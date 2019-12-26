Austrian Hotel Drops Libel Lawsuit Against Guest Who Complained About Pictures Of Nazis In The Lobby
from the calling-a-nazi-a-nazi-still-protected-expression-(but-just-barely) dept
Some sanity has finally prevailed in Austria, where libel laws are anything but sane. Earlier this year, a guest of the Ferienhof Gerlos hotel in Austria was sued by the hotel after posting reviews that mentioned the unexpected presence of a photo of a man in a Nazi uniform by the front entrance.
The guest -- referred to in court documents only as "Thomas K" -- said a few things the hotel didn't like in his reviews. This:
At the entrance they display a picture of a Nazi grandpa.
And this:
This made us wonder what the hotel owners are trying to tell us with this image. This incident speaks volumes about the current state of affairs in this region of Austria.
The hotel owners claimed the photo was not of a "Nazi grandpa," but rather the only photo they had of this relative who was definitely not a Nazi. The owners claimed the person had never been a member of the Nazi party, but rather only a member of the military force controlled by the Nazi government. Checkmate, I guess.
Except that wasn't actually true. The reviewer being sued did his research and discovered the person in the picture had been a member of the Nazi party. So, an actual "Nazi grandpa," not just a "Nazi-adjacent grandpa."
Despite all of this, the Austrian court sided with the hotel owners. It granted a preliminary injunction, stating that the hotel owner's interest in "protecting her reputation took precedence over the guest's right to freedom of expression."
Having actual evidence backing Nazi claims is no defense to libel accusations by someone who wants to "protect" their reputation, I guess. Fortunately, the court reconsidered this decision and decided that maybe having proof that the Nazi being called a Nazi by a hotel guest is actually a Nazi might tip the scale back in favor of freedom of expression.
The court rolled back the injunction in November, citing the evidence showing the accused Nazi was a literal Nazi. With the injunction gone, the hotel owners have decided it's probably not a good idea to keep suing.
The owners of an Austrian four-star hotel who took one of their visitors to court over his online review criticising the portrait of a “Nazi grandpa” in its lobby have dropped the case because the guest managed to unearth evidence showing their relative had in fact been a member of the Nazi party.
I wonder how much a visit to the German National Archives costs?
The hotel’s owners, who say they had not been aware of their relatives’ party membership, will likely have to pay their former guests’ legal costs of about €10,000 (£8,350).
The hotel owners could have done a little research before engaging in litigation, but that same thing could be said about lots of plaintiffs in bogus defamation suits. Careless litigation tends to do more damage to reputations than anything defendants have said. The decision to place a photo containing a person wearing Nazi symbols at the entrance of a hotel was a terrible judgment call by the owners. A simple apology and an explanation would have been far better than this expensive mess it made for itself.
Filed Under: austria, defamation, nazis, reviews, thomas k, truth
Companies: ferienhof gerlos
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Well that was awkward
Claimed grandfather wasn't a nazi and sued to punish someone who said as such. Target does some research and confirms that said person most certainly was a nazi. How's that saying go, 'It is better to be suspected of having a nazi grandfather than to sue and remove all doubt'?
The owners claimed the person had never been a member of the Nazi party, but rather only a member of the military force controlled by the Nazi government. Checkmate, I guess.
Assume for a second this statement had turned out to be true, that said person wasn't actually a nazi... was literally the only picture they had of him the one where he was in a nazi uniform? Because If it was that would certainly be odd, and if it wasn't their choice of which picture they chose to honor him with is just all sorts of screwed up and basically begging people to respond as the guest did, wondering why exactly they had a picture someone in nazi uniform in a prominent place in the hotel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well that was awkward
My thoughts exactly. Had that "grandpa" not been actually a member of the nazi party, that didn't change the fact that they proudly displayed their grandpa posing in a nazi uniform. There had to be something in better taste. Like a picture of him posing in casual clothes. Or the picture of a local sightseeing spot. Or of a flower vase. Anything other than a man in nazi uniform.
Or they are really proud of him serving in the nazi army, even assuming he was not a card-carrying nazi. In which case they should not be surprised when people are assuming he was a nazi (which, as it turns out, he was) and drawing conclusions on their choice of portray on display. If they are proud of this portray, let them assume their choice with pride. (Not sure what good that would do to their business, but "moral" principles come first I assume?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well that was awkward
Being in Austria and knowing all the laws there and in Germany over Nazi symbols, you'd have thought they would have taken the ten seconds needed to edit the picture in Photoshop/GIMP/any other graphics editing app to remove anything offensive. Even if it was the only picture they had, that doesn't mean you can't make minor edits to prevent people from thinking you're a bunch of Nazi sympathizers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Obvious joke is obvious, but…
I did Nazi that coming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I know this isn’t necessarily the standard in Austria, but personally I think that the “clearly visible swastikas” in the portrait should be more than sufficient evidence to support the inference that the person wearing the swastika is, in fact, a Nazi, party membership notwithstanding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I might suggest that there's an alternative explanation for their having placed a picture of Nazi Grandpa in the lobby other than "a terrible judgment call by the owners". The terrible judgment call might have been drawing attention to the situation by suing the people who were suggesting that the picture placement might have been just exactly what it looked like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't ask, don't tell.
Funny thing is that the hotel's owners might be telling the truth here. After WWII ended, nobody had an interest in flaunting the extent of their role in supporting the German side of the war, not in Germany, not elsewhere. That information was just not passed down to non-witnesses in the family.
And for all they knew, the Nazi insignia could have indeed been just an inescapable mark of the times without deeper meaning.
But suing rather than taking down a photograph that just does not work well as advertising still seems like a bad idea. Even if it had turned out that the insignia were worn only fabric-deep.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They knew what it meant. They had to know. But they chose to believe a nice lie rather than admit the awful truth until they had no other choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nazi insignia?
Not sure what I have to do to Godwin this thread, but I have a sneaking suspicion that displaying some of those specific insignia might be unlawful in and of itself in certain parts of the EU. Something or other about reopening some very nasty war wounds.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I mean, yeah. Not all members of the US armed forces are Republicans. And they weren't all Democrats three years ago. Its a valid point.
Of course, a point rendered moot when it turned out that, yeah, the dude was also a NAZI independent of being in the German military.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think I would have done the research before hanging the picture. Maybe grandpa was just a soldier - Nazi-adjacent as you say - or maybe he was a Nazi. Now, Nazi grandpa is still grandpa, but maybe don't hang the picture out front in that situation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's disappointing that the ruling on the Nazi-or-not-Nazi fact.
Putting up the picture was the issue. In the U.S. that so-called libel would be an opinion based on disclosed facts.
But, just like the U.S., the lawsuit was the punishment. They didn't think that anyone would risk the cost of the research, even if 75% sure that the conclusion would be "yup, Nazi". But, unlike the U.S., 'loser pays' kept the injustice from being greater.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply