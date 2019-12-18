FISA Court Benchslaps FBI For Its Abuse Of The FISA Warrant Process During The Trump Campaign Investigation
Daily Deal: HUB Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Wed, Dec 18th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

HUB Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are not only weatherproof, but feature wireless charging and ambient noise-cancellation. Get eight hours of continuous playtime, and then charge up on-the-go with the extremely powerful charging bank. You'll get up to 100 hours of on-the-go listening. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, the Hub provides you hands-free music, calling, and voice assistant support. As a bonus, the case can also double as a power bank for your other devices and can be recharged wirelessly. They're on sale for $72 and if you use the code MERRYSAVE15, you'll get an additional 15% off at checkout.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

