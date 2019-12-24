Whistleblower Accidentally Demonstrates How Much Of The TSA's Security Efforts Is Pure Theater
There's a whistleblower talking about TSA stuff, but it's not the sort of whistleblowing you're probably accustomed to. Frustrated by the internal routing of his complaints, the TSA's highest-ranking official in [checks notes] Kansas has brought his complaints to CNN.
We all know the TSA has done almost nothing to make traveling safer over the course of its existence, but what the TSA's Jay Brainard has observed shows the actors in our nationwide security theater are tiring of their roles.
A whistleblower with the Transportation Security Administration is sounding the alarm about loosened security at US airports, charging that top TSA officials have prioritized speed over security by reducing the sensitivity of metal detectors, disabling technology on some X-ray machines, issuing orders to keep the baggage conveyor belts moving in certain circumstances and ordering policy changes that result in fewer pat-downs.
It's true the TSA is somewhat concerned about long lines. This concern doesn't seem to be enough to rid the agency of extraneous steps or equipment that make traveling a hassle without providing a security boost in exchange for longer waits at checkpoints. Every so often the TSA will do weird things like waving no-Precheck passengers into Precheck lanes to speed up processing. This temporarily alleviates the problem while also providing a clear demonstration of just how theatrical the TSA's security theater actually is.
Jay Brainard, has a long list of complaints. Among them are accusations that walkthrough detectors have had their sensitivity lowered, X-ray belts aren't being stopped to examine questionable items in bags, and passengers with medical devices being allowed to self-frisk if they've tripped an alarm.
None of this is particularly surprising. This new laxness appears to date back to at least 2015 and may have something to do with TSA screeners repeatedly (and spectacularly) failing explosive device audits by government oversight agencies.
Here's what's motivating Brainard's disclosures:
"In the last two years, the focus of sacrificing security over wait times has increased tremendously," Brainard said. "That's the reason I have come forward. It is happening so fast that it's difficult to keep up with the notes."
But is the TSA really "sacrificing security?" Or is it just streamlining processes that have done more to increase the length of screening than generate any additional security?
Brainerd's right to complain the TSA isn't doing its job properly. But claiming these efforts have resulted in less travel security simply doesn't make sense. If this was resulting in less security, you'd think we'd be hearing more about attempted hijackings, explosives/weapons being discovered on board, or would-be terrorists successfully boarding planes. We've heard nothing like this over the past couple of years. Whatever the TSA is sacrificing for efficiency doesn't seem to be making fliers any less safe.
At some point, a report by the US Office of Special Counsel will release its report on Brainerd's accusations. Don't bother flagging the CNN article for future reference. The OSC has repeatedly delayed its release of this report. It's currently 500 days overdue.
But the lack of corroborating evidence in the "less secure" column makes Brainard's dire warnings seem a whole lot less dire.
He believes airports are less safe than they were five years ago due to the "diluted" security procedures -- a trend that he says has accelerated in the last two years.
Maybe some terrorist will be emboldened by the public release of the TSA's dwindling attentiveness. But that seems unlikely. The TSA has admitted terrorists aren't nearly as interested in planes as they used to be. Most terrorism carried out today involves vehicles not subject to a gauntlet of screening devices. And with cockpits being pretty much inaccessible, hijackings are all but impossible. Someone could still blow up a plane, but there have been no recent attempts made by passengers to take a plane down -- at least nothing during this time period of escalating laxness.
The whistleblowing is still valid. Americans should know when the agencies they fund are underperforming. But claiming the skies are less safe is a bit much. If Brainard's going to suffer any retaliation, it won't be because he exposed the TSA's adjustments to screening procedures. It will be because he exposed just how many of these screening procedures are absolutely useless.
Filed Under: jay brainard, security theater, tsa, whistleblower
Too funny. I remember working in Mississauga in the late 1980's. One of my colleagues was from Israel. I'd just sent a birthday present (a battery-powered wall clock) to a sibling by putting it on the bus to Ottawa, before putting myself on a bus back to Toronto.
He thought this was nuts. They accept parcels on passenger coaches? A ticking package? On a bus going in some other direction?
That would never be allowed in Israel!
Re:
... because terrorists still use mechanical timers in their black powder bombs? And have timers with easy-to-distinguish "off" switches next to the countdown display? Ticking? It might set people in a panic, but only because they've been watching too much TV.
The other bits - a parcel on a bus going the other way, that might trigger more practical alarms.
Re: Re:
I'll just leave this here...
Observation shows this happening
Flying out of Orlando the weekend after Thanksgiving I could see relaxed screening in operation - there was a half hour wait to get through security (which is fairly high at that airport, it's generally one of the more fluid security lines for a busy airport) - in two lines we could hear the TSA officer telling people to keep their shoes on, belts on, all electronics / laptops in the bag, and just put it through the x-ray.
I of course had chosen the line that required all the normal shoes off, electronics out, etc. Which led to confusion as the officer directing our line didn't say much of anything and people were confused because of the directions from the other line.
And of course you just smile and try not to look like you require secondary screening and get through.
You're mistakenly assuming that "less safe" results in "more attempts". It doesn't. It means that any attempts to hijack or get explosives or weapons on a commercial flight are more likely to succeed. The only way it would result in "more attempts" is if someone were to call attention to the fact that it's less secure, like you just did.
I used to work for the TSA, back in the early days. I probably trained many of the supervisors and terminal managers who're out there today. Sure, most of it is mainly security theater, but security theater works. Think El Al has great security? I've observed their screeening. They don't. People just think they do, so they don't try and beat it. If you're a terrorist, you don't go for the hard targets, you go for the easy ones.
The security theater has been getting less effective for years. Gate screenings used to provide a useful 2nd line of defense (because let's face it, not everything can possibly ever get caught at a checkpoint). Too costly and time consuming, so out it went, gradually at first, but went it did. Baggage started getting screened, and staffing levels didn't increase significantly, so screeners who worked checkpoints got re-assigned to baggage. This not only slowed down screening at checkpoints, but made it less reliable. Does Uncle Ed have metal in his knee, or a concealed weapon? Heck, now we might never know unless there's some sort of incident.
And the people who run things are willing to take a risk on that. Let's face it, the number of people who're out there attempting some sort of terroristic incident, and who have the ways and means to do so number in the hundreds (or less), world-wide. More than 8 million people fly, every day. It's seriously like trying to find a needle in a haystack. You just don't want it to be your (or someone you know's) haystack when it goes up. So we can't just stop the theater, or someone will take advantage of that...
Re:
So do Tiger repelling rocks, so long as there are no tigers about.
It works only so long as the illusion does. Pierce the illusion and everything goes to hell.
Re:
Very true, and I think it's also worth pointing out that the piercing that illusion is not a binary condition. Someone who seriously intends to hijack a plane is probably researching those scanners and screening policies more than the average citizen, and a large terrorist organization probably wouldn't mind if the TSA still caught 90% of their attempts -- they can just send twenty people. You think this whistleblower changes anything after they've been seeing people sneaking knives and hacksaws and loaded firearms and thermite and igniters through these kinds of screenings for YEARS already? By the time "everyone knows" it's useless, the few people who matter likely suspected they were sufficiently useless for quite a long time.
The reason we haven't seen another successful hijacking recently is because nobody with any notable level of resources has tried. Or if they have, their plans did not reach the point of actually getting to an airport.
I see the security screening as a barrier against attacks on flight safety. It does not have to be perfect, it must be good enough to deter the underfunded wannabe terrorists and high enough for the well-funded terrorist groups to decide to spend their resources more effectively somewhere else.
Theatre is not much of a barrier for a serious attacker.
I do think security checks make some sense, I remember the times when everyone could walk on a plane with a gun; which lasted until hijackings became almost weekly. The introduction of metal detectors stopped a lot of hijack attempts in the bud. Another measure I support is checking luggage and cargo for explosives and other contraband.
There remains a slew of measures I think is more theatre than that it is effective, I mention the "liquid ban" and "shoe X-ray check" as none of those seem to have stopped and effective attack. Make security checking more efficient by skipping the theatre?
Listen up sheep
When you all had the chance to bypass ..opt out.. of the surrender machines (hands up) as they were phased in to replace the working, but already paid for magnetometers, you gave the feds tacit agreement to end your freedoms.. Stop bitching about it now unless you opt out ever single everloving time and FORCE them to grope every one of you. THAT would change it all.
Re: Listen up sheep
No it wouldn't. All that does is convince the "powers-to-be" that people prefer more invasive searches. They don't care how John Q. Security Guard feels about it.
Re: Re: Listen up sheep
It doesn't matter how they FEEL about it, it WILL slow them down. Then they have to either pay for more guards (and they never like paying for things) or slowly dismantle one part of the system to keep another part running (as described in this article) -- and that may include dismantling the scanners if they decide that the opt-outs are the least important thing to be dealing with.
Re: Re: Re: Listen up sheep
They would dismantle it to the bare minimum and tell people to arrive sooner or pay for services such as preCheck to ensure you get on your plane in time.
Security theater is only part of it. The cash cow is the other. If you want this to completely go away, you will need to get rid of both.
Re: Re: Re: Listen up sheep
If "they" never like paying for things, how did we end up with this super expensive bit of theater in the first place? How do they keep spending more on projects which don't work or never see the light of day, they are so bad? How do we get attempts at going through people social media accounts, phones, and stealing underwear?
They absolutely love paying for shit, as long as it makes them look good or there is some pork involved.
Re: Listen up sheep
As did you. Unless you just arrived on Earth you're just as much to blame as everyone else. Now step down off your high horse and help find a way to fix all this bullshit.
I think the equation itself is incorrent
TSA is pretty much worthless. It always has been.
Ramping up its efforts will do nothing beyond delaying travel. Decreasing its efforts will hit a wall of incompetence that is their lower boundary.
TSA = TSA Zero (+-Nothing)(Press)
Stories like this might play right into terrorists' hands. Nothing like the internet to megaphone security lapses to our enemies.
Re:
If a news story creates security lapses for terrorists, then the problem is with the security, not the journalism.
Re: Re:
Honestly, when has Security through obscurity ever worked in modern times?
Re:
You might not have noticed, but people who think like you are our enemies in ever way.
I mean, whoever we are these days.
the reduction of attempted attacks is very likely directly related to the reduction of FBI sting operations where the FBI encourages someone to attack an airplane and then arrests them before they stop thinking about carrying out any such attack.
Re:
You are overestimating the FBIs blatant bungling of manufactured terrorist tactical operations (colloquially called organized gang stalking*) while underestimating CIA, British, AU, Israeli, and other intel agencies/NGOs unspecified, using the same overt methods.
Foxes of a feather eat henhouses together.
the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP) calls this counter-terrorism tactic of 24-7 stalking of a target the “parallel colluding investigation,” while shitbags like the Florida governor recently called this extreme and constant harassment of a target extreme vetting* after the Pensacola shooter attacked those that he perceived had attacked him, both online, and off.
With little irony, that guy was being cyberstalked by FBI-Mossadi jihadis online and off for months after he filed a sexual harrassment complaint against his flight trainer.
Its a chicken/egg thing, cuz’ sky is falling
the 4th wall
the actors in our nationwide security theater
The fourth wall is a convention of theater, when used correctly can be amazing, but most frequently fails in most theatrical productions.
Hes just carrying the role into the audience, as actors are do to create audience engagement.
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_wall
The convention of breaking the fourth wall is often seen on mockumentary sitcoms
If you now try to bring liquid onto a plane, such as a bottle of water, you're forced to get rid of it. What do they do with it if you don't want to drink it on the spot? They throw it in a trash can. A nearby trash can. They throw suspected explosives in a trash can right next to the line of people they're supposedly trying to keep safe.
Personally, I think the TSA is lucky no terrorist group has yet thought to make them accomplices in an airport bombing.
