Police Departments Are Using Swatting Registries To Help Protect Swatting Targets From Police Officers
from the yeah-it's-weird dept
Swatting isn't going away. Neither are SWAT teams. And the amped-up, guns-out tactics these teams use all but ensure a violent end for targets of bogus 911 calls.
"Swatting" is a cheap and efficient way to terrorize anyone you want terrorized, whether it's a gamer, journalist, online critic, celebrity, activist, or just someone's whose personal info has ended up on the wrong website. Why hire a hitman to take out your enemy when cops are willing to do it for free?
The downside is limited. Even if caught, "swatting" perpetrators are charged with a grab bag of crimes that combined rarely add up to the attempted murder a swatting actually is. The rare exception is serial swatter Tyler Barriss, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for making the bogus 911 call that ended in the death of Andrew Finch at the hands of the Wichita, Kansas police department.
There isn't much being done to deter future swattings -- at least not in terms of additional training or policy changes at law enforcement agencies. It's almost impossible to tell if a 911 call is legit until officers are on the scene, but it does seem these situations could be approached with a little more caution and little less reliance on immediate lethal force deployment.
There are some other efforts being made to limit future tragedies resulting from swatting attempts, as Olivia Solon and Brandy Zadrozny report for NBC. Changes are being made to 911 services in a few US cities that have already shown some positive results.
In June 2018, a Seattle resident who feared a Wichita-style tragedy asked the department to pre-register his address as a swatting risk. The request gave Whitcomb the idea for a city-wide registry, and the registry became part of a unique three-pronged protocol. In September, the police department also established the swatting advisory committee, which includes police, prosecutors, and 911 dispatchers, as well as gamers and tech workers from the city’s large tech community.
[...]
The most innovative part of the protocol, the registry, lets members of the public pre-register their addresses and contact details in an online database via a secure portal. To date, the city has registered 57 profiles of people who believe that they may be swatted. So far, four of them have been targeted by swatters.
This registry idea has already been co-opted by other cities around the nation, which will hopefully insulate some swatting targets from the full force of a SWAT deployment. The article discusses a couple of attempts targeting Seattle activist Ijeoma Oluo. Because she was on the registry, responding officers were advised the calls might be bogus and acted with more restraint.
Six officers, four of whom were armed with rifles, still showed up at Oluo’s home at 6 a.m. But because they knew the address was a swatting risk and had spoken to Oluo, they came to the door without their rifles drawn. They asked her son Malcolm some questions and swept the house to verify no one had been killed. It was all over within minutes.
The second swatting attempt targeting Oluo went the same way:
Again, Seattle police reacted cautiously, sending plain-clothed police officers to the venue to determine whether the threat was real without creating panic. No real threat was detected, but the incident was referred to a federal law enforcement agency.
The registry is a good idea and will save the lives of innocent people. But it does raise the question of why more anonymous reports of violent crimes (active shooters, multiple murders, etc.) aren't subject to the same sort of restraint and caution seen in these two instances.
A member of Seattle's Swatting Mitigation Advisory Committee says swatting "weaponizes" police forces against private citizens. Yes, it does. But part of the problem is the teams sent to deal with calls like these. SWAT teams are weapons. That's pretty much all they offer, at least in their current incarnation. There's no "weaponizing" needed. Swatting would result in death or injury far less often if cops responded to anonymous tips like these with the same restraint shown in the responses to the two calls targeting Oluo.
It seems that officers headed towards potentially-deadly confrontations would want as much information as possible before entering the supposed crime scene. In far too many cases, the actions of officers during swatting attempts shows the opposite, as if everything can wait to be sorted out until after the bullets stop flying.
This isn't to say law enforcement officers are the real problem here. This is only to say that the general law enforcement mindset that sees neighborhoods as war zones and residents as enemy combatants has made something truly terrible even worse.
The real assholes, though, are the ones necessitating all of this in the first place. The people who think it's okay to try to get other people killed or, at the very least, turn their lives into a cop-filled hell for a few hours. And all because a person killed them in a video game, or said something they disagreed with, or embrace different religious and/or political beliefs.
