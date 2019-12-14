The CIA: Collect It All Sale Is Almost Over... Order Now And Get 25% Off!

from the ticking-clock dept

There are only three days left in our very first sale on CIA: Collect It All, the real training game for CIA analysts that we reproduced and launched on Kickstarter last year. The sale runs through Tuesday, December 17th which is also the deadline to order with express shipping and still get it in time for Christmas. Use the promo code HOLIDAY2019 with your order to get 25% off »

CIA: Collect It All includes 170 cards representing global crises, intelligence gathering techniques, and the unexpected circumstances and opposition that frustrate them. Plus, it contains rules for two separate games: the original CIA training game, and a storytelling variant that uses the cards for a more narrative roleplaying experience.

If you want to check it out first, or just print your own copy, the print-and-play version is now free on itch.io with the complete set of cards and rules formatted for easy home printing.

Get 25% off your copy of CIA: Collect It All with

the code HOLIDAY2019 until December 17th »

