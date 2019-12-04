Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: That Time Twitter Nazis Got A Reporter Barred From Twitter Over Some Jokes
Devin Nunes Follows Through And Sues CNN In Laughably Dumb SLAPP Suit

Daily Deal: 7" Capacitive Touch Screen with 2MP Camera for Raspberry Pi 2/3B/3B+

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Dec 4th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

This RC070C is the latest 7-inch portable HDMI LCD monitor with a high resolution of 1024x600. This 7-inch monitor comes with a 2.0MP front camera that allows taking photos or video chat. It’s compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi 3B+, BB Black, Banana Pi, and other mainstream mini PCs. It even supports capacitive touch control letting you turn your Raspberry Pi into something closer to an iPad. You can also choose to use it as a general-purpose HDMI monitor to connect with a computer and use as a sub-display. Additionally, it works as a Windows PC monitor. It's on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: That Time Twitter Nazis Got A Reporter Barred From Twitter Over Some Jokes
Devin Nunes Follows Through And Sues CNN In Laughably Dumb SLAPP Suit
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:44 Devin Nunes Follows Through And Sues CNN In Laughably Dumb SLAPP Suit (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: 7" Capacitive Touch Screen with 2MP Camera for Raspberry Pi 2/3B/3B+ (0)
09:26 Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: That Time Twitter Nazis Got A Reporter Barred From Twitter Over Some Jokes (8)
06:22 T-Mobile's 'Nationwide' 5G Isn't Nationwide, Only Slightly Faster Than 4G (9)
03:21 Tony Robbins Crosses The Atlantic For Some Libel Tourism In Ireland; Files SLAPP Suit Against Buzzfeed (110)

Tuesday

19:25 Want To See Pete Davidson Do Standup? There's An NDA You Have To Sign First... (101)
15:33 Cops Are Running Ring Camera Footage Through Their Own Facial Recognition Software Because Who's Going To Stop Them (20)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 233: Your Secret Consumer Score (0)
12:13 Study Says Russian Trolls Didn't Have Much Influence On Election; But It's More Complicated Than That (49)
11:30 CIA: Collect It All Is Now 25% Off, And The Print-And-Play Version Is Free! (2)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.