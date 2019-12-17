Trinidad And Tobago's 'You Can't Afford That' Forfeiture Law Claims Its First Victims
from the government-is-just-another-word-for-the-people-telling-you-what-you-can-afford dept
Here in the United States, asset forfeiture is pretty straightforward. In civil asset forfeiture, the government decides it wants something you have and files the paperwork to take it. In criminal asset forfeiture, the government takes your stuff pre-trial to prevent you from mounting a decent defense and finalizes the transfer of wealth post-conviction.
In both cases, the government takes stuff before anything's been proven in court. Only in criminal asset forfeiture does the government have to do much work convincing a judge it should have your property instead of you.
Legalized theft in the United States is scary, abusive, and the target of much criticism. It's a one-sided process that favors the accusers.
But at least you still get to keep the clothes you're wearing, unlike in the Netherlands. Dutch police are willing to disrobe anyone they suspect can't afford (at least not with legally-obtained funds) the clothes on their backs, the watches on their wrists, and any other accoutrements cops think a person couldn't have purchased without ill-gotten gains.
Meanwhile, the UK government allows law enforcement to secure "unexplained wealth orders," which allows them to seize anything someone can't produce receipts for. To move forward with these orders, there has to be at least some articulable suspicion the wealth may have been derived from a serious criminal act. The downside is the power has also been granted to tax collection authorities, which turns less-serious crimes like owing back taxes into "serious" crimes since it's subject to the same legalized theft program. No convictions need to be secured before the government can start taking stuff away from people. And the burden of proof rests almost entirely on the person whose property is being taken.
It appears Trinidad and Tobago has instituted the same sort of government-enabled theft program. And it actually beat the Brits to it by a couple of months. The islands' "explain your wealth" law went into effect in April of this year, but it took until December for anyone to take it out for a test drive.
The law allows law enforcement to freeze/seize assets, utilizing either restriction or forfeiture orders. The process starts with the filing of a request by law enforcement or revenue officers. All the government needs to do is tell the court it suspects the wealth is unexplained. The burden of proof is on the accused.
Where the High Court "is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the total wealth of the respondent exceeds the value of his wealth that was lawfully obtained, it may make a Preliminary Unexplained Wealth Order, requiring the respondent to file a declaration and appear before the High Court to answer questions relative to his assets for the High Court to decide whether to make an Unexplained Wealth Order."
After this, a notice of the making of the Order shall be served on the respondent.
Here's who the government is going after with its first "unexplained wealth order."
A St Helena couple has 28 days to explain their wealth after a High Court judge granted the police an order under new legislation.
Justice Carla Brown-Antoine granted the order on Monday after finding the police had presented enough evidence to justify it.
The order was granted ex-parte.
Under the judge’s orders, the two are each to file a declaration under sections 58(1) and 61(1)of the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Act within 28 days, and are to appear in court on January 7.
There are few details on who this couple is or why they're suspected of having too much stuff. But it could be anybody, really. The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago says the law will be used to go after "bandits who wear gold chains and drive Mercedes Benz and BMWs." Looking for gold and imported cars casts a pretty wide net. There's really no downside for the government since citizens will have to do all the evidentiary heavy lifting.
Oh, and the AG tossed out this horseshit chestnut while arguing on behalf of giving law enforcement the power to strip people of their possessions without having to prove any connection to criminal activity:
If innocent citizens have nothing to fear or hide, the Civil Asset Recovery Unexplained Wealth Bill should not scare them.
This was the message Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi sent to the population in Parliament yesterday, as he read out the 75-clause bill which seeks to create a civil asset recovery and management agency for the recovery of criminal property through restrictions in dealing with civil assets restriction, forfeiture of criminal property and the management of criminal property.
Yeah, but the government decides who's innocent. It makes the first judgment call when it requests an order. Then a judge decides whether or not those accused of having too much money can explain why they have the things they have. If the explanations aren't good enough, the government gets to keep the stuff it's seized and the question of innocence (in terms of criminal accusations) goes completely unaddressed.
The forfeiture system in the United States has plenty of perverse incentives. The one in place in Trinidad and Tobago is pretty much nothing but perverse incentives -- a simple way for the government to deprive people of their property with only the thinnest pretense of due process.
Filed Under: asset forfeiture, explain your wealth, forfeiture, legalized theft, trinidad and tobago, you can't afford that
Reader Comments
Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
If innocent citizens have nothing to fear or hide, the Civil Asset Recovery Unexplained Wealth Bill should not scare them.
Hey, great mindset, so, if you would just provide all of your medical records, full access to your computer and everything on it, phone records, tax records, travel history, financial records, and anything else that might come to mind to the public to show that you have 'nothing to hide', then that'd be great.
After all, 'if you've done nothing wrong then you have nothing to hide', and you don't have things to hide do you?