Filed Under: militarized police, police, swatting
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
One has to wonder about the concept that they think bad guys will wear a black hat & explain their entire plan to them over the phone.
While they are screaming about creating good guy only access to encryption, they can't seem to be bothered to demand the holes in caller ID be finally fixed.
So possible unknown victims who can only be saved if we can see all of the dick pix scooter saved to his phone matter more than actual victims being murdered by cops playing dressup... b/c they think they live in a movie where the bad guy summons them to try to stop him to prove how awesome he is.
Dude walked into the home of a Rabbi & attacked... didn't call 911.
Dude walked into a church to murder people... didn't call 911.
Perhaps doing things out of an "abundance of caution" is the real problem. We have to taint the breast milk, embarrass cancer patients, colostomy patients, old people, toddlers, etc. out of the "abundance of caution" that somehow we can stop another terrorist attack... yet can't show us any plots they stopped by stealing things out of flyers luggage.
Caller ID is fatally flawed, somehow they can't secure it.
How many bodies until we tell them to nerd harder to fix it?
A registry for possible SWATTING targets... until the swatting dipshit gets the address wrong & the local PD murders the wrong target who never thought to register.
But hey lets just use QI to excuse them wanting to use their toys & shut their brains off to consider bad guys don't call them in.
Wacky idea...
When one of these 911 calls is coming in, autocall the number they are allegedly calling from... if you don't get a busy signal or a call waiting hit... maybe thats not REALLY the number its coming from...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
From what I read, 911 tracing is why some swatters call a business who then forwards the call to the police, rather than calling directly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just put everyone on the registry by default.
How hard could that be?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's why it is being replaced/supplemented by SHAKEN/STIR.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pity that the person who actually pulled the trigger isn't in gaol with him. The community would've been a much safer place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Once they figure out how to monetize the database it will really catch on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"But," insisted John Smith, "this would only be abused by leftists and criminals trying to avoid police action! Why can't any of you pirates see it?!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sadly, as much as this is an obvious Poe, considering that we are talking about John Herrick "Section 230 allows men to call women hookers and women to work as hookers to gain power and I hate that" Smith, that's... actually not far off how the real deal would think.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why is a registry needed? Caution should be the default behaviour for any law enforcement action.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is needed so that they can terrorize more unsuspecting people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem is not swatting, it's the police's attitude
But the problem is not limited to swatting.
Imagine the situation where the police are reacting to a legitimate situation. Their whole attitude means you, as an innocent bystander, are likely to end up dead from police bullets.
Imagine the situation when the police decide to raid an innocent persons home (by mistake or deliberate malfeasance by the police), you can end up dead.
I know we can all think of examples where both these happened recently.
"as if everything can wait to be sorted out until after the bullets stop flying" sums up the situation perfectly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh goody....popcorn
Just gonna wait for the first lawyer or union rep to victim blaim.
"If only they had registered on the database, this whole tragedy could have been avoided"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Etfal işitme cihazları
KALİTELİ BİR YAŞAM İÇİN İŞİTME CİHAZI
işitme cihazı ‘nda işitme kaybı özel geliştirilmiş cihazlarımız 2019 fiyatları ile yaşam kalitesi ölçekleri, uygulama merkezimiz başarısıyla hasta memnuniyeti arasındaki farkın ortadan kalkmasını sağlamakta ve daha kaliteli bir yaşam sürdürmelerine imkân sağlamayı hedeflemektedir.
SAĞLIKLI ve UYGUN İŞİTME CİHAZI
işitme cihazı işitme kaybı olan kulağı tanıyıp ihtiyacını ve şeklini belirlemek gerekir. Ses ihtiyacının ses alışkanlığının, ses karakterinin ve algılamasının kişisel olduğunu bilmemiz lazım. Her ortamta her kişinin sesi tanıması ve öğrendiğini kavrama şekli kişiseldir.
İŞİTME CİHAZI YENİ MODEL VE RENKLER
https://www.etfalisitme.com/signia-isitme-cihazlari/
işitme cihazları medikal ürün’dür. işitme cihazı’nın üretimi, satışı ve satış sonrası tüm aşamaları (teknik servis vb ) belirli medikal normlarla belirtilmiş olup bu normların uygunluğu sürekli kontrol edilmektedir. Dünya genelinde işitme cihazı kullanıcıları işitme uzmanlarını dinleyerek edinilen deneyimlerden işitme cihazı modellerine göre işlem yapmaktadır.
https://www.yenisurinsaat.com/nasil-ev-boyanir-badana-nasil-yapilir/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Swatters Don’t Kill People; Police Kill People
Why should it be so deadly to get visited by a SWAT team? Aren’t they supposed to be carefully trained in judging when to apply lethal force or not? Why do they operate on such a hair-trigger, to the point where sending them in as a prank can amount to a death sentence?
In other words, why do the police need to be such mindless killers? What happened to “Protect and Serve”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Swatters Don’t Kill People; Police Kill People
That sort of training is what the likes of the SAS squad on antiterrorist rotation, and the GS9 receive. It involves several exercises a day, and lots of ammunition expenditure. In other words, full time practice just to keep the relevant skills up. There is also the small matter of tactical command, which includes such things as designating who issues orders to suspects, and who watches them closely to decide if they need to be shot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This works until...
This works well until the majority of people register their homes as no-kill zones. Then the cops will throw it out. But maybe that's just my cynicism. I should have realized sooner it was necessary to register with the government to get the protections granted by the Constitution. (Oops, there it goes again.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This works until...
A question that needs answering is: why can they not use the more measured approach all the time?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This works until...
Fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Protocol
I wonder what exactly is involved in this "protocol"? I bet it's simply a matter of the homeowner registering their cell phone number, and then if a threatening call comes into 9-1-1, then the police call your registered cell phone to ask "was that you calling 9-1-1 a minute ago?" And then when the homeowner of course says "no" then the hoax is exposed. A little communication goes a long way, and if the police can simply talk to the correct person, then many problems are avoided.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess the 'nuke it from orbit' approach to law enforcement is not working out so well after all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To a certain degree, this is true. But let's give credit where credit is due; an even larger share of the blame lies with those who actively enable them. The swatting problem and the robocall problem are actually the exact same problem: people abusing phone systems to inflict harm on others, because they know they can get away with it and not get caught, because the various phone companies have refused for decades to provide and enforce a reliable, fraud-proof caller ID system, because the fraud it enables brings in good money for them.
If they would simply fix this problem, and make it possible for 911 to reliably trace any call to its origin, swatting would vanish virtually overnight. But they haven't, and they refuse to, and the problem continues. The blood of the innocents killed by swatting incidents is on their hands just as much as it is on the hands of those who placed the calls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Seems to me the issue is overly aggressive SWAT teams with poor tactical protocols. Your solution, which might reduce incidents, is more like treating symptoms rather than the cause. Regardless of 911 communications, a less aggressive force with better tactics could resolve the problem altogether.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Translation:
If law enforcement took a more intelligent, measured approach to everything they do then they couldn't be used in this way and there never would have been a problem. Yeah, the idiots calling 911 on people they don't like are total assholes and should be treated harshly. But the fact that our nation's law enforcement is really a barely-contained militia with its own agenda is the real problem. They need to be reined in. Hard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The real assholes, though, are the ones necessitating all of this in the first place. The people who think it's okay to try to get other people killed or, at the very least, turn their lives into a cop-filled hell for a few hours. And all because a person killed them in a video game, or said something they disagreed with, or embrace different religious and/or political beliefs."
...so would that be the legislature, or the police departments?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
oh joy
One of my neighbors is a drug dealer, do you think it would be wise for him to get his name/address on that list? I'm sure she would appreciate not having the door kicked in at 4am.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Default Options
Kinda seems like "don't send a death squad to my home" shouldn't be an opt-in setting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply