Navy SEAL Leader Accused Of War Crimes Threatens Defamation Suit Against NY Times Reporter For Revealing Videos & Text Of Men Who Reported Him
The NY Times recently published quite a story, sharing videos and text messages of various Navy SEALs who had reported to officials their concerns with Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher. Gallagher was then put on trial for war crimes and mostly acquitted last summer. The one charge he was convicted for resulted in a demotion and a confinement sentence, but President Trump stepped in and reversed that decision, leading to some turmoil within the military, as many leaders were not at all happy about what former Secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer (who was fired over all of this) called "shocking and unprecedented interference." Other long term military officials also found the decision shocking.
The NY Times report shows Navy investigators interviewing a number of Navy SEALs whom Gallagher commanded, revealing some of their concerns about Gallagher, with quite a few striking quotes. For example:
“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator Miller told investigators. “The guy was toxic,” Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens, a sniper, said in a separate interview. “You could tell he was perfectly O.K. with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told the investigators.
[....]
Asked whether the chief had a bias against Middle Eastern people, Special Operator Scott replied, “I think he just wants to kill anybody he can.”
There are more quotes in the piece. Gallagher has insisted that the SEALs in his command who reported him were "disgruntled" SEALs who, according to the NY Times report "could not meet his high standards and wanted to force him out." However, the Times report also reveals text messages between the men as they prepared for this, and it suggested a fairly different story as they repeatedly reminded each other to just tell the truth -- and even acknowledged that any embellishment would harm what they were trying to do:
“Tell the truth, don’t lie or embellish,” one sniper who is now in SEAL Team 6 told the others in a group text in 2017, when they first tried to report the chief. “That way, he can’t say that we slandered him in any way.”
But... Gallagher is now claiming defamation. Just... that his lawyer claims he'll be suing the reporter Dave Philipps for this story:
But Tim Parlatore, Gallagher's lawyer, said the Times "cherry-picked" footage, ignoring his client's side of the story. "Fake reporting" is how Parlatore described it Friday.
"We're filing a lawsuit against Dave Philipps," Parlatore said, referring to The New York Times reporter behind the story.
If that actually comes to pass, it will almost certainly fail. It has all the hallmarks of a SLAPP suit. Philipps' reporting clearly is showing what these men said about Gallagher. If Gallagher believes they are lying, he could sue them for defamation (also unlikely to succeed), but to sue the reporter for sharing the details seems incredibly cowardly. It looks like little more than an attempt to create a chilling effect and to intimidate others who are reporting on what the men who served with Gallagher have to say.
Of course, without a strong federal anti-SLAPP law, and with many states having very weak anti-SLAPP laws, any such lawsuit could still cause quite a hassle for Philipps. For what it's worth, Philipps even has a statement from Gallagher in his piece (which is certainly not required, but shows that he did even more due diligence than was necessary to make sure he got Gallagher's side of the story). Gallagher (and his lawyer) seem to think they can sue over the fact that they don't like the way that Philipps put the entire piece together and left out some of the things they wanted included:
"I've sent him so many things to make sure that he tries to get the story right, and he just willfully ignores it and refuses to print any retractions," Parlatore said. "... He has really crossed the line on this thing."
But... that's not how defamation works at all. You don't get to dictate what the press says about you. You don't get to demand that they only cover things the way you want or to portray the facts only in ways that you approve of. It is notable, of course, that not once do Gallagher's lawyers cite a single factual statement that he says is defamatory. The only argument he makes is that Philipps didn't do more to highlight that Gallagher was acquitted of all but one of the charges:
The SEALs' initial claims about Gallagher didn't hold up in court, Parlatore said, and the Times didn't do enough to convey that in its coverage....
[....]
"This is the very bedrock of our Constitution, that people have to have the right to face their accuser in court," Parlatore said. "What Dave Philipps is asking everybody to do is to ignore the fact that Eddie Gallagher exercised his constitutional rights, faced his accusers in court, poked holes in their stories -- ignore all of that and go back to the initial videos."
Except, Philipps' piece is a news article, not a court of law, so Parlatore's statement about "the right to face their accuser" is meaningless. The article was about the previously unseen video footage of the folks who were upset about Gallagher actions. And the piece does, in fact, highlight the acquittal, stating:
Chief Gallagher was acquitted by a military jury in July of all but a single relatively minor charge, and was cleared of all punishment in November by Mr. Trump.
And later it quotes Parlatore responding to the videos:
Chief Gallagher’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said the video interviews were rife with inconsistencies and falsehoods that created “a clear road map to the acquittal.”
So, uh, what exactly is he complaining about? It's not defamation. It's not even leaving stuff out. Because the things he claims were left out are in there. This is bluster and bullshit and if it turns into a lawsuit, it's one that will end poorly for Gallagher.
Upholding only the highest of military standards
Cowardly for going after the reporter, petulant for whining that they didn't report how he wanted them to, and thuggish in pretty clearly trying to send the message that talking to reporters about him will not go well.
Gotta say, he's certainly honoring the uniform and those that wear it with his actions, I'm sure others in uniform are just thrilled about the image he's presenting of those that wear it.
Re: Upholding only the highest of military standards
Equally worrying is Trumps intercession, as it shows what he values...