Re: Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
I can definitely see blood in the streets eventually spilling when every citizen in unison shows up with their rakes and shovels and clubs and pickaxes waiving high in the air in town square.
Re: Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
Hey, great mindset, so, if you would just provide all of your medical records, full access to your computer and everything on it, phone records, tax records, travel history, financial records, and anything else that might come to mind to the public to show that you have 'nothing to hide', then that'd be great.
Correct. I DO have nothing to hide. The only people who need privacy are criminals and liars. One day privacy will not exist or there will be safeguards that prevent its abuse.
Unexplained wealth is used by the IRS all the time, and it's legit: how can someone have wealth on which they haven't paid taxes.
Re: Re: Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
'how can anyone have wealth on which they haven't paid taxes?'
Back pay from compensation or inheritance up to a certain amout could certainly afford you a nice mercedes or bmw that would get these chislers' mouths watering.
Like watching someone dig a pit-trap and then jump in it...
The only people who need privacy are criminals and liars.
Said the anonymous coward.
So, which are you, criminal, liar or both?
Then post your Social Security number here.
Re:
Post your ssn on this site? With these Bums? Are you raving looney?
Re: Re: Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
O.K.list every meal, drink or other gift you have ever bought anyone, and all those you have received; along with who if anybody, you were in bed with in the last 5 years.
Re: Re: Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
The IRS actually doesn't care where the money came from, as long as you report the amount and pay your taxes on it. All you have to do is report the money as "Fifth Amendment income" or simply as "miscellaneous income", as per United States v. Wade and United States v. Brown.
Re: Re: Ah the authoritarian/voyeur classics...
"how can someone have wealth on which they haven't paid taxes"
I don't know Donald ... why don't you tell me?
Of course with certain lawyers paying their hackers and cyber operatives in cash, I could see where they, and the "bagmen" might hate this type of law.
Masnick seems to also dislike the law for his own reasons.
Re:
Mike loves due process. You know, that thing you don't believe in because you think you'll never arbitrarily have your stuff confiscated.
Perhaps a tad over concerned about the UK one
I think the key point with the UK rule is it is about unexplained wealth. The onus is on the individual to explain it. So far all the cases are multimillion pound ones, including a woman who spent over £10m in Harrods and who's husband had a relatively menial job at a foreign bank and should not have had that kind of wealth for his wife to spend.
We've a problem in the UK historically with money laundering, our banks have facilitated it as have others. Also UK property is a very attractive place for those with ill-gotten wealth to park their money. This was the government's attempt to catch up with that.
I am not aware of it being used for anything less than £1m in value. It is not equivalent to the US rules.
It also isn't about receipts for what you have bought, it is about proving the providence of the funds used to buy it.
Re: Perhaps a tad over concerned about the UK one
I think think wealthiest of the One percenters have a lot of unexplained wealth. It would be fucking sweet to see this law enforced on some of that and given back to the people.
Re: Re: Perhaps a tad over concerned about the UK one
Do you mean like the royal family? Good luck with that.
Re: Re: Re: Perhaps a tad over concerned about the UK one
Is the author of the Panama papers still alive?
Seems justified concern to me
The onus is on the individual to explain it.
Making the accused prove their innocence certainly sounds problematic to me. It would be one thing if the government had some actual evidence that money/property was the result of illegal actions, demonstrated that in court and then the accused could challenge the evidence, but if the government is able to foist the burden or proof on the accused then I could all too easily see someone that actually was innocent losing money/property because they simply didn't keep the relevant records, or because admitting to how they got something would require them to admit to something legal but embarrassing('Oh, this car? Yeah, I got it from a married [man/woman] I was sleeping with without their spouses' knowledge.')
No Surprise
Canada's had an income tax provision for decades that can require a person to explain their assets and lifestyle if they do not have enough declared income to cover their lifestyle. At least (AFAIK) it was limited to doing an asset valuation and calculating an imputed income - if you have these things and live this lifestyle, you must be making this much a year.
It wasn't so much to catch drug dealers, as a way to catch types like home renovation contractors doing work under the table. Don't report enough income to justify that fancy truck, the mortgage, and groceries - "we think you made this much and we want taxes for this much income". It doesn't go as far as asset forfeiture unless the person fails to cough up the income tax.
To my mind, the most important part of any asset forfeiture law is - follow the money. If the assets go into general revenue, the incentive is far less than if they are used, for example, to swell the local police budget or give pay bonuses - in that case, it's just theft.
and regardless of whether correct or not, the ordinary people get caned yet massive companies and corporations pay less than a single person's tax and not a damn thing is done about it! that's the difference between being able to pay back handers and being unable to pay back handers!
Re:
Business 101 in Back to School, Rodney.. You have to know whose hands to grease!
