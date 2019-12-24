Whistleblower Accidentally Demonstrates How Much Of The TSA's Security Efforts Is Pure Theater
Cloudflare Makes It Easier For All Its Users To Help Stop Child Porn Distribution

Daily Deal: Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB - Black (Refurbished)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 24th 2019 11:06amDaily Deal

Enjoy 9 hours of battery life with this lightweight 11.6-inch Apple MacBook Air laptop. It has 128GB of flash storage to provide plenty of space for files, and its resolution of 1366 x 768 delivers enhanced picture quality. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM for smooth multitasking capability. It's on sale for $400 and if you use the code HAPPYHOLIDAYS, you receive an additional 15% off (code valid across the site until 12/25 11:59pm PST).

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Whistleblower Accidentally Demonstrates How Much Of The TSA's Security Efforts Is Pure Theater
Cloudflare Makes It Easier For All Its Users To Help Stop Child Porn Distribution
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:09 When We Fail To Understand Privacy As A Set Of Trade-Offs, Everyone's 'Solutions' Are Unhelpful (8)
13:12 Multi-Agency Task Force Raid House To Arrest Someone Already In Jail, Shoot Woman In House Multiple Times Because Reasons (16)
11:09 Cloudflare Makes It Easier For All Its Users To Help Stop Child Porn Distribution (3)
11:06 Daily Deal: Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB - Black (Refurbished) (0)
09:03 Whistleblower Accidentally Demonstrates How Much Of The TSA's Security Efforts Is Pure Theater (21)
04:56 Dear Americans: Be Very, Very Afraid Of The EU's New Copyright Rules (36)

Monday

20:03 No Surprise: Judge Says US Government Can Take The Proceeds From Snowden's Book (18)
14:06 Nearly 4,000 Ring Credentials Leaked, Including Users' Time Zones And Device Names (24)
12:01 Author Of California's Bill That Effectively Ends Freelancing Finally Open To Making Changes After Freelancers Lose Jobs & Lawsuit Filed (20)
10:34 Appeals Court Revisits Its Terrible New Orleans Protest Decision, Changes Nothing About Its Rejection Of First Amendment Protections (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.