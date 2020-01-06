Twitter Blocks Animated PNGs After A Bunch Of Shitbirds Spend National Epilepsy Month Harassing Epileptics
from the you'll-never-go-broke-underestimating-the-quality-of-humans-on-the-internet dept
Assaulting someone with a tweet can be a criminal act. It takes a whole lot of specifics to make it a crime, but some asshole named John Rivello managed to do just that when he sent strobe gifs to Kurt Eichenwald and apparently sent him into a seizure.
Rivello did all of this under the horrible (and stupid) alias of @jew_goldstein. He also left behind a nice digital paper trial for investigators, which tied the account he used to send the strobe gifs to Eichenwald. Rivello may have used a Tracfone card to set up the accounts he used to harass Eichenwald, but these were all linked to his iPhone and his iCloud account, which helpfully included a photo of Rivello holding up his drivers license.
On top of that, investigators found a bunch of DMs to other Twitter accounts stating his intent to send Eichenwald into a seizure in hopes of killing him. So, it can be a crime to send strobe gifs to epileptics, but it takes a whole lot of work to make it a chargeable offense.
The Epilepsy Foundation is hoping law enforcement can find similar statements of intent elsewhere. During National Epilepsy Month, a bunch of people who are using far more oxygen than they deserve sent out hundreds of tweets containing strobe gifs and videos, utilizing the Foundation's Twitter handle and related hashtags. The Foundation points out that only a small percentage of epileptics are photosensitive, but any triggered seizure can carry the risk of serious injury or death.
The Foundation's post doesn't say where these complaints have been filed or provide any other details. It obviously poses some First Amendment issues in that it's asking for the prosecution of speech, but if there's enough evidence indicating some of these dirtbags were actively seeking to harm other people, First Amendment concerns will be minimal.
This brings us to another attack vector, albeit one that wasn't used in these attacks: animated PNGs. These series of images stitched together to form an animated whole would allow harassers to route around protections photosensitive epileptics used to protect themselves, like preventing autoplay of video or gif content. Twitter may not be able to do much to prevent the uploading of video and gifs containing strobe images, but it can block APNGs, which is what it is now doing.
Twitter is banning animated PNG image files (APNGs) from its platform, after an attack on the Epilepsy Foundation’s Twitter account sent out similar animated images that could potentially cause seizures in photosensitive people.
Twitter discovered a bug that allowed users to bypass its autoplay settings, and allow several animated images in a single tweet using the APNG file format.
The APNG bug has been exploited in the past, mainly to animate avatars. It apparently was not used to target epileptics during this particularly nasty exhibition of human nature, but degenerates who may have considered it a future option no longer have this exploit to work with.
No doubt someone with too much time and not enough moral fiber will find some other way to attempt to provoke seizures using nothing more than 1s and 0s, but for now, the most popular options are either closed off by built-in options or Twitter's brand new APNG blockade.
I didn't even know APNG was processed as animated with any regularity. So the twitter app and many/all browsers properly render APNG now?
Re:
Twitter blocks APNG now, because they aren't able to block autoplay. It may return when they can stop the animation (its not clear from their statement) but for now they blocked them entirely. Its quoted in the article.
Re: Re:
My question was more, "i didn't think anyone implemented the standard, or that the ability to view an animated PNG was spotty at best". That is, not that anyone blocked them as twitter now does, but that it simply was not even an option to view them in most software where images are rendered. The ability to create them in some applications has been around for ages. Viewing them in general, not so much. Was wondering when that changed.
Video can be handled at the browser/client end. Most browsers now decline to autoplay video content, solving that problem. The Twitter client should be set the same by default, solving the problem in the app. GIFs should be handled the same way APNG is, the client simply only displays the first "frame" and not any subsequence updates unless and until the user clicks on the image and requests it to be animated. Ditto with audio, clients should by default mute audio unless and until the user enables it.
Basically anything serving up user-generated content should assume such content is hostile/malicious until told otherwise by the recipient.
Re:
From the article:
Re:
All gifs are turned into mp4 videos.
The problem is they didn't pay attention to APNGs.
They sailed past the platforms user controls.
They weren't used enough that anyone noticed what was going on, and while I think the shitlords who would wanted to have abused it suck, it really focused attention on the issue.
Much like facial rec tech coders, unless you have someone of color to raise issues, your code thinks 'they all look a like'.
Until something bad happens, no one considers the holes in the system b/c it never affected them. "Differently Abeled" people occasionally get trotted out for some things, but the focus is coding for the 90% & only considering the other 10% (yes I made up numbers, shut up) after someones on the floor convulsing.
Re:
Also From The article and Twitter's statement quoted in the article:
The entire reason twitter banned APNG is because they can't fully block them from autoplaying due to a bug.
Re: Re:
So fix the bug. Banning APNG rather than fixing a known bug is stupid.
Re: Re: Re:
And what do you propose they do to mitigate the problem until the bug is fixed?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
They banned APNG long after the incident. Certainly the bug could be handled already. Not that one shouldn't block them until there is a patch, it's that a patch should hardly take very long. If it is difficult, then they have bigger problems with their code than handling animated images.
Re:
Agreed.
This is like "someone assaulted someone with a spoon, ban all spoons!"
I'd argue that banning APNG is a quick solution to roll out for safety, until a proper filter is actually developed. However I'd only accept that if a better solution is being developed.
Though, I will say, like the user above, I'm surprised APNG actually works anywhere. Last time I looked into animated PNGs, MNG was the format being pushed. Which also didn't have good browser support.
Spoons are already illegal
They're street drug paraphernalia. Addicts can sniff cocaine out of them... and that brings them afoul of the drug laws. They're probably also burglary tools, or some such...
Re: Spoons are already illegal
Lol, I was actually going to say fork first, then changed it to spoon. As I remember you can stab people with a fork. I didn't think of the other uses for spoons.
Re: Re: Spoons are already illegal
You must be too young for McDonald's coffee spoons moral panic.
Re: Re:
Which makes it actually a fuck of a lot different from spoons.
I’d be more surprised if Twitter has plans for WebP images, animated or static.
Re: Re:
Apple added support for APNGs with an update to iOS awhile back. I think iOS 8 added APNG support.
Re: Re: Re:
thanks for some info.
Rapidly strobing images are annoying either way. I would ban them even if they didn't harm epileptics.
I’d like to think one of the main reasons APNGs spread so quick after the bug was discovered is because Twitter didn’t convert them into videos. One of the longest-standing complaints about Twitter GIFs is that people can’t save them as GIFs.
Why? Speech that is inherently harmful per se has never been protected by the First Amendment. That's why we have perfectly valid laws against obscenity, defamation, etc. When "speech" (images, in this case) is used to directly assault people by deliberately attempting to hack their nervous system, why should any reasonable person think it enjoys First Amendment protection?
Re:
Maybe read the rest of the sentence?
