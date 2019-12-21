Study: Hadopi Has Been Great For Big Artists And Labels, Bad For The Spread Of Culture And Smaller Or New Artists
 

This Week In Techdirt History: December 15th - 21st

Techdirt

from the remember? dept

Sat, Dec 21st 2019 1:15pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2014, the world was reeling from a major hack of Sony and a trove of documents it exposed. While the company was trying to put the genie back in the bottle (even being accused of engaging in DDoS attacks), the documents were revealing the MPAA's relationwhip with Attorneys General, especially Mississippi's Jim Hood in his investigations Google — soon followed by more evidence, then even more, prompting Google to file a challenge against Hood's subpoenas. We also learned more about the MPAA's ongoing desire for SOPA-style site blocking and its secret plan to break the internet by reinterpreting the DMCA. By the end of the week, the FBI had formally accused North Korea of being responsible for the hack.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2009, Microsoft made one of the most infuriating DRM screw-ups when Office 2003 started locking people out of their own documents, Blu-Ray was trying to implement a silly managed copy DRM, and Apple and various other companies were making it almost impossible to publish an audiobook without DRM. A woman who was arrested for filming snippets of New Moon was considering suing the theater, ASCAP was demanding licenses from venues that let people play Guitar Hero, and the FBI did its duty as Hollywood's police force and arrested the person who leaked Wolverine online. Meanwhile, Joe Biden convened a "piracy summit" that was completely one-sided, full of copyright maximalists complaining about theft, where reporters were kicked out so everyone could schmooze in peace. Congress also earmarked another $30-million to fight piracy, but we were at least somewhat pleasantly surprised when the White House actually came out in favor of copyright exemptions for the visually impaired.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2004, TiVo was still king of the DVR world, and started lashing out to protect its trademark in some questionable ways, while Blockbuster was trying to forestall its death at the hands of Netflix by doing away with late fees. A lawsuit was filed with the argument that software should not be copyrightable, the MPAA decided to start going after BitTorrent trackers, and SonyBMG was once again celebrating new DRM for CDs. And in Canada, a court overturned the country's tax on MP3 players, though we suspected that would just set the stage for new and even worse legislative changes.

Filed Under: history, look back

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Study: Hadopi Has Been Great For Big Artists And Labels, Bad For The Spread Of Culture And Smaller Or New Artists
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

13:15 This Week In Techdirt History: December 15th - 21st (0)

Friday

19:39 Study: Hadopi Has Been Great For Big Artists And Labels, Bad For The Spread Of Culture And Smaller Or New Artists (19)
15:34 Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Is Trying To Use An Anti-SLAPP Law To Get Out Of Paying Anti-SLAPP Damages And It Ain't Working (18)
13:33 Second Circuit Says Warrantless Backdoor Searches Of NSA Collections Might Violate The Fourth Amendment (9)
12:01 Using Trump As A Prop, The Myth Of 'Anonymized' Cell Data Is Finally Exposed (18)
10:45 San Francisco Amends Facial Recognition Ban After Realizing City Employees Could No Longer Use Smartphones (10)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle (0)
09:42 Insanity (AKA Copyright Statutory Damages) Rules: Cox Hit With $1 Billion (With A B) Jury Verdict For Failing To Magically Stop Piracy (113)
06:24 NY Times Shows The Scope Of The Cell Location Data Scandal Nobody's Doing Anything About (22)
03:23 Top EU Court's Adviser Says Personal Data Can Be Transferred Using 'Standard Contractual Clauses' -- But Also Suggests That Privacy Shield Should Be Ruled Invalid (4)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.