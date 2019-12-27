Cloudflare Removes Warrant Canary: Thoughtful Post Says It Can No Longer Say It Hasn't Removed A Site Due To Political Pressure
Late last week, Cloudflare put up a fascinating and thoughtful blog post discussing (among other things) a change to its warrant canary list. As you hopefully know, a warrant canary is when a service provider makes a proactive statement about something it has supposedly never done. The idea is that if that statement disappears at a later date, one might reasonably infer that the company had been forced to do the thing it claimed it had not ever done -- and, additionally, that it had possibly been gagged from saying so. There are (somewhat reasonable) criticisms of warrant canaries, and to date, they're probably more well known for false alarms than any actual report of gagged pressured malfeasance.
Still, Cloudflare's public (so, not gagged) decision to delete a line from its warrant canary is interesting and worth thinking about. The original warrant canary from Cloudflare stated that the company hadn't done any of the following:
- Cloudflare has never turned over our SSL keys or our customers SSL keys to anyone.
- Cloudflare has never installed any law enforcement software or equipment anywhere on our network.
- Cloudflare has never terminated a customer or taken down content due to political pressure.
- Cloudflare has never provided any law enforcement organization a feed of our customers' content transiting our network.
- Turned over our encryption or authentication keys or our customers' encryption or authentication keys to anyone.
- Installed any law enforcement software or equipment anywhere on our network.
- Terminated a customer or taken down content due to political pressure*
- Provided any law enforcement organization a feed of our customers' content transiting our network.
- Modified customer content at the request of law enforcement or another third party.
- Modified the intended destination of DNS responses at the request of law enforcement or another third party.
- Weakened, compromised, or subverted any of its encryption at the request of law enforcement or another third party.
We're going to have a long debate internally about whether we need to remove the bullet about not terminating a customer due to political pressure. It's powerful to be able to say you've never done something. And, after today, make no mistake, it will be a little bit harder for us to argue against a government somewhere pressuring us into taking down a site they don't like.
The solution that Cloudflare came up with was to keep the line in there with the asterisk and an explanation. And now it's decided to remove the line entirely, as part of the decision earlier this year to remove 8chan from its service as well. However, it's still not an easy call, and the company wants you to understand the thought process it went through:
In August 2019, Cloudflare terminated service to 8chan based on their failure to moderate their hate-filled platform in a way that inspired murderous acts. Although we don’t think removing cybersecurity services to force a site offline is the right public policy approach to the hate festering online, a site’s failure to take responsibility to prevent or mitigate the harm caused by its platform leaves service providers like us with few choices. We’ve come to recognize that the prolonged and persistent lawlessness of others might require action by those further down the technical stack. Although we’d prefer that governments recognize that need, and build mechanisms for due process, if they fail to act, infrastructure companies may be required to take action to prevent harm.
And that brings us back to our warrant canary. If we believe we might have an obligation to terminate customers, even in a limited number of cases, retaining a commitment that we will never terminate a customer “due to political pressure” is untenable. We could, in theory, argue that terminating a lawless customer like 8chan was not a termination “due to political pressure.” But that seems wrong. We shouldn’t be parsing specific words of our commitments to explain to people why we don’t believe we’ve violated the standard.
We remain committed to the principle that providing cybersecurity services to everyone, regardless of content, makes the Internet a better place. Although we’re removing the warrant canary from our website, we believe that to earn and maintain our users’ trust, we must be transparent about the actions we take. We therefore commit to reporting on any action that we take to terminate a user that could be viewed as a termination “due to political pressure.”
I think this was probably the right call, but I'm just as on the fence about it as Cloudflare itself seems to be. There are strong arguments in either direction. The one thing I will say, though, is that I appreciate Cloudflare's willingness to be transparent in this way, and publicly discuss the tough calls its making on things like this. That's something few other companies (especially those as large as Cloudflare) would do. Instead, they'd either hide the removal, or try to PR the issue to death with some vague and noncommittal explanation. This, on the other hand, is direct and quite understandable, even if you disagree with various parts of it.
Not so funny now is it?
Cloudflare kicked off Daily Stormer because its CEO got sick of a bunch of neo-Nazis laughing and joking about Cloudflare for protecting them and keeping them online.
Well that was a joke that didn't age well...
With any luck, neither will those Nazis.
That feeling of ambivalence
On one hand I'm glad that they terminated their service-agreement for Daily Stormer and 8chan, but I can't shake the feeling that some people are going to use that as an excuse in effort to pressure Cloudflare into terminating their service-agreement with other sites in the future.
Re: That feeling of ambivalence
Yes, and the more countries in which they have servers, the more possible pressure points exist. Toronto has broken libel laws which treat their victims as guilty until proven innocent. Moscow has so little freedom of speech these days that it's likely no longer lawful to hold a gay pride parade. How many other cities have Cloudflare infrastructure, and how badly is freedom of expression deteriorating in each? The chain is only as strong as its weakest link, after all.
The CEO of Cloudflare openly questions how much power his company wields and how it can properly do so without going too far into censorship territory. I would bet that he has felt that feeling, too.
Re: HIER ES IST VERBOTTEN!
Quoting from Joseph Heller, “Free speech is a tribalcentric Catch 22 where we play both sides of the record at the same time, and slip through the dissonance like an oily fish slips through the net”
Just kidding, I made that up, after I read about how many Jews are actually masquerading as Nazis online in order to push the envelope described above:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Collin
Trolls reading comprehension: Zero
I see you post links to stuff you don't read and make conclusions from it which has no connection to reality, which makes me conclude that either you are stupid or just plain dishonest.. or perhaps it's a combination of the two.
