Teespring Takes Down Our Copying Is Not Theft Gear, Refuses To Say Why
Hungary Has Fined Facebook For 'Misleading Consumers' Because It Promoted Its Service As 'Free'

Daily Deal: The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Dec 12th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn how to get the most out of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You'll learn how to customize Alexa by integrating APIs and AWS, how to use Alexa with both Arduino and Raspberry Pi, how to integrate your Google Actions with the Firebase database, and much more. It's on sale for $25, and use the code MERRYSAVE15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment
Get 25% off CIA: Collect It All with the code HOLIDAY2019

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Teespring Takes Down Our Copying Is Not Theft Gear, Refuses To Say Why
Hungary Has Fined Facebook For 'Misleading Consumers' Because It Promoted Its Service As 'Free'
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:56 Inspector General's Report On Investigation Of Trump Campaign Finds More FISA-Related Abuse By The FBI (2)
10:45 Hungary Has Fined Facebook For 'Misleading Consumers' Because It Promoted Its Service As 'Free' (11)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle (0)
09:38 Teespring Takes Down Our Copying Is Not Theft Gear, Refuses To Say Why (26)
06:39 AT&T Said Trump Tax Cuts Would Create Thousands Of Jobs. Instead, AT&T's Laying Off Thousands. (9)
03:32 Be Careful What You Wish For: TikTok Tries To Stop Bullying On Its Platforms... By Suppressing Those It Thought Might Get Bullied (56)

Wednesday

19:54 Chooseco Chooses An Adventure In Bullying Indie Game Devs Over Trademark (9)
14:48 Marvin Gaye Family Not Done With Pharrell Just Yet: Bring Him Back To Court Claiming Perjury (18)
12:41 DOJ Headed By William Barr Asked To Explain Warrantless Bulk Data Collection William Barr Authorized 27 Years Ago When He Was The Head Of The DOJ (26)
10:38 Defense Department To Congress: 'No, Wait, Encryption Is Actually Good; Don't Break It' (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.