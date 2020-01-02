Minnesota Appeals Court Nukes State's Broadly-Written Revenge Porn Law
Revenge porn laws generally aren't built to last. When crafting these laws, legislators tend to lose sight of the Constitution. Everyone agrees revenge porn is bad, but simply being in agreement isn't enough when rights are on the line.
Minnesota passed a revenge porn law in 2016. The law barely made it three years before being found unconstitutional by a state court. As usual, the legislature's inability (or refusal) to narrowly craft a speech restriction has come back to haunt it. KARE 11 reports the state Court of Appeals has undone the Constitutional damage caused by the state's poorly-written law.
Minnesota's law against revenge porn is unconstitutional and infringes on First Amendment rights, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday as it reversed the conviction of a man who circulated explicit photos of a former girlfriend.
The court ruled that the state law was such a broad violation of First Amendment free-speech rights that it couldn't be fixed by a ruling limiting its scope.
The case deals with Michael Casillas, who used the victim's passwords to access her accounts to obtain her sexual photos and videos. Casillas threatened to release them. And then he did, sharing one video with an unknown number of people by posting it online.
Casillas was charged and sentenced to 23 months in prison. He appealed, challenging the law that put him there. He has succeeded for now. (The state is already planning to appeal this to the state's Supreme Court.) The appeals court doesn't like Casillas, but it also doesn't like the law. And when it comes to the Constitution, personal distaste for a person's actions is no excuse for violating free speech rights.
The decision [PDF] says the law is too broad to remain on the books.
In sum, Minn. Stat. § 617.261 covers a wide range of expressive conduct. It covers the dissemination of a sexual image with knowledge that the person depicted in the image did not consent to the dissemination and that the image was obtained or created under circumstances in which the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy. But it also covers the dissemination of a sexual image even if the disseminator did not know that the subject of the image did not consent to the dissemination, did not know that the image was obtained or created under circumstances indicating that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and did not cause or intend to cause a specified harm. Given the statute’s application to the latter set of circumstances, its sweep is broad.
The state hoped to salvage its conviction by claiming that the image distributed non-consensually was obscene -- something laws can target without troubling the First Amendment as much. The court disagrees.
The state appears to argue that any image of another person who is depicted in a sexual act or whose intimate parts are exposed portrays sexual conduct in a patently offensive way if the image is disseminated without the subject’s consent. Although we agree that such nonconsensual dissemination is offensive, that is not the test for determining whether a work is obscene.
The state also tried to claim the law actually regulated privacy, rather than speech. Wrong, says the court, even if -- for the sake of argument -- we pretend that you're right.
The state also contends that Minn. Stat. § 617.261 does not implicate the First Amendment because it is a privacy regulation. But privacy is not one of the recognized “delineated categories” of speech excepted from First Amendment protection.
The court agrees the state has a legitimate interest in deterring the distribution of revenge porn. But a broadly-worded law that criminalizes certain conduct without requiring the government to prove intent is highly-problematic. It's not enough to say someone should know this speech would "harass" or "frighten" other people. The state has to prove the person engaging in this speech knew this would happen and did it anyway. The state's revenge porn law does not do that. The court notes similar laws covering "disturbing" speech have been struck down in the past by the state's top court, both because the intent clause wasn't limited enough and requirements the state show the victim had suffered actual harm nonexistent.
There's no inherent expectation of privacy in sexually-explicit images, says the court. Just because they're explicit doesn't make them private. The court points out demonstrators and activists have often pushed for the distribution of their own sexually-explicit images to make sociopolitical points. The wide open give-and-take of internet communications makes it impossible to draw a bright line on expectations of privacy -- something the law takes for granted by saying that if it's explicit, it's private.
An observer of an image on a publicly available medium that depicts a person in a sexual act, or whose intimate parts are exposed, would be wise to refrain from further disseminating that image or risk criminal prosecution under Minn. Stat. § 617.261 based on a prosecutor’s subjective belief that the image’s content should have caused the observer to know that the person depicted did not consent to the dissemination and that the image was obtained or created under circumstances indicating that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy. And that risk exists even though such images are often present on publicly available mediums with the consent of the people depicted
The government's evidentiary duties are pretty much removed by this law, making it far too easy to punish protected expression while still following the letter of the law.
Given the ease with which impermissible disseminations under the statute may be further disseminated without the intent to harm necessary to proscribe expressive conduct without violating the First Amendment, we conclude that Minn. Stat. § 617.261 has the potential to reach a substantial amount of protected expressive conduct.
The law can't be salvaged. It has to be stricken from the books and new legislation crafted to replace it -- legislation that actually respects the First Amendment. This doesn't excuse Casillas' behavior. But the court isn't willing to sacrifice the Constitution to punish someone for being an asshole.
Our holding in no way changes our view that Casillas’s conduct in violation of Minn. Stat. § 617.261—of which he was convicted—is abhorrent. Nor should it be read as failing to appreciate the significant harm that the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images causes. The state legitimately seeks to punish that conduct. But the state cannot do so under a statute that is written too broadly and therefore violates the First Amendment.
You hate to see jerks win. But that doesn't mean anyone should be willing to punish a whole bunch of people just to ensure jerks can't escape justice. Separating people from their rights isn't justice. The state can still seek to punish people who traffic in revenge porn. But it will have to be whole lot more careful how it does it.
Now if only people who oppose voting rights restoration for felons would catch on to this.
Re: voting rights restoration for felons
How do you feel about taking away people's right to travel?
To live where they want?
To leave a given building?
We do all that to convicted criminals. It's called "prison".
Re: Re: voting rights restoration for felons
Yes. And then once they leave prison, those rights are restored.
Unless they live in a state where they don’t get back their right to vote after leaving prison, anyway.
Re:
I think perhaps you either missed OldMugwump's comment or the point of my reply to it.
He pointed out that when we send people to prison, we don't just take away their right to vote, we also take away their right to travel, live where they want, and leave a given building.
I responded that all the rights he mentioned are restored upon release.
If our rights are defined by the quality of the people exercising them, then they are no longer rights but permissions.
"Casillas threatened to release them"
I am not a lawyer but ... (lol) - this looks an awful lot like extortion. I am curious but too lazy to look, what did he want in return for not posting the pix?
Put Him in Prison Anyway
Not sure why this jerk has to win. Seems like they could get him on computer intrusion, theft, and extortion. Probably could put him away for longer on all those charges combined than they would have under the revenge porn law.
Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
Theft could be tricky. What did he take?
Computer intrusion -- it depends on the applicable statutes. I'm only familiar with laws that criminalize access of specific types of government-regulated data, like state secrets or HIPAA, but I find it reasonable to believe that there could be civil laws about using someone else's credentials to access data that you were otherwise not authorized to access. Possibly related to identity theft and/or trespassing?
Extortion needs an "unless". "Casillas threatened to release them, unless..." If there was such a "way out" being offered (which I imagine there must have been) yeah, seems like a slam-dunk for a blackmail case, honestly. Maybe Minnesota has a really weak blackmail law?
Re: Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
Data, the pictures. Data is a thing of value. Plenty of people have been rolled up for data theft over the years.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1029
Re: Re: Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
"Plenty of people have been rolled up for data theft over the years."
But in those cases the crime is not "theft." Theft has a legal definition that includes deprivation of access. This is why copyright violations are not theft. "Data theft" is a colloquial term for something different from theft.
The relevant laws in this case are in the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which has no provision for "theft."
Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
I was thinking the same thing.
Instead of grandstanding these politicians should do research to determine if law(s) that currently exist cover this type of violation before passing yet another law.
This guy is a piece of shit who might get away with it because of some lazy, poorly crafted law. Out of all the many, many, many laws there's probably an adequately vetted stalking, harassment, computer crime, blackmail law that he's violating.
For some reason regulation is bad for their corporate buddies but the general population are monitored and controlled from cradle to grave.
Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
The state doesn't get to change the charges just because his conviction was overturned. The jerk wins.
Re: Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
Yes.
That's what We the People get as punishment for electing idiot legislators, most of whom are trained attorneys, so stupid that they enact laws that are clearly unconstitutional and will obviously be thrown out by the courts.
Next time vote more carefully, people!
Re: Re: Put Him in Prison Anyway
Double jeopardy would not apply because he wouldn't be tried for the same crime twice.
The first time he was charged with revenge porn.
This time he'd be charged with computer intrusion.
Two different crimes. No double jeopardy.
A lawyer could make a argument that any hypothetical charges related to the account intrusion can be considered part and parcel of the charges related to the revenge porn distribution. Since jeopardy has clearly attached to the second set of charges, the lawyer could argue that jeopardy should also attach to the hypothetical ones since they were part of the broader criminal act for which the defendant stood trial. That argument might not necessarily work, but it could at least be made.
Start with negligence and work up
Start with a negligence standard and work up. Copyright law says that every image has a copyright owner and that no person has any right to disseminate that image without permission from that copyright owner. If you don't know who the copyright owner is, or you don't know if they've given permission, then the law says you can't legally disseminate the image because you can't have gotten permission. So write the law to avoid the whole obscenity issue and simply make it a crime to disseminate images where you don't have a clear right to do so under copyright law and a reasonable person would find that the images displayed the subject in a sexual act or displayed their intimate parts (those parts that would cause the subject to be charged with indecent exposure if displayed in public). Intent would be irrelevant for the first part because the way copyright law is written the person disseminating the images would've been negligent in not getting permission first. Then add a second class of offense with a greater punishment if the prosecution can show intent, not mere negligence.
Re: Start with negligence and work up
The problem with a copyright based law is that the owner of the copyright is the taker of the picture/video. If someone recorded their "fun times" with the permission of their partner and then the relationship fell apart, the one who took the picture or video would own the rights to it.
Re: Re: Start with negligence and work up
Not quite. The model has certain interests in the photographs and the photographer needs to deal with that to obtain any right to disseminate the photographs. That's why all professional photographers insist on a model release being executed before they'll proceed with the shoot. What I proposed targets exactly the sorts of photographs that a subject would have the most expectation of privacy in and would suffer the most damage if they were publicly disseminated, making for the easiest case that the photographer was infringing on those rights. These are also the sorts of things it's easiest to make the case for that a reasonable person would know they were not to disseminate those images without permission, which is essential to meeting the negligence standard instead of having to prove intent.
Re: Start with negligence and work up
That doesn't pass strict scrutiny under the first amendment. There are lawful ways to disseminate information without copyright permission.
Re: Re: Start with negligence and work up
Not a problem I think because most of those grounds aren't ones someone posting revenge porn would want to use. They mostly amount to fair-use defenses, and we've seen how hard fair use is to use as a defense in so many copyright-infringement cases. And if this law would run afoul of strict scrutiny, then all copyright law would as well because it puts the disseminator in the same position of having to use the fair-use defense against a criminal charge.
Unconstitutional law is unconstitutional.
In my opinion, revenge porn can already be prosecuted under obscenity laws and harassment laws.
It is obscene to do that to someone.
