freedom Of Expression Rights (11)

Thursday

18:05 Federal Court Blocks Unconstitutional Arkansas Law That Prevents Plant-Based Food Companies From Using Meat Words (46)

Friday

15:34 Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Is Trying To Use An Anti-SLAPP Law To Get Out Of Paying Anti-SLAPP Damages And It Ain't Working (18)
19:39 Nevada's Top Court Says The State's Journalist Shield Law Also Applies To Bloggers (11)
10:44 Tennessee Doctor Decides He Wants To Take The State's Anti-SLAPP Law For A Spin, Files Bogus Defamation Lawsuit Over A Negative Review (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.