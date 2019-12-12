Be Careful What You Wish For: TikTok Tries To Stop Bullying On Its Platforms... By Suppressing Those It Thought Might Get Bullied

Chooseco Chooses An Adventure In Bullying Indie Game Devs Over Trademark
 

Be careful what you wish for when you demand that internet platforms police the internet for any and all bad stuff. There was a lot of fuss and cringing when this story broke that part of TikTok's content moderation strategies included suppressing videos by disabled, queer, and fat creators.

Leaked documents reveal how TikTok hid videos of people with disabilities. Queer and fat users were also pushed out of view.

No matter how you look at it, this looks bad. And for good reasons. But, as the company itself claims, it had good intentions behind this, even if the execution was atrocious. There have been tons of reports of bullying on the platform -- and like with so many social problems that are making themselves more widely known thanks to technology, the first reaction of many is to blame the tech platform, and to demand they "fix it."

And, a la the infamous paperclip maximizer thought experiment, what's the most efficient way to stop bullying? Some figured it might be to hide the likely-to-be-bullied rather than the actual bullies:

The relevant section in the moderation rules is called "Imagery depicting a subject highly vulnerable to cyberbullying". In the explanations it says that this covers users who are "susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying based on their physical or mental condition“.

According to the memo, mobbing has negative consequences for those affected. Therefore, videos of such users should always be considered as a risk and their reach on the platform should be limited.

TikTok uses its moderation toolbox to limit the visibility of such users. Moderators were instructed to mark people with disabilities as "Risk 4". This means that a video is only visible in the country where it was uploaded.

And, yes, there is a very reasonable argument that the content moderation team at TikTok/ByteDance should have recognized that this is a horrible way to deal with bullying, you can see how those desperate to deal with "the bullying problem" might end up thinking that this is the simplest path to get people to stop screaming at them about bullying.

This is a key point that we keep trying to raise in the mad dash currently happening to put responsibility on platforms to "clean up" whatever mess politicians and the media see. There's this weird belief that the platforms can wave a magic wand and make bad stuff go away -- when the "easier" solution (if a morally questionable one) is to just figure out a way to hide the real problems or sweep them under the rug.

This is why I keep trying to argue that if we're highlighting societal problems that are manifesting themselves on social media, expecting tech platform companies to magically solve societal problems is not just going to fail, but it's going to fail in spectacular and awful ways. This TikTok "hide the people we think might get bullied" is just one example of sweeping a societal problem under the rug to avoid having to improperly answer for it.

Unfortunately, I fear most people will just blame TikTok for it instead.

bullies, bullying, content moderation, content moderation at scale
tiktok

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 12 Dec 2019 @ 2:19am

    Well that's one way to deal with bullies/trolls...

    ... take our their targets before they get the chance. As counter-bully tactics go it's certainly unique at least.

    Unfortunately, I fear most people will just blame TikTok for it instead.

    While the social/political pressure and those pushing it to 'Do Something' certainly carries the majority of the blame, in this case TikTok does deserve a good portion of the blame too, as desperate or not the strategy they went with here is beyond absurd, and if anything seems likely to just encourage bullies/trolls as it provides a way for them to not just act like jackasses but get content they don't like restricted, adding insult to injury to their would-be victims.

    People need to stop losing their minds and heaping blame on the wrong targets and demanding the impossible to be sure, but that doesn't fully absolve companies/platforms of responsibility when they respond with actions making the problem worse, and if nothing else they should be called out so that others don't follow suit down the line.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2019 @ 3:40am

    The lady behind GlitterAndLazers has figured out how to avoid the censorship: run a Kool-Aid "ad" disguised as a Christmas video.

    The damn 30 second nightmare is everything wrong with entertainment on this planet: fat shaming comments of an obese person pushing a sugar-laced drink on a social media platform run by companies and advertisers justifying censorship based on imaginary threats.

    How the fuck did it get this far.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 12 Dec 2019 @ 4:01am

    Sounds like preventive bullying to me

    Get them first!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2019 @ 4:03am

    Well, that's illegal for everyone involved.

    Their first big misstep is documenting people's suspected disabilities. It's enough to get them shut down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 12 Dec 2019 @ 4:12am

    Remove one persecuted group from visibility on the platform and the people doing it will become emboldened and go after the next to try and make the site conform to their vision of what the world should be. We've seen how easy it is for organised groups to game the system to punish people on other platforms, after all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2019 @ 4:17am

    So TikTok's solution to bulling is the same 8 bit theaters' black mage's solution to diseases ("[You can stop an epidemic by killing all the patients, but then some other jerk will just get sick]").

    Personally I don't expect TikTok to solve a problem all the rest of human civilization has never be able to solve in recorded history (even if it's a slightly narrower subset). However this... I think this would generally be considered creating more problems rather than solving any.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2019 @ 4:31am

    Like "shoot the hostage" from speed.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5P7Ck2aWFA

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    me, 12 Dec 2019 @ 4:44am

    Just like Public Education

    Punish the Victim for upsetting the status quo

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