Re: Trolls reading comprehension: Zero
Nice try, Rocky. stop fucking your mom, and everything will make sense later, sweet pea(pants).
While its kind of adorable watching you, and other LGBTQEtc. people struggle to believe in a father figure, its also totally counter productive, and pathetic.
But I urge you to keep looking, if only to waste your own time, not mine.
SSigned-
Earnest Hemingway
Re: Re: Trolls reading comprehension: Zero
Thank you for, once again, confirming you're a bigot.
Y’know, but it’s a funny thing: Homophobic bigots think more about gay people and gay sex than even gay people do.
Re: Re: Trolls reading comprehension: Zero
Case in point, it does seem you actually suffer from a combination of stupidity and dishonesty with a hefty dose of an extremely deep-seated bigotry mixed in.
Can't be easy being a bigot I guess, probably why you rant impotently on the internet because of some imagined insult on your fragile masculinity.
First it is the websites not liked by many...then it will be the websites not liked by a few, till all that is left of the web is a Rickroll video.
Warrant canaries as contrapositives
As I understand the purpose of warrant canaries, they're used to signal that a site has taken an action that they cannot (for legal or other reasons) explicitly acknowledge, as in the case of NSLs with gag orders.
At least as described in the article, Cloudflare doesn't face any prohibition on explicitly acknowledging the actions they took w.r.t. Daily Stormer and 8chan, so it would seem that the warrant canary might not be the place to signal them. Seems like if their canary statement was "SILENTLY terminated a customer or taken down content due to political pressure" (or semantic equivalent - "silently" might not be the best locution), then it would serve the same purpose and wouldn't have to be removed due to these two cases.
Of course, I probably have failed to grasp the full complexities of gag orders such as those in NSLs, and therefore this analysis could be off base.
Re: Warrant canaries as contrapositives
It falls more under the nuance of what the CEO said towards the end:
They don't want to treat it like a work of law, or a tightly-bound contract. After all, there are thousands upon thousands of people who make very good livings by debating for years on end about what the specific words of laws and contracts mean or don't mean. (And many more who debate for free for years on end in comment sections on web blogs.)
It's easier for them to present and interpret it broadly than it is to push to keep it "technically true", and it makes it easier for others to understand what they're saying and to accept it as truthful.
And, possibly, being less specific makes it easier for them to avoid potential retaliation from anyone who believes that by removing a clause, they've violated an NDA in which they agreed not to talk about doing whatever it is the clause said they've never done.
So are we, as liberals, supposed to tolerate the very people who are actively trying to kill us?
Re:
I'm pretty sure the paradox of tolersnce is a thing.
Re: Re:
That does sound better than the mantra of "Be tolerant of everyone...that we approve of."
Re: Re: Re:
There is a significant difference between speech and action. It is possible to argue that you should be tolerant of objectionable speech, but intolerant of objectionable action.
When speech incites action, the lines get blurry.
There's also a difference between voluntary action and coerced action. In the case of Cloudflare, there's a difference between Cloudflare themselves deciding to stop providing service to the Daily Stormer and 8Chan due to those entities' actions being ones that Cloudflare felt they could no longer condone, and Cloudflare being forced to (by, for example, a government) to stop providing service.
It's also possible to argue that there are different definitions of tolerance in play. Does tolerance only mean that we allow the speech, or does it mean that we allow it and remain silent in the face of it? For me, it's the former - I will not prevent objectionable speech (in a public area, mind), but I won't force myself to remain silent, either.
Slight correction: You can/should be tolerant of the legal rights of people to say objectionable things. I have to tolerate a bigot’s right to say racial slurs. I don’t have to tolerate them saying those things in my presence.
Re:
I did say "possible to argue" as opposed to "we should" - also, check last paragraph:
It's also possible to argue that there are different definitions of tolerance in play. Does tolerance only mean that we allow the speech, or does it mean that we allow it and remain silent in the face of it? For me, it's the former - I will not prevent objectionable speech (in a public area, mind), but I won't force myself to remain silent, either.
Fair points. 👍
Nobody should, or must, tolerate intolerance and hate — no matter what the assholes who would benefit from infinite tolerance say. But even those assholes have rights, one of which is the right to free speech and expression. That, we must tolerate.
Both 8chan and the Daily Stormer suck. I would feel satisfied if we never saw nor heard from them again, all things considered. But with the exception of “illegal” (read: legally punishable) speech, the people who posted on those sites have every right to spew their bile on any platform that will have them.
“Deplatforming” a user from a site like Twitter is one thing; booting the entire platform from a service like Cloudflare is an entirely different ballgame. That leads into the broader question being asked here: At what point does a decision from a company like Cloudflare to boot a site like 8chan from the company’s service become legitimate censorship?
Re:
Therein lies the problem. "Hate" is subjective and the act of removing 8chan and the nazis could be interpreted as acting out of hate for those groups. Just because you and I agree with those actions doesn't change whether it was a "hate act". And it was clearly an act of intolerance no matter which side of the debate you support. Should the nazis tolerate that intolerance?
It's easy to say these things should not be tolerated. But which side you're on dictates what "these things" really are.
An entire Sociology 210 course could be derived from your quote above alone.
Three things.
Whether Cloudflare’s actions were a “hate act” is subject to interpretation.
A given interpretation of Cloudflare’s actions do not equate to objective truth, no matter how much you want to believe otherwise.
You mean like how American Christian evangelicals — who are part of the largest and most powerful religious demographic in the United States — routinely whine about the separation of church and state getting in the way of things like teacher-led prayers and losing the right to exclusively perform invocations before government meetings as if they’re a persecuted minority?
