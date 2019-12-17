Sale Ends Tonight! Last Chance To Get CIA: Collect It All For 25% Off

Another Law Enforcement Investigation Tool Found To Be A Junk Science Coin Toss
from the cia-collect-it-all dept

Tue, Dec 17th 2019 11:55amLeigh Beadon

This is it — today is the last day of our sale on CIA: Collect It All, our card game based on a real CIA training tool. Get your copy today for 25% off with the code HOLIDAY2019 — and with express shipping, you can even still get it in time for Christmas!

CIA: Collect It All includes 170 cards representing global crises, intelligence gathering techniques, and the unexpected circumstances and opposition that frustrate them. Plus, it contains rules for two separate games: the original CIA training game, and a storytelling variant that uses the cards for a more narrative roleplaying experience.

If you want to check it out first, or just print your own copy, the print-and-play version is now free on itch.io with the complete set of cards and rules formatted for easy home printing.

Filed Under: cia, collect it all, holidays, sale

