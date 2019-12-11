Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

An all-in-one solution to your computing needs, this certified refurbished Apple iMac brings a wallop of processing power packed inside a 21.5" HD LED display. It sports an Intel Core i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz CPU with 4 GB of DDR3 RAM for next-level multitasking, and a 250 GB SATA hard drive for storing all of your important files and media. It's on sale for $349 and use the code MerrySave15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal