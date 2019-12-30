NIST Study Of 189 Facial Recognition Algorithms Finds Minorities Are Misidentified Almost 100 Times More Often Than White Men
from the white-dudes-score-another-unearned-perk dept
The development and deployment of facial recognition tech continues steadily, but the algorithms involved don't seem to be getting much better at recognizing faces. Recognizing faces is pretty much the only thing it's expected to do and it can't seem to get the job done well enough to entrust with it things like determining whether or not a person is going to be detained or arrested.
That critical failure hasn't slowed down deployment by government agencies. There are a handful of facial recognition tech bans in place around the nation, but for the most part, questions about the tech are being ignored in favor of the potential benefits touted by government contractors.
Last year, members of Congress started demanding answers from Amazon after its "Rekogition" tech said 28 lawmakers were criminals. Amazon's response was: you're using the software wrong. That didn't really answer the questions raised by this experiment -- especially questions about the tech's disproportionate selection of minorities as potential perps.
This has been a problem with facial recognition tech for years now. Biases introduced into the system by developers become amplified when the systems attempt to match faces to stored photos. A recent study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) found that multiple facial recognition programs all suffer from the same issue: an inordinate number of false positives targeting people of color.
Asian and African American people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men, depending on the particular algorithm and type of search. Native Americans had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities, according to the study, which found that systems varied widely in their accuracy.
The faces of African American women were falsely identified more often in the kinds of searches used by police investigators where an image is compared to thousands or millions of others in hopes of identifying a suspect.
As usual, the group most likely to be accurately assessed by facial recognition tech is also the group that most often promotes and deploys facial recognition systems.
Middle-aged white men generally benefited from the highest accuracy rates.
That this study was performed by NIST makes it a lot tougher to ignore. While other studies could be brushed off as anomalies or biased themselves (when performed by civil rights activist groups), a federal study of 189 different facial recognition algorithms submitted by 99 companies isn't as easy to wave away as unsound.
One of the more adamant critics of facial recognition tech critics is Amazon. It's the company that told the ACLU it was using the system wrong after the rights group took the system for a spin last year and netted 28 false positives using Congressional reps' photos. Amazon had a chance to prove its system was far more accurate than the ACLU's tests showed it was but it chose to sit out the NIST trials.
The problems found by NIST exist in both "one-to-one" and "one-to-many" matching. False positives for "one-to-one" matching allows unauthorized access of devices, systems, or areas secured with biometric scanners. "One-to-many" mismatches are even more problematic, as they can result in detentions, arrests, and other infringements on people's freedoms.
The number of participants show this problem can't be solved simply by switching service providers. It's everywhere and it doesn't appear to be improving. The DHS wants to subject all travelers in international airports to this tech as soon as possible, which means we'll be seeing the collateral damage soon enough. A few lawmakers want to slow down deployment, but they remain a minority, surrounded by far too many legislators who feel US citizens should beta test facial recognition tech in a live environment with real-world consequences.
Filed Under: bias, facial recognition, minorities, nist
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Fb tag recommended
I've noticed for a few years when I post a photo of a person with dark skin on FB it almost always asks me if I want to tag the first dark-skinned person in my friend list, alphabetically, who is a spokesmodel for an airline. I've considered always approving the recommendation but person would likely get annoyed at me. But it does seem to me that the FB algorithm "thinks they all look the same".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fb tag recommended
Of course you realise why this is, don't you? The system is programmed to see white people as the default for what humans look like. That's why this happens. Sort that out, and the rest of the issues should be easier to resolve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'We'd love to, really, but we already have that day planned...'
One of the more adamant critics of facial recognition tech critics is Amazon. It's the company that told the ACLU it was using the system wrong after the rights group took the system for a spin last year and netted 28 false positives using Congressional reps' photos. Amazon had a chance to prove its system was far more accurate than the ACLU's tests showed it was but it chose to sit out the NIST trial.
Because nothing sends a message of confidence in your product and how it's better than the alternatives in the very field you've been defending against critics than refusing to have your product tested right along with those other products.
A few lawmakers want to slow down deployment, but they remain a minority, surrounded by far too many legislators who feel US citizens should beta test facial recognition tech in a live environment with real-world consequences.
Likely because most of them aren't going to have to worry about false positives resulting in a ruined day/week, and even if they are flagged simply providing ID will get them off the hook. Easy to support something when you know you won't be impacted by it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Science is only partly to blame
Well, guess what? The initial prototypes and ideas will be tested in-house with in-house subjects and the ideas that work well enough to bear out implementation and more formal tests are those that work on the typical scientist.
Then we have something working photographically, with reflected light. That favors bright skin with hard features/wrinkles but not indiscriminately much.
So it's not just the training material: it's the whole technology of face recognition that is tuned towards middle-aged white men.
So we have a reasonable tool for recognizing middle-aged white criminals. How do we get from there to this being a problem for colored people?
Because police will not accept a tool that will only pick out white male middle-aged suspects, the confidence levels for "detecting" colored persons are lowered enough that colored people are flagged often enough as well to keep police busy. That this selection turns out a lot more randomized than that of the white suspects is somebody else's problem.
Now facial recognition could be a whole lot better given sufficient controlled lighting or high camera sensitivity and quality. But in the field and for surveillance, small and cheap counts. And in the brewing pots of technology, stuff that appears to work and be mass-producible tends to bubble to the top.
So the whole idea of light/reflection based recognition on cheap devices without extra lighting is inherently biased. If you are mugged in a dark street, even as a human you are more likely to remember a light-skinned attacker from their face than a dark-skinned one (assuming your facial recognition is equally well trained for both) just because there is more to see.
Add to that a likely biased sample set at least for the initial development stage of finding recognisable criteria, and then even if the ultimate training sets are "normalised" to represent different ethnic origins and compositions, the performance will not be.
There is definitely more reliable technology (like fingerprints, DNA signatures etc) that would work for large-scale surveillance purposes but people are not comfortable with large-scale surveillance. Facial recognition is large-scale surveillance, but since it works comparatively unobtrusively and unreliably, people try not to think too much about it or whether they want it or want to tolerate it.
But at some point of time we need to answer the question of what we want and then decide which tools we are going to accept and which not. The only reason facial recognition is a big thing is because it can be stealthy and people can pretend that it does not affect them until it does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Science is only partly to blame
What makes you think that what 'we' want will have any bearing upon what 'law enforcement' wants? These government contractors are pushing technology that could make law enforcement's life easier, and that's not gonna stop until there are consequences for the failure of the technology. Then, those consequences will be monetary, you fools wasted money on something that doesn't work. Then, after a long hard fight where the winning hand could be that the judge(s) get identified as criminals. But it isn't those fools (law enforcement's) money, why should they care?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The DHS wants to pour even more money into unproven tech to benefit some contributor.
Somehow people will believe this makes us safer & that the thousands of people harassed when the match is faulty don't really exist. Huh thats the same bias in the people coding these programs, they forget there are other people than white people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"That critical failure hasn't slowed down deployment"
the government criminal-justice system is not worried about False-Postives in rounding up bad guys -- politicians just hire more cops and build more prisons.
Everybody is a criminal suspect in modern America (nless you work for the government)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply