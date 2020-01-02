In This Time Of Techlash, It's Important To Remember That Sometimes Social Media Is Actually Good
from the quite-often-in-fact dept
It feels like pretty much every day there's some sort of new "techlash" story, about how awful social media is, about how it's dragging down democracy, destroying lives, and that we'd all be better off without it. We've been arguing for quite some time now that while there are real issues of concern about social media, most of the narrative is exaggerated to downright misleading. So it's actually surprising, but nice, to see the NY Times (which has been among the most vocal cheerleaders of the "internet is bad" narrative) have an excellent opinion piece by Sarah Jackson outlining how Twitter, in particular, has "made us better."
Jackson has recently co-authored a book, #HashtagActivism that details what a wonder Twitter has been for traditionally marginalized groups. It has allowed them to communicate, to organize, and to bring their messages into the mainstream.
We found that movements like #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo, while they had pre-Twitter origins, were pushed into mainstream consciousness by networks of ordinary people sharing firsthand stories, making demands and developing shared political narratives on the site. Without Twitter, these campaigns for race and gender justice would still exist, but they wouldn’t have nearly the same momentum.
The short op-ed highlights numerous stories that likely would not have received the attention they did without Twitter. Indeed, despite all the people who mock the "internet utopians," it certainly looks like the idea of tearing down gatekeepers and giving a voice to all were ideas that worked for many communities:
Twitter users have disrupted a media landscape where gatekeepers — in an industry that has always fallen short when it comes to race and gender diversity — were for too long solely responsible for setting the agenda of what we talked about as a country. While most Americans do not have Twitter accounts, journalists and politicians often do, and they have turned heavily in the past decade to the activists, scholars and people of color on Twitter to inform their coverage and policies. When they haven’t done so, these communities have responded resoundingly online. And America has listened.
Twitter has fundamentally altered the ways many communities interact with the media, as users feel empowered to challenge harmful framing. “I think the presence of Asian-Americans on Twitter has actually really showed journalists, editors and people in general in the newsroom how it is important to cover Asian-American issues,” one user told my colleagues and me in an interview for a report published by the Knight Foundation. “With Twitter, you can call out a publication if they mess up, or if they don’t cover certain topics. Now there’s accountability.”
Yes, the same tools can (and sometimes are) abused, but the point we keep trying to make here is that we shouldn't throw out the tools that do so much good just because sometimes they are abused. It's nice to see at least some acknowledging this.
Filed Under: activism, connections, disenfranchised, social media, voices
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"Hashtag hashtag activism"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They've crossed the hashtags....never cross the hashtags.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Hashtag hashtag activism"?
Yes. Absolutely.
And you can buy the book with cash you got from the ATM machine , using your PIN number.
Also, are you concerned that the title of the book uses more than the necessary hashtags?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Every tool has two sides.
That pretty much says it all. Example: Guns can be used to defend. On the other hand...
The same thing goes for every tool from rocks to everything else humanity has ever built or done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media can be a force for good — but that all depends on how one uses it. For example: a few suggestions for improving the Twitter experience. (The “turn off retweets” thing is one I’ve stuck with for a while and it really does do wonders for my feed.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Has Mike done lost his mind? Social Media is never good. I guess good old Mike Masnick believes that it's okay for these Social Media sites, which are all liberal, for engaging in censorship and violation of free speech rights under the constitution.
For a website like Techdirt to claim to fight for fair copyright use, free speech and freedom from illegal searches that I guess now Mike Masnick support censorship and violating the free speech rights of anyone who doesn't agree with him.
Twitter, Facebook and many other services routinely ban conservatives whenever Cancel Culture screams "racist" without proof. Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Paypal and many online services routinely engage in Censorship and violation of everyone's free speech under the U.S. Constitution.
Perhaps Mike and Techdirt should fight for everyone's rights, not just people and organizations that agree with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Is this satire?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad satire, maybe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Shatire
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He's effectively admitted that Conservative == racist and simultaneously demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of the 1st Amendment and related court decisions. It reads a lot more RWNJ than satirical to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media companies aren’t “liberal”. At best, they’re centrist. Why else would they bend over backwards to please and appease pissed-off conservatives whenever they toss their ire at social media companies? And last I heard, Mastodon had a recent influx of users from India and Spain because Twitter had banned leftist voices from those countries.
Also: someone being banned from or shadowbanned on a social media site doesn’t deprive them of any First Amendment rights. Twitter can ban you from Twitter, but it can’t ban you from Facebook or a Mastodon instance. And such a ban doesn’t count as censorship, either. Twitter can’t stop you from reposting elsewhere speech that you first posted on Twitter.
Oh, and one more thing: Even if you could prove a political bias from a social media company, that doesn’t mean shit. Twitter isn’t legally, morally, or ethically obligated to be “neutral” towards political speech. It could ban right-wing bullshit right now and you’d have no legal recourse because Twitter isn’t a public utility or a publicly-owned business.
You want a non-leftist social media experience? Gab is still open. I suggest going there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Minus three points for lack of /s
I give it a B+
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Please tell me what conservative ideal gets the conservatives banned? Lowering taxes? Smaller government?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Gun ownership?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I haven't seen that. I have seen a lot of pro guns stances that haven't gotten anyone banned? Can you give an example?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, you know the ones…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Tongue firmly in cheek
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
By conservative do you mean the religious right? If they get the power that they want, they will make the Taliban look like moderates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Look into Dominionism, scary bunch of lunatics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nice to see you'll still be a douchenozzle in 2020, Herrick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So instead of fighting for what they believe in they should fight for what you believe in?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Never mind that, the premise that Techdirt only fights for the rights of "people and organizations that agree with" them is absurd and trivially disproven.
Techdirt routinely stands up for the rights of everyone from paparazzi to heroin dealers. They've criticized both Trump and AOC for blocking Twitter accounts. Christ, just in the past five minutes they put up a post that concerns an overbroad revenge porn law being overturned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But those aren't the rights the AC wants fought for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Almost as if the AC is being disingenuous and arguing in bad faith.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
No, they demand an unassailable privilege in every context, not rights. That's their whole problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmmm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmmmmmmm
Hashtivism
;]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'd bet a book on the ways social media is bad would be a lot thicker.
Chapter 1: Myanmar
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Social media is neither good or bad, but the ways that people use it can be either, or somewhere in the middle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I agree that the concept of social media does not inherently have a moral alignment.
However I would argue that some social media companies may have stains on their past (and people wouldn't be totally paranoid to wonder what else they have in their closets). But that's not really unique to social media (or even companies... it's kinda a human thing).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media can be used by anyone, of any race,or minority,
tv networks make program,s for mass appeal,
also many of the creators are white, male, middle class ,so the art created tends to limited to a certain view point .
Also tv tends to be slanted towards big corporations and companys ,thats where most of their income ,advertising comes from.so many forums and websites give voice to diverse communitys that would be too small or
too political to appeal to mass media .
Yes social media can be used for fake news or to spread extreme opinions .
when everyone has a voice some of those people will be stupid,ignorant
or racist .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply