Why Intermediary Liability Protections Matter: Our 'Copying Is Not Theft' T-Shirt May Be Collateral Damage To A Bad Court Ruling

Legal Issues

from the where-you-place-the-liability-matters dept

Tue, Dec 17th 2019 9:24amMike Masnick

Last week, as you may recall, we wrote about a bizarre situation in which print-on-demand t-shirt maker, Teespring (who we had happily used for most of our t-shirts for years), had taken down our "Copying Is Not Theft" t-shirt, first claiming that it was infringing on someone else's work (it was not). When we escalated the issue (as per their instructions), we were suddenly told it had nothing to do with infringement (despite the initial email) but because it violated their Acceptable Use Policies -- which, again, I assure you, we did not.

We had thought that, perhaps, it was a bizarre overreaction to an ongoing saga of people trying to shine a light on automated bots taking popular "this ought to be on a t-shirt" tweets and turning them into possibly infringing t-shirts. However, there's perhaps an even larger reason why various print-on-demand t-shirt companies may be a bit extra twitchy with their takedown trigger fingers lately: because of some bad court rulings that effectively removed the DMCA's safe harbor from some of these companies. Back in the summer of 2017, we wrote about a court ruling against Zazzle, one of the oldest print-on-demand operations out there. That ruling more or less said that because Zazzle prints on physical goods, that gives it the "right and ability to control the sale of products" it creates, and thus, the safe harbors no longer apply.

This is nonsensical, as it's basically saying that even though the process (user generated content) is exactly the same, the fact that it goes from a computer screen onto an actual physical good like a t-shirt, that suddenly changes the liability protection for intermediaries. That jury went on to find Zazzle owed almost $500k in awards for infringement. However, some of those awards were over $30,000, and that's the cap for non-willful infringement. The judge claimed that the infringement by Zazzle was not willful and reduced the amounts of those awards.

That ruling was appealed to the 9th Circuit which, just last month, said that the court should revisit the willfulness bit, as Zazzle's failure to stop infringement could be seen as willful. In a very short (4 pages) per curiam (i.e., no judge put their name to the opinion, but it's effectively the joint opinion of the three judges) non-published opinion. It's technically not precedential for the 9th Circuit, but it's still not good:

Recklessness can constitute willful infringement, and can be established by an infringer’s knowing reliance on obviously insufficient oversight mechanisms.... Zazzle never deviated from, or improved, its oversight system throughout the two-year period at issue, despite repeated notice of that policy’s ineffectiveness. Zazzle “knew it needed to take special care with respect to [Young’s] images,” Friedman, 833 F.3d at 1187, but never gave its content-management team a catalogue of those images provided by Young. Even after Young provided the catalogue, Zazzle continued to sell products bearing each of the works for which the jury found willful infringement. Zazzle also relied on a user-certification process it knew produced false certifications and took no action to remove a user who had marketed more than 2,000 infringing products. A reasonable jury could find willfulness on this evidence and we therefore remand for entry of judgment consistent with the jury verdict.

Basically, because Zazzle didn't magically stop all infringement (an impossible task) from its users, it can be seen as willful. As Eric Goldman points out, this kind of ruling could mean the end of all print on demand, unless Congress steps in and fixes the law.

Every subsequent printing of a user-uploaded Greg Young image trigger a statutory damages award far in excess of Zazzle’s associated revenue, so the copyright owner basically can treat Zazzle as its personal ATM, which won’t be good for Zazzle’s profit. Plus, the court’s reasoning isn’t limited to this particular copyright owner, so Zazzle will be the ATM of every other copyright owner–millions of them. How long can a business like that last?

Given all that, is it really any wonder why Teespring and probably others as well may now have a really itchy trigger finger in trying to take down anything that even has a whiff of possibly being infringing?

This is why intermediary liability protection laws matter so much. This is why we're always talking about Section 230 of the CDA and Section 512 of the DMCA. This is why we're worried about what's going to happen in the EU under the new Copyright Directive. When you put more liability on companies who host user-generated content, it becomes increasingly less worth it for them to go through the hassle. And the incentives are for them to just start taking stuff down. All the time. And the incentive is for them to not much care even if you prove that the work is not infringing. Why take that chance when, as Professor Goldman notes, a single mistake allows a copyright holder to treat them like an overflowing ATM?

For now, you can still buy our "Copying Is Not Theft" merch over at our new test store on Threadless, but we're also left wondering if any of these companies can possibly survive if the courts keep ruling this way and Congress does nothing to fix it.

Filed Under: cda 230, copying is not theft, dmca 512, intermediary liability, on demand printing, t-shirts, willful infringement
Companies: zazzle

23 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 9:46am

    How is this any different than me sending a file to be printed at a Kinko's? Are they going to now fine Kinko's every time someone print's a Greg Young picture?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 9:48am

    When you put more liability on companies who host user-generated content, it becomes increasingly less worth it for them to go through the hassle. And the incentives are for them to just start taking stuff down

    …or stop hosting it in the first place. That would mean saying goodbye to practically every social interaction network, forum, and imageboard ever. (Not that such a move couldn’t have upsides, but still.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 9:49am

    My new business model.

    Take a shitty picture, register the copyright. Pay some homeless person $1000 to upload it and order 50 T-shirts. Sue for willful infringement & statutory damages.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 10:03am

    Copying of copyrighted material (except for personal use or even format shifting) IS theft. Besides, businesses are free to do whatever they want, as you so "eloquently" stated.

    Intermediary liability is much stronger in the rest of the world than the US, with no Section 230, yet somehow they still have websites, and those beloved comments sections are disappearing from IMMUNE American sites. Who is to blame? The PEOPLE, for not demanding that all serious debates take place under USENET rules other than anonymity (those who want to be anonymous can get their own sites and advertise them or have "groups" that are anonymous but labeled as such).

    Eliminating Section 230 wouldn't chill speech, just evil speech. With all the hatred it enables ("Just GOOGLE this person" in an attempt to incite a mob), society has been turned into a jungle where no one or business can be trusted, and which is very expensive because there is no economy of scale.

    Great work is ignored, leaving its creators in poverty, while "crap" makes millions, not because of copyright maximalists, but because the PUBLIC reacts to "social proof," i.e., money they got from the people who are now impressed that their own money was taken from them. This is about as sustainable as the Enteledon.

    Porch piracy has been this big evil until homeowners and police caught wind, and now traps are being set by police and homeowners, who leave things in boxes that would make even this site's posters blush. The reaction to Section 230 is to avoid being "cancelled" or worse by an angry internet mob. That's why more civilized, GUN-FREE countries like England and Australia do not grant 230-style immunity. India's Article 79 reflects pre-230 precedent in that distributor liability kicks in only when notice is given.

    As for no one being punished for abusing the DMCA or copyright, the lawsuit filed by Doucette and the charges against those "troll" firms suggest otherwise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 10:20am

      Re:

      Wow, literally everything you said is wrong. Cudos.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 10:25am

      Re:

      Your super cool new talking point is porch pirates? That’s pathetic even by your standards Chris.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 10:35am

      Copying of copyrighted material (except for personal use or even format shifting) IS theft.

      Assume I save a copy of a picture for which I don’t own the copyright. What, precisely, did I “steal”? (Answer: Nothing. Even the Supreme Court ruled that copyright infringement isn’t theft.)

      Intermediary liability is much stronger in the rest of the world than the US, with no Section 230, yet somehow they still have websites

      And, like I’ve pointed out before, they also tend to lack the kind of protections that would prevent people from being arrested for dumb tweets.

      and those beloved comments sections are disappearing from IMMUNE American sites

      That has nothing to do with 230 or intermediary liability.

      Eliminating Section 230 wouldn't chill speech, just evil speech.

      The people who authored 47 U.S.C. § 230 intended to allow “family friendly” sites and services to moderate speech without facing legal trouble. Get rid of 230 and you get rid of every incentive those sites and services have to stay “family friendly”. Spam, racist/sexist/homophobic nonsense, all that kind of trash — all of it legal, all of it unable to be moderated without legal woes because of whatever doesn’t get moderated.

      society has been turned into a jungle

      Society has always been a jungle. We take it day by day.

      Great work is ignored, leaving its creators in poverty, while "crap" makes millions

      This is different from every other period of time…how, exactly?

      Porch piracy

      …fucking what

      The reaction to Section 230 is to avoid being "cancelled" or worse by an angry internet mob.

      Bless your heart, honey, but 230 has nothing to do with so-called cancel culture. And 230 doesn’t prevent people who call for “worse” (i.e., the responsible parties) from being arrested, sued, etc.

      That's why more civilized, GUN-FREE countries like England … do not grant 230-style immunity.

      Again: People in the UK have been arrested over tweets that weren’t even violent or defamatory in nature. You shouldn’t want to hold that example up as an ideal unless you want the United States to become a full-bore police state.

      As for no one being punished for abusing the DMCA or copyright, the lawsuit filed by Doucette and the charges against those "troll" firms suggest otherwise.

      The courts have never really punished people, let alone corporations, for abusing the DMCA. (At least, not in a way that proves the anti-abuse provisions aren’t impotent.) When the courts refuse to stifle the abuse, people/corporations see that as a green light to keep abusing the system, and the cycle continues without fail.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      btr1701 (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 11:47am

      Re:

      Copying of copyrighted material IS theft.

      The Supreme Court disagrees with you.

      Guess who wins?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      btr1701 (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 11:52am

      Re:

      Who is to blame? The PEOPLE, for not demanding that all serious debates take place under USENET rules. Eliminating Section 230 wouldn't chill speech, just evil speech. With all the hatred it enables.

      Dude, have you actually been on Usenet? There's more hatred and spam and vile bullshit there than anywhere else, because unlike social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, there is no moderation whatsoever. Nothing gets taken down, no matter how hostile.

      That's why more civilized, GUN-FREE countries like England and Australia do not grant 230-style immunity.

      So now DMCA 230 is now a 2nd Amendment issue, too? Wow. Who knew?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 12:38pm

        Re: Re:

        Dude, have you actually been on Usenet? There's more hatred and spam and vile bullshit there than anywhere else, because unlike social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, there is no moderation whatsoever. Nothing gets taken down, no matter how hostile.

        Why, I do believe you've stumbled upon why certain individuals would like 230 gutted and sites instead using the USENET model...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 12:31pm

      Re:

      Eliminating Section 230 wouldn't chill speech, just evil speech.

      Who decides what speech is evil, People like Robyn Openshaw?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 12:43pm

        Re: Re:

        The real funny part is that they seem to think(or have deluded themselves into believing) they wouldn't find themselves lumped into that latter category, given how often they have their comments flagged and hidden.

        If whether a comment gets to stay depends on community standards then they are screwed, just like now.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 2:25pm

        Re: Re:

        It will shut trump up?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 4:28pm

        It's like obscenity. It has no definition, but I know it when I see it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 4:57pm

          Re:

          I guarantee that what you find obscene is not going to match what I find obscene. So who is the proper judge of obscenity?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 4:57pm

      Re:

      We get it, Techdirt's T-shirts getting taken off made you jizz in your pants.

      Wipe that shit up, Herrick.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    keithzg (profile), 17 Dec 2019 @ 11:20am

    Solution

    The solution is obvious: print in Canada! At least until the next time we sign a trade treaty with y'all and inevitably "harmonize" on this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 11:35am

    "Recklessness can constitute willful infringement"
    Are there any cases with rulings in this direction?

    "an infringer’s knowing reliance on obviously insufficient oversight mechanisms."
    How is it obvious that an oversight mechanism is insufficient? Simply because someone is suing everyone?
    I imagine that such a determination would require extensive testing using one or more custom applications that would need to be created and thoroughly tested before use.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 4:27pm

      Re: recklessness?

      There are cases of "secondary infringement", "contributory infrigement" or "inducing infringement" where a platform is so full of copyvios (and its owners know it's full of copyvios) that it's still lawsuit bait even though the platform has legitimate uses.

      The saga of the original Napster, or of Grokster, being dragged all the way to the US Supreme Court and ultimately bankrupted would be the obvious precedents.

      It's a huge leap, though, from this to presuming that anything that can be used to infringe is wilfully intended to exactly do that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 5:00pm

        Re: Re: recklessness?

        copyvios

        wtf is a "copyvio"?

        And the cases you're talking about, nevermind the extraterritorial bullshit that saw the US going after Napster, were about willful, knowledgable infringement, even tot he extent that the site rewarded users for uploading more and more content knowing full well that it was copyrighted content, fully with intent to distribute. That's a far cry from what platforms like Facebook and Twitter are doing.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2019 @ 2:44pm

    “Recklessness can constitute willful infringement

    Whatever

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


