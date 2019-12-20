Insanity (AKA Copyright Statutory Damages) Rules: Cox Hit With $1 Billion (With A B) Jury Verdict For Failing To Magically Stop Piracy
Daily Deal: The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle

Fri, Dec 20th 2019

Get started producing your own music with the Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle. Logic Pro X is the leading Digital Audio Workstation for Apple users and it's used across professional studios and bedrooms worldwide. Learning how to use your DAW correctly will improve the quality of your music and the speed you create it. Over 8 courses, you'll learn everything from songwriting, mixing and mastering tracks, audio mixing for podcasts, and more. It's on sale for $29 and use the code MERRYSAVE15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

