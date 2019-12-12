Hungary Has Fined Facebook For 'Misleading Consumers' Because It Promoted Its Service As 'Free'
Perhaps one of the more annoying points that people like to make when you point out that certain services are "free" is for them to point out, pedantically, "but you pay with your data" or some other such point. This is annoying because it's (1) obvious and (2) not the point. When people say something is "free" in this context, they don't mean "free of all consequences." They mean "it doesn't cost money." However, it appears that Hungary's Competition Authority is playing this pedantic game on a larger scale and has fined Facebook approximately $4 million because it advertises its services as "Free and anyone can join" on its front page:
The Hungarian Competition Authority claimed that this was misleading because Facebook profited from their data:
According to the competition authority, Facebook posted slogans such as “Free and anyone can join” on its opening page and help center, claiming that its services were free of charge.
While true that users don’t pay a fee, they paid for their use of Facebook by driving profits to the company through its collection and use of their detailed data, such as consumer preferences, interests and habits, the authority said.
It added that, using that information, Facebook sold advertising opportunities to its clients, with the ads reaching consumers through their insertion among users’ Facebook posts.
The authority said that the notices about the free use of Facebook “distract consumers’ attention” from the compensation they provide the company — the provision and extent of their data and its consequences.
That seems... incredibly silly. First off, it's ridiculously paternalistic and pedantic at the same time. Second, how many people were actually "fooled" by this. More to the point: if Facebook didn't have that slogan on its front page, does anyone honestly believe that it would have changed whether or not someone signed up? Third, the service is free. Of course, Facebook is trying to make a profit, but in this context, everyone knows that what Facebook means by "free" is that you don't have to pay money for it.
The article linked above claims that part of the size of the judgment was due to the fact that once the Hungarian agency began investigating Facebook, it changed that global "slogan." I had no idea. I just looked and, yup:
Okay, so now it says "It's quick and easy" rather than "It's free and anyone can join." Will that actually change anything? Seems doubtful. In the meantime, considering how pedantic and silly this whole thing is, I'm almost surprised that the Hungarian Competition Authority also didn't fine the company for the "anyone can join" part, since that's not "technically" true either, since the company has banned some people.
It's one thing to say that Facebook should be regulated, or that it deserves to be fined over its behavior, but does anyone out there think this is a reasonable fine or will do anything to curb bad behavior?
Free
Saying "It's free and anyone can join" is no more deceptive than a politician saying "government if for the people".
Re: Free
Or law enforcement is to Protect and Serve
Free isn't free?
So does this impact every "free" service on the Internet? Yahoo is "free" to use. Google is "free" to use. Bing is "free" to use. All of those sites make money off of ads they show based on your search input...
Re: Free isn't free?
Hmm... I just looked up Youtube, Hungary, facebook, fine... got directed to a video about Hungarians protesting the 'slave law' allowing employers to demand up to 400 hours of overtime.
... monetized with an ad for a Thai airline.
Wonder if Youtube is next on the Hungarian Fundraiser Tour...
So they admit it's free.
Which is a well-known business model.
As long as you don't pay a fee, it's free for you. How the company otherwise generates revenue doesn't change this fact. They might want FB to better disclose what they do with the data you provide (for free again), but that's the point of privacy laws. Technically, advertising that the service is free is not a lie.
If that is their new fight, there are way worse offenders than FB. Games that advertise being "free to play", but push you very hard to spend in micro-transactions are often way more misleading than a service that keeps its promise of not charging you a dime.
I'm with the pedants.
"Free" for me means "no strings attached". And with Facebook, a whole swamp is attached. You cannot even delete an account once you create it, so joining is a step you cannot ever undo. Something with terminal and permanent consequences just does not fit the idea of "free", even when just using the "free beer" standard.
The U.S. anthem talks about the "the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave" and I rather doubt that it uses "Free" in the same sense as Facebook does.
Re: I'm with the pedants.
That's cool, and also literally not what free means.
Re: I'm with the pedants.
It's amazing that one word can have two different meanings!
"Can I have a free beer can?" is such a confusing statement.
Somewhere, Richard Stallman has an idea.
why?
WE have been raised with the assumption that when something says Free*...and even Free...there is alwasy something that isnt.
when did the meaning of Free change? when did Free Require a *' to have a Quarter page of explanation that YOU WILL PAY... Or that what you are getting is CRAP, and everything else on the list costs you money..
Gambling is free, (to Do) as its a choice, but you pay to make bets..
Breathing is free, but all the corps fill the air with pollution.
This site is free, but you deal with opinions you may not like..and a few adverts..
Every site on the net is free...to visit.. you may not even get past the first page, because it COSTS MONEY, signup and collection of your data, or Tons of adverts infecting your computer, with out your say.
The Only free in this Life, supposedly, is the Love of your mother....Sorry, Im wrong...Your DOG..(damn, wrong again(you need to feed the dog))
Water isnt even free anymore..And soon Oxygen wont be free..
Why are we in a world, that has created a new dictionary of meanings, and no one has give-in us a book, explaining there is no such word as Free.
I saw a Prize give-away for a Property seller company(sit thru a bunch of ??? to get the prizes) Its said you get ? AND ? if you attend. I had to call them up, nad ask, if we Do get ? and ?...and that if they knew that AND, means we get both..
The person on the phone was ecstatic that AND meant that we got 1 or the other... I suggested they go back to 3rd grade and look it up, or they would be in court trying to explain the difference..
Well if Hungary is going to stick with that definition of "free", then that means no business in Hungary can ever again say they offer "free" anything. Because nothing is truly free. Everything has some sort of strings attached.
