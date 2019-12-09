Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle
The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer and Developer Bundle has 6 courses geared to teach you the latest in web design and development. You'll become familiar with Adobe Photoshop, Bootstrap, HTML, CSS, Ruby, Python, and more. You'll learn the essentials of visual and web design, and then practice programming and web development skills. It's on sale for $29 and if you use the code MerrySave15, you'll save an additional 15% off.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Web Design 101
=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-
Make sure to use a development program that only targets the absolute latest browsers.
Thoroughly test your web site on older browsers to make sure it's completely broken on anything but the latest versions.
Make sure you use lots of Javascript for even the most basic features like displaying an image so that users can't turn Javascript off and so that it increases each page's loading time.
If the site allows/requires a user to login, make sure you craft the login window out of pure Javascript so that the browser's password storage feature doesn't recognize it.
If your site specializes in file downloads, craft your own download mechanism rather than relying on normal file transfer methods. For extra points, ensure that whatever method you use fails on really large files.
If your site has a forum, don't use a familiar and trusted off-the-shelf forum program, create your own from scratch and don't follow any logical forum conventions as used on other sites, make it as confusing as possible to use.
Make sure your web site is optimized for a 5" screen, so that it looks like crap when people access it with a traditional computer.
Make your site either really crowded or really sparse. Either there should be so many options and links on the page that the user doesn't know what to click or there should be so few that the user will spend 20 minutes trying to figure out where you hid the information that they're looking for.
Use lots of frames. There's nothing users like more than every page having the exact same URL so that they can't bookmark specific pages.
If the site is going to be constantly updated, make sure to use infinite scroll. Users love having to scroll through 100+ screens of crap to get to the information they're looking for.
Color choice is important! Always display images on a pure white background so that the glare makes the images look darker and harder to see. Text should always be pure white on a pure black background so that the user will see afterimages of it for a few minutes after staring at the text for a while.
