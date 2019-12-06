CIA: Collect It All Is 25% Off. Only Three Days Left To Order For Christmas With Standard Shipping!

Another Federal Court Says Compelled Production Of Fingerprints To Unlock A Phone Doesn't Violate The Constitution
Fri, Dec 6th 2019 11:35amLeigh Beadon

Our 25% off sale on CIA: Collect It All continues, and this is just a reminder that if you want to pick up a copy of this real CIA training game as a gift, you have until Monday to order with standard shipping and still get it in time! After that, you have until December 17th to order with express shipping.

In some other regions you actually have a bit more time. The standard shipping deadlines are December 11th (Canada), December 12th (UK and Australia), and December 9th (Europe), while the express shipping deadline is December 17th in all regions except Europe, where it is December 13th.

If you aren't interested in a boxed copy, or just want to check it out before you buy, we have also made the print-and-play version of the game available for free! You can download PDFs of the full card decks and the rulebook, formatted for easy home printing, and you'll be collecting global intelligence in no time. Get your copy on itch.io.

    bob, 6 Dec 2019 @ 12:55pm

    fun

    This is a fun game when playing with at least 3 people. With 2 people you can still play but the sparing back and forth over who gets the crisis solved is not as lively.

    It would be better if the instruction book included an acronym list for the different intelligence sources. For example explain what HUMINT is or at least state it means human intelligence. Then the game would be more self contained instead of requiring someone look at an outside resource for this information.

    I have enjoyed my purchase a lot.