Re: Re: Upholding only the highest of military standards
Trump dodged the draft by claiming "bone spurs". He really should not be the one overturning decisions about right and wrong by people who honestly served.
Re: Re: Re: Upholding only the highest of military standards
Why not? Military service doesn't make you an authority on right and wrong, any more than being elected president does.
You can tell a lot about someone by who they admire/protect
Which only gets worse when you read just how involved he apparently was.
From the Newsweek article:
The president intervened on Gallagher's behalf at multiple points in the court martial process, first ordering Gallagher release from pre-trial detention despite, as McCaffrey noted, allegations that Gallagher had threatened to have witnesses killed. Gallagher was demoted in July after the military court found him guilty of conduct unbecoming related to a photo he staged with the body of an ISIS fighter.
In November, as the Navy prepared to review Gallagher's status, Trump ordered the branch to restore his rank and publicly forbid commanding officers from discharging him. Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer was forced to resign after he tried to negotiate a backchannel deal with the White House regarding Gallagher's fate.
Someone who used the corpse of an enemy for a staged photo, that was the sort of person that Trump was dedicated to protecting, even if it meant slapping the military across the face by interfering with their investigation and detainment of someone accused of some pretty nasty stuff.
Re: You can tell a lot about someone by who they admire/protect
Sounds like Trump is curating someone to ask a favor from.
The times should force this to trial.
It will then be able to present proof of all the allegations.
Re:
As far as I can tell they already have, as he's throwing his tantrum not on what they said(none of which he apparently refutes), but merely on the fact that they didn't write the article based upon how he wanted it.
Defending his honor and selling shit
Has a web site up selling war crime profiteering stuff.
Gotta think like a Republican, aka get the (suckers') cash.
He may be back, but back at what?
Trump may have restored his rank and ditched the conviction, but I wonder if his commanders will ever send him into the field again, or just put him on KP someplace, without a weapon?
Yeah, who does he think he is, the federal government?
Techdirt needs a “sad but true” button in 2020.
Re:
Will that show up on Sundays as saddest or truest?
Nah, it’ll be the Metallica Comment. 😁
"Fake" Anything
Anytime I see "Fake News" or "Fake <insert report type here>" I automatically assume the speaker is an idiot and completely ignore them. The same goes for this lawyer. He's doing a disservice to his client, but hey at least he's getting paid I guess. That's all that matters to most lawyers, especially the slimy ones.
Re: "Fake" Anything
You will have to stop ignoring them once they are through McConnell's judicial nomination machine (formerly known as the Senate, but the Do-Nothing Republicans refuse even debating laws coming from the House).
Re: "Fake" Anything
If all lawsuits fail, maybe he'll resort to what he does best.
I didn't follow the trial but if he was acquitted of everything but taking an inappropriate picture I will assume there was a good reason to acquit him.
I don't see any great harm in taking that inappropriate picture even if it seems distasteful.
I doubt he'll win against the paper though.
Re:
There is a somewhat good reason he was acquitted. It took years after team members reported his conduct for the investigators to actually collect evidence. There wasn't appropriate retention of evidence that existed at the time of the reports. The only clear evidence was the photo found deep in a social media profile. The photo was, from the perspective of military justice, contrary to the mission and goals of the armed forces in the area. Which is why conduct unbecoming is a crime under the UCMJ.
The harm is from a military perspective. It breeds dissent and animosity between the locals and the visiting (or occupying) military. This type of behavior seeds terrorist sympathies and has been shown to lead to radicalization, which leads to more danger in the local area as well as abroad. It also highlights questions about decision-making critical for a leader of an elite special forces team. Much as in business, a leader with bad decision making skills should be demoted or removed, taking a wider view both of the harm done and the likelyhood of harm being committed in the future, someone in the chain of command displaying poor decision making is often not long for that position, the decision to demote or remove having to do with the potential for much greater harm if left in that position.
Re:
It's not a good idea to fight in a manner where the only thing distinguishing the good guys from the bad guys are the flags and uniforms because then potential allies will decide about their allegiance based on the flags and uniforms.
Part of the reason the U.S. had to abandon Vietnam was that they had become indistinguishable from the bad guys in the eyes of both the local and U.S. populace, and also in the eyes of the world.
Things like the My Lai massacre obliterated any pretense at moral superiority the U.S. had been able to entertain.
One lesson the U.S. learnt the hard way and at the loss of many lives with nothing to show for it was that the military upper hand does not make for lasting victories without the moral upper hand.
Killing people for game and trophy like Gallagher did sabotages and nullifies the sacrifices of his comrades.
Did America have a moral upper hand before or after it dropped two nuclear weapons on Japan?
Re:
Before
Hmm..
If you look at the reason WHY they dropped the bombs it was the calculation that more people would die if they didn't drop them.
If an action results in less deaths than the alternative you could argue it's the morally right one to make even if the method may be reprehensible.
At the time of the bombing I would say that the US had the moral upper hand if you weigh all the relevant facts as known then, especially considering Japan's armed forces mentality to fight to the last man regardless of the odds.
Re: Re:
The other side of the Vietnam war did the Cambodian genocide shortly after we left. Don't assume we were the worse side in that war.
Meet Deputy Gallagher, the newest member of your local sheriff department. More stories to follow.
