Daily Deal: The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Training Bundle

Tue, Dec 10th 2019

The A to Z Cyber Security and IT Training Bundle has 12 courses and over 114 hours in training to get you up to speed on the latest security techniques. The courses cover ethical hacking, the Art of Exploitation, SQL injection, penetration testing, and more. You'll also get test prep for the CISSP Exam, CCSP Exam, CISM Exam, CISA Exam, CompTIA Security+ Certification Exam, and CompTIA CSA+ Exam. It's on sale for $39 and use the code MerrySave15 to get an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

