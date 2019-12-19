New Bill Introduced To Study Impact Of SESTA/FOSTA On Sex Workers
Indian Government Sets New Record For 'Internet Shutdown By A Democracy'

Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Dec 19th 2019 10:46amDaily Deal

The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle has 3 courses designed to help you master the Raspberry Pi. Catered for all levels, these project-based courses will get you up and running with the basics of Pi, before escalating to full projects. Before you know it, you'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. You'll also learn about the Pi Camera Module, how to use the Amazon Developer Portal to configure and create, and how to integrate with Alexa. It's on sale for $19, and if you use the code MerrySave15, you'll save an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

New Bill Introduced To Study Impact Of SESTA/FOSTA On Sex Workers
Indian Government Sets New Record For 'Internet Shutdown By A Democracy'
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:49 Indian Government Sets New Record For 'Internet Shutdown By A Democracy' (8)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle (0)
09:46 New Bill Introduced To Study Impact Of SESTA/FOSTA On Sex Workers (10)
06:34 Accountability Is Nowhere To Be Found For Foxconn's Wisconsin Head Fake (20)
03:30 Losing Streak Continues For Litigants Suing Social Media Companies Over Violence Committed By Terrorists (57)

Wednesday

19:23 Yup, Strike 3 Is Going The Prenda Route By Filing 'Pure Discovery' Suits In FL State Court (8)
15:28 New North American Trade Deal Keeps Useful (But Limited) Liability Protections, Dumps Bad Biologics Data Protection (1)
13:42 NC, Or Not NC: Why Suing The Sons Of Confederate Veterans In N.D.Cal For Violating The DMCA Makes Sense (8)
12:03 Abbott Laboratories Sends Heavy-Handed Copyright Threat To Shut Down Diabetes Community Tool For Accessing Blood-Sugar Data (19)
10:44 No, Filing A Defamation Lawsuit Is Never The Only Way You Can Clear Your Name (114)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.