As Trial Begins, Evidence Shows Sprint, T-Mobile Know Merger Will Raise Prices
Defense Department To Congress: 'No, Wait, Encryption Is Actually Good; Don't Break It'

Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Dec 11th 2019 10:33amDaily Deal

An all-in-one solution to your computing needs, this certified refurbished Apple iMac brings a wallop of processing power packed inside a 21.5" HD LED display. It sports an Intel Core i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz CPU with 4 GB of DDR3 RAM for next-level multitasking, and a 250 GB SATA hard drive for storing all of your important files and media. It's on sale for $349 and use the code MerrySave15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment
Get 25% off CIA: Collect It All with the code HOLIDAY2019

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

As Trial Begins, Evidence Shows Sprint, T-Mobile Know Merger Will Raise Prices
Defense Department To Congress: 'No, Wait, Encryption Is Actually Good; Don't Break It'
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:41 DOJ Headed By William Barr Asked To Explain Warrantless Bulk Data Collection William Barr Authorized 27 Years Ago When He Was The Head Of The DOJ (5)
10:38 Defense Department To Congress: 'No, Wait, Encryption Is Actually Good; Don't Break It' (8)
10:33 Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished) (0)
09:26 As Trial Begins, Evidence Shows Sprint, T-Mobile Know Merger Will Raise Prices (2)
06:55 Twitter Makes A Bet On Protocols Over Platforms (49)
03:27 Judge Orders Man Who Violated Recording Ban To Publish An Essay About Respecting The Court AND To Delete All Negative Comments From Readers (30)

Tuesday

19:33 Trolling The Trademark Troll: Lemonade CEO Releases Chrome Extension To Remove Magenta From Websites (13)
15:33 FTC Slaps Cambridge Analytica With An Order Barring The Already Defunct Company From Illegally Collecting Data Ever Again (12)
13:31 DHS Sued Over First Amendment-Trampling Social Media Vetting Program (24)
12:03 The Afghanistan Papers v. The Pentagon Papers: How A Whistleblower Worked Much Better Than Endless FOIA Litigation (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.