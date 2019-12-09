Lawyer Asks Racists To Use Sketchy Millions They Got From UNC To Fund Scholarships For Black Students To Avoid Lawsuit For Bogus Takedown
Ex-Governor Tries To Silence A Critic With A Bar Complaint; Gains Critic 70,000+ New Twitter Followers

Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Dec 9th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer and Developer Bundle has 6 courses geared to teach you the latest in web design and development. You'll become familiar with Adobe Photoshop, Bootstrap, HTML, CSS, Ruby, Python, and more. You'll learn the essentials of visual and web design, and then practice programming and web development skills. It's on sale for $29 and if you use the code MerrySave15, you'll save an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment
Get 25% off CIA: Collect It All with the code HOLIDAY2019

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Rekrul, 9 Dec 2019 @ 12:13pm

    Web Design 101
    =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

    1. Make sure to use a development program that only targets the absolute latest browsers.

    2. Thoroughly test your web site on older browsers to make sure it's completely broken on anything but the latest versions.

    3. Make sure you use lots of Javascript for even the most basic features like displaying an image so that users can't turn Javascript off and so that it increases each page's loading time.

    4. If the site allows/requires a user to login, make sure you craft the login window out of pure Javascript so that the browser's password storage feature doesn't recognize it.

    5. If your site specializes in file downloads, craft your own download mechanism rather than relying on normal file transfer methods. For extra points, ensure that whatever method you use fails on really large files.

    6. If your site has a forum, don't use a familiar and trusted off-the-shelf forum program, create your own from scratch and don't follow any logical forum conventions as used on other sites, make it as confusing as possible to use.

    7. Make sure your web site is optimized for a 5" screen, so that it looks like crap when people access it with a traditional computer.

    8. Make your site either really crowded or really sparse. Either there should be so many options and links on the page that the user doesn't know what to click or there should be so few that the user will spend 20 minutes trying to figure out where you hid the information that they're looking for.

    9. Use lots of frames. There's nothing users like more than every page having the exact same URL so that they can't bookmark specific pages.

    10. If the site is going to be constantly updated, make sure to use infinite scroll. Users love having to scroll through 100+ screens of crap to get to the information they're looking for.

    11. Color choice is important! Always display images on a pure white background so that the glare makes the images look darker and harder to see. Text should always be pure white on a pure black background so that the user will see afterimages of it for a few minutes after staring at the text for a while.

    12. Always use Captchas. Google's ReCAPTCHA is a great choice since it only works on the latest browsers and users love clicking the squares in an image 3-4 times.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Lawyer Asks Racists To Use Sketchy Millions They Got From UNC To Fund Scholarships For Black Students To Avoid Lawsuit For Bogus Takedown
Ex-Governor Tries To Silence A Critic With A Bar Complaint; Gains Critic 70,000+ New Twitter Followers
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:32 The Subtweet Defense Wins: Elon Musk Cleared In Defamation Case (4)
13:32 Attorney General To Law Enforcement Critics: Good Luck Getting A Cop When You Need One (42)
11:58 Revolving Door Revolves Some More: Head Of Copyright Office Leaves To Join MPAA (6)
10:44 Ex-Governor Tries To Silence A Critic With A Bar Complaint; Gains Critic 70,000+ New Twitter Followers (14)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle (1)
09:21 Lawyer Asks Racists To Use Sketchy Millions They Got From UNC To Fund Scholarships For Black Students To Avoid Lawsuit For Bogus Takedown (11)
06:14 Study Says US Ranked 68th Out Of 100 In Mobile Video Quality (8)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (13)

Saturday

12:00 Last Chance To Get CIA: Collect It All For Christmas With Standard Shipping, And Save 25% (0)

Friday

19:39 Disney's Decision Not To Renew SecuROM License Bricks 'Tron: Evolution' (84)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.