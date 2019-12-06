Disney's Decision Not To Renew SecuROM License Bricks 'Tron: Evolution'
Show of hands: who remembers SecuROM? Alright, put your hands down, we can't see each other anyway. So, SecuROM was a really bad DRM used by several publishers to "protect" video games, by which I mean it mostly just annoyed legitimate buyers, got some of those publishers sued, and ultimately made the game unplayable on modern operating systems. The track record is enough to make you wonder why anyone would use DRM at all after this whole debacle.
But... it's still happening. Back in 2010, Disney released the game Tron: Evolution. The game was laced with SecuROM and suffered many of the same problems as previously described. As an example of how you don't really own what you buy anymore, the game simply bricked when Disney decided not to renew its SaaS subscription for SecuROM software.
Players trying to launch Tron: Evolution are now met with a message telling them that the 'serial key has expired'. This applies to the retail version as well as the Steam version which is delisted from the store. The cause of this problem appears to be Disney not renewing their 'subscription' to the SecuROM activation system for this game. This means that even existing owners of the delisted game cannot play it for the foreseeable future.
Fun! Notably, those that pirated the game aren't having this issue. Also notable is that when at least one person opened up a support ticket with SecuROM itself to fix the issue, the SecuROM folks told that person:
"You are right with your assumption, we can't run this service anymore for Disney titles, therefore all activations are denied.
Best would be to contact Disney to get a refund for your purchase or convince them to release an uprotected version of the game."
So as not to lose sight of this, the DRM company told the legit purchaser of a game that they should try to get the publisher of the game to release a non-protected game so that it could once again be played. If that doesn't highlight the absurdity of this particular story for you, nothing will.
It also would have been one thing if Disney had been the slightest bit proactive about all of this. After all, the company knew it wasn't going to renew the SecuROM subscription and therefore knew that such a decision would brick a whole bunch of people's purchased games. Why not proactively release the game without DRM? Or alert purchasers, or the media, of what was coming? Why is it okay for Disney to essentially take back a product bought by a customer with no recompense?
The only reported communication from Disney is something like, "Yeah, we know, we'll do something about it someday."
Originally posted by Disney Games & Apps Support:
Hello raidebaron,
Our team is aware that the activation site for this game is no longer live and has since been shut down. At this time, if the game was not already previously installed it will no longer be able to be launched. We are looking into this hiccup and hoping to patch this in the future. However, at this time we do not have any current estimated time on when this will be.
Thank you for your patience.
No, thank you, Disney, for demonstrating that you don't really care all that much about your own customers.
Sounds ripe for a lawsuit
People have been deprived of their ability to play a game through purposeful negligence on the part of Disney. It sounds like everyone who purchased the game could be part of it. Gee if only there were some kind of group type lawsuit that could be used...
Re: Sounds ripe for a lawsuit
Most likely there's a clause in the EULA saying that they're not responsible for you being able to play the game and that you agree to resolve any disputes over your use of the game through binding arbitration. This is all thanks to a SCOTUS decision a few years ago that pretty much gutted the whole concept of class action lawsuits.
Re: Re: Sounds ripe for a lawsuit
That’d be a good point. Does anyone have a copy of the EULA to check?
Let's hear it for no-disc and fixed .exe's
I just wanted to play games without the CD/DVD in the drive to protect my investment in a shiny metallic disc. gamecopyworld has been my friend and savior since the mid-2000s. Just be careful about what buttons you click, so you get the actual files you need instead of an ad or necessary "installer."
More recently, I have used it to get these games to run at all on Windows 10.
Re: Let's hear it for no-disc and fixed .exe's
Discs in all the time also burn out your drive for no reason. Not as costly a problem to replace a drive this century, but still stupid and annoying.
We already got paid. what makes you think you deserve anything else?
Re:
Paid for what? You mean "we already got your money". To qualify as payment, there must be a delivery of agreed-upon goods.
If Disney can prove that the purchase was for the purpose of having a nice packaging and accompanying leaflet as well as an original CD rather than a playable game, they'd be off the hook. However, it is unlikely that the purchase occured through a channel advertising this kind of ware, like, say, an antiquity store.
And even then that does not stop Disney from having obligations it agreed to unless they are part of this antiquity scheme: I remotely remember someone buying up a bunch of antique war bonds on a hunch that happened later on (due to some comparatively unrelated bilateral settlements) to become cashable as a side effect, making a killing for him.
Re: Re:
Most people consider it a payment even if the promised good(s)/service(s) is/are never delivered or fail to work upon delivery. In such a case, though, the payment is supposed to be refunded or substitute good(s)/service(s) of equal or similar value are to be provided. Otherwise, a lawsuit is feasible.
Basically, a payment is a transfer of money with the understanding that the recipient of the money will deliver (or has already delivered) some predetermined good(s) and/or service(s) (that is not directly related to the money) in exchange as part of a bilateral or multilateral agreement, or to pay off—in part or in whole—a debt. Even if the other side(s) fail to keep their end of the deal, it’s still a payment.
I could've sworn that this game used Games for Windows Live as well (which adds extra eww to this shit sandwich).
Class action?
Re: Class action?
Doubtful, not enough people and besides I'm pretty sure you can legally circumvent it for your own game since the DRM is broken.
Re: Re: Class action?
I’m pretty sure that the DMCA makes it illegal to circumvent DRM, even if you paid for the good/service containing DRM, and that the Librarian of Congress hasn’t made an exception for cases like this. So no, I don’t think you can legally circumvent the DRM for your own game.
It would be easier for disney to give customers credit for the value of the game,buy any game or film on the disney store .
after 9 years who would be playing this game anyway.
it would be hard to release a patch to remove drm from the game .
It seems the only drm that works is steam amd games released by ea, blizzard and its not really practical or easy to copy games released for console,s ,when you can buy a preowned game for 10-20 dollars .
Re:
As hard as.... adding a crack found with a minute of running a search for it to the steam download?
If nintendo are gonna sell ROMs of their games with the headers from the groups who ripped them left in, I don't see it being too hard for Disney to roll an already available crack into an official update.
Re:
Strange as it seems, many people don't just play a game for a day or two and then never again... unless the game sucks bad. I still play many games from the 80s and 90s.
Sorry, but that's super-easy, barely an inconvenience. GOG does it all the time, and they're not even the developers of the games they remove DRM from. The actual developer can do this in less than an hour, depending on the complexity of the build system. Most games would take less than 5 minutes to rebuild without DRM.
Super Metroid was released in 1994. 25 years later, people still play that game — bolstered, in part, by the Super Metroid Randomizer.
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was released in 1991. 28 years later, people still play that game — bolstered, in part, by the Zelda 3 Randomizer.
Final Fantasy (the first one) was released in 1987. 32 years later, people still play that game — bolstered, in part, by the Final Fantasy 1 Randomizer.
And I can think of dozens of older games, all from an era before CD-ROMs and polygons and whatnot, that people still play. Those games don’t need randomizers, either. Hell, you can still find people who say the best hockey game ever made (and maybe even the best sports game ever) was NHL ’94 for the Sega Genesis. And the annual Evolution Championship Series has side tournaments for fighting games that date back to the days of (and sometimes includes) Street Fighter II.
Games can have far more longevity than you think. When you want to ask “who would be playing this years-old game”, I can give you a simple answer: “Someone.” And that answer alone is enough.
Re:
Who would read or watch the Iliad, after all it is nearly 3000 years old as a written work, and was centuries old when it was written iown,
Re:
If I like a game, its age doesn't matter to me. At some point, I plan to play TRON 2.0, which came out 16 years ago. I still occasionally play some C64 games from the 80s.
Frankly, TRON Evolution doesn't appeal to me much, not because of its age, but because it looks like a typical console-style 3rd person game where even though you have a mouse on the computer, the game is designed to be played with two thumbsticks. Hordes of respawning enemies requiring tons of melee combat. Basically God or War inside a computer.
Until the day that Valve gets bought out and the new owners decide that they no longer want to support all their old releases any more.
What happens to all the Steam-crippled Star Wars games when Disney decides to create their own game distribution platform and revokes the license for Steam to sell them? Does Steam have some provision that anyone who paid for one of those games can continue to activate it and even download a new copy if necessary, even though they no longer have the license to "sell" it to new customers?
Re:
A lot of people still play the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, Super Mario 64, the original Legend of Zelda, A Link to the Past, Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr., Donkey Kong Country 1, 2, and 3, Pac-Man, Galaga, the classic Mega Man games, the Mega Man X series, Street Fighter II (and its subsequent iterations), the first three Mortal Kombat games, the SNK fighting games, Final Fight, Mario Kart 64, Mario Party 2 and 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, and 3, Sonic CD, Metroid, Super Metroid, Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal, Earthbound, Final Fantasy I, III, IV, V, VI, VII, and X, the Dragon Quest series, Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, and many other games from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. People love to play games from their childhoods over and over again if they’re any good.
Also, the reason why we know about this is because there were a number of people who wanted to play Tron: Evolution and had purchased it but couldn’t play because they hadn’t previously installed it, while others could play because they had already installed it and hadn’t uninstalled it, thus allowing people to discover the issue didn’t affect anyone who had it installed by October 2019 but did affect everyone who didn’t but attempted to install it after that month.
I hate it when people (publishers, developers, gamers, critics, or outsiders) assume that a game stops having value just because it’s X years old, so no one plays it anymore. Sure, Tron: Evolution doesn’t have anywhere near the same active player base as, say, Super Mario 64 or the latest CoD game, but they’re far from nonexistent. I still play Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 1 and 2, a pair of B-grade platformers from the '00s. They were games I grew up with, so I always feel nostalgic playing them.
Jim Sterling did a video on this earlier in the week, and he said something that rang true with me: Publishers should call it “conditional access”. As in: “You’re not buying a copy of the game for yourself, you’re buying conditional access to the game.” He also said publishers should absolutely have to advertise the “conditional access” fact with every game they sell. I’ve had a hard time finding a flaw in that argument.
If you read the EULA, they usually do.
For example, here are some paragraphs from Minecraft's EULA, one without too much legal jargon:
"When you buy our Game, you receive a license that gives you permission to install the Game on your own personal device and use and play it on that device as set out in this EULA. This permission is personal to you, so you are not allowed to distribute the Game (or any part of it) to anyone else. This also means you cannot sell or rent the Game, or make it available for access to other people and you cannot pass on or resell any license keys."
"Although we license you permission to install on your device and play our Game, we are still the owners of it. We are also the owners of our brands and any content contained in the Game. Therefore, when you pay for our Game, you are buying a license to play / use our Game in accordance with this EULA - you are not buying the Game itself. The only permissions you have in connection with the Game and your installation of it are the permissions set out in this EULA."
"We might make upgrades, updates or patches (we call them all "updates") available from time to time, but we don't have to. We are also not obliged to provide ongoing support or maintenance of any Game."
"When you get a copy of our Game, we provide it "'as is"'. Updates are also provided "'as is"'. This means that we are not making any promises to you about the standard or quality of our Game, or that our Game will be uninterrupted or error free. We are not responsible for any loss or damage that it may cause. You bear the entire risk as to its quality and performance."
But of course, as the EULA also states:
"The terms of this EULA do not affect any legal (statutory) rights that you may have under the law that applies to you for the Game. You might have certain rights which the law that applies to you says cannot be excluded. Nothing we say in these terms will affect those legal rights, even if we say something which sounds like it contradicts your legal rights. That’s what we mean when we say “subject to applicable law”."
Nobody reads the EULA. Not even people who make games for a living read the EULA. And Jim’s suggestion was that “conditional access” games advertise the fact up front, not in a legal document. The box cover or the Steam description or what have you would have “conditional access” on it. And, again, it’s hard to find a flaw with the proposition.
Re:
It’d be like those games that say they are in “Early Access” or those that are “Free to Play” rather than just “free”. Something made clear on the main page.
Shame
Regardless of it being a movie tie-in game, it was actually really good, made you feel like it was part of Tron Evolution and the awesome short lived Animated show. Good thing the Pirates are there to keep it archived for future generations.
Also I've noticed when talking about this almost anywhere, people justify it saying how it was an old game, so who cares. Are people this ignorant? Some of the top most played games are 10-20 years old. AoE2, Cs 1.6, Source, TF2, BroodWar the list goes on. Hell Pac-Man is still played competitive every year.
Re:
I guess they'd be slightly unamused if they had some historic car in their garage and then a representative from the manufacturer came by to remove the wheels and motor.
"It was an old car, so who cares."
Saw this on youtube.
Jim sterling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yUmR6eQNrY
Yong Yea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir0sL-f-65c
This pretty much explains that video games are like food that have a shelf life. For games that don't rely on a server (as in, don't use always-online DRM or require periodic “authentication”), they are only (legally) available for a limited time (as long as it is being developed and sold), but once you bought it, you don't have to worry about the company having the ability to essentially destroy the game you bought.
Not so with games that do require internet connection to the server. Only a few companies would patch out the DRM to make the game useable after the end-of-support of the DRM.
What cause games to no longer be available is because:
-Company goes out of business
-Company gives up support of their works, couldn't upkeep the game.
-The license to use other IPs (movies, TV shows, comics, etc.) have expired. I can't stress this enough that lots of old games end up biting the dust and people wanting to play these games are FORCED to pirate these games. This also includes region-exclusive games.
And companies wonder why people pirate. Copyright is portrayed as the problem, and piracy as the solution.
Re: Saw this on youtube.
Is it?
In regards to game preservation? Yes, it is. The 1994 Alien vs. Predator arcade game never had a release outside of arcades for 25 years. Capcom could have lost the source code in the interim, or rights issues could have never allowed for the game’s re-release. People could only preserve the game through copyright infringement. I cannot fathom how many games might similarly be lost without (technically) illegal preservation efforts.
Copyright poses a problem. “Piracy” delivers a solution. Publishers should not act shocked when this kind of situation happens and people turn to illegal acts for the sake of playing a copy of a game they believed they owned.
Re:
I argue that binary code shouldn't receive direct copyright protection. Only source code, with the resulting binary covered as a derivative work.
The bargain with society is that you are given a limited government-enforced period where you have the exclusive rights to publish a work. If you aren't revealing the complete work e.g. by registering the work with the Library of Congress, then you shouldn't get the government benefit of copyright protection.
Re: Re:
That's a complicated argument. A counter-point would be that the source code and the compiled binary are merely two different translations of the same work; one in Human-readable source code and one in Machine-readable binary code.
It's not too different from two copies of the same book, but one is written in Japanese kanji and one is written in Latin letters.
It is true, most people who would run the Library of Congress cannot understand the Machine-readable code directly, and must rely on a translator to decompile it first.
But most people who would run the Library of Congress also cannot understand Japanese kanji directly, and must rely on a translator to convert it first.
Consider the ever-popular art of manga and anime, often created in Japan in Japanese, then occasionally translated to English by an American company.
Would it be fair to deny copyright to a work written in Japanese unless they provide an English copy?
Or, if what matters is what was the original written form, and not readability of the work: would it be fair to deny copyright to an English translation of a Japanese original, unless the Japanese original is first registered?
I feel as if the first argument is rather facetious, but there are good points on either side of the latter.
Re: Re: Re:
*Disclaimer: Yes, I'm an otakku. Get over it.
Not entirely. If the country issuing the copyright receives no benefit from the work, it makes sense not to enforce it's copyright. After all it's the country that receives no benefit that must expend resources (police, judicial system time, legal filings, all funded by their taxpayers) to enforce the copyright within it's jurisdiction. Not the holder of the copyright.
Now some may say that the issuing country gets a benefit in the enforcement of it's copyrights in other countries / jurisdictions, and even that common enforcement bolsters the chances of a localization being produced, but that's not a guarantee unlike the enforcement. There is no requirement here that a localization be made, nor even the requirement that the original (native) version be made available to the public of the enforcing country. Indeed, there are many works that remain unavailable short of importing them from other countries, yet we have a requirement to enforce their copyrights. In some cases, even importing is actively fought by the copyright holder. (See Lawsuits / VPN-Bans on Content Distribution Networks / DRM that refuses to allow access based on location / Customs confiscation / etc.) The only thing that is mandatory is our expenditure of our own resources to defend a work we may never have access to.
I would say yes. Translations are often not accurate to the original portrayals. In fact many translations (especially of the Japanese To English variety) tend to include censorship or complete re-works of intent to make the translation more appealing to the local audience. Sure some are not going to care that the latest loli manga's MC gets a longer skirt, but just as many would be angry if something like an entire game were to be reworked to remove references to Christianity (The Legend of Zelda) or not be released outright (Terranigma). In fact there are many fan efforts to undo these kinds of alterations in works across the board. Indicating that it is indeed the original work in their eyes that is more valuable. That's not to say that every translation is bad, but fundamentally all translations are derivative works. If the original work is what is truly important, then the translation shouldn't really be getting it's own protection independent of the original. Nor should the protection of a translation extend beyond the protection of the original.
As for the original issue, source code vs. machine language, format is irrelevant. In my personal opinion, a list of instructions shouldn't be copyrightable. As it is, by definition, a set of specific actions that produce a specific result. Anyone replicating these actions as written with the same starting resources will produce the same result within a degree of error. A degree that computers reduce to near zero. Even in practice, it is not the novelty of the instructions that is protected, but rather the result of executing them. I.e. "The experience", the actual object made as a result, or the personal changes that the executor places on their interpretation of said instructions. Those are the "novel" part of copyrighting instructions. The actual copyright is just a means to an end, and only serves to inhibit rather than promote progress. (But that's just my $0.02. I'm sure others will disagree.)
Re: It's not just game preservation.
There are other copyright departments that also have issues that forces you to join the pirate party. One good example is what farmers are experiencing with John Deere's licensing scheme to monopolize repairs. Several of them, had to switch to Ukraine cracked software, and you guessed it, go to the high seas.
Re: Like seriously, abandonware is under threat
It makes no sense for when the copyright on a product continues to be in-copyright, when the holder neglects enforcing the product and therefore, in copyright, in-name only.
This means that copyright protection last far longer than the holder is willing to enforce them. 75+ years of protection, vs 5-20 years of enforcement.
Imagine how much more of our culture would be available to everyone if copyright terms only lasted for 20 years. Then imagine how much money studios would lose if their precious back catalogs were available for free. Is it any wonder, then, that the movie industry will fiercely defend copyright even after the Internet fundamentally broke copyright?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Also imagine how much more incentive there would be for them to create a well polished product rather than ignoring what their customers demand.
Another dark-side to copyright: "Customers? Our only customers are our shareholders. The public pays us regardless."
Re:
How much of the studios back catalogue is available, and how much is left in warehouses to rot away? A lot of films, TV shows and music recordings are no longer available because there are no useable copies left.
The main benefit of long copyright is that the titles in circulation can be limited to maximise the profit of those that they choose to make available.
Re: not all copyright holders have the same enforcement lengths
While disney wanted to continue copyright enforcement, not all holders would do. But the law automatically enables all copyrights to last this ludicrous length, reguardless if they’re actually enforcing them or not.
It’s almost as if greedy capitalist motherfuckers who want all the money all the time will do whatever they can to ensure they can make all the money — and that includes buying off politicians to change laws in ways that make the laws more favorable to corporations.
Corporations are, by their very nature, sociopathic. The people who run them? An argument could be made that they are, too.
Re:
Personally, I feel that copyright should have a 20-year term by default that could be extended up to some specified amount of time (maybe 75 years or the life of the author plus 10 years, whichever is smaller) so long as it keeps being produced and/or supported. I feel that that would be a reasonable compromise. After all, if you’re no longer maintaining it or making it available for new consumers, why shouldn’t others be able to use it in their works as part of the public domain?
Why is it okay for Disney to essentially take back a product bought by a customer with no recompense?
It's not, or it shouldn't be. But Disney's very big and it will be very hard for anyone to do anything about it. Having the most control in this case, Disney shows it cannot be trusted.
Once again, it is demonstrated the IP holders don't have moral high ground over the pirates.
There's barrels of fun enough for ev'ryone!
And you'll get treasures by the ton
So come and sign the book
Join up with Captain Hook!
Re:
I don't see the difference to the self-shredding Banksy painting. Either case, you get to keep the pieces of what no longer has the originally advertised function.
For the game, you don't even have to pay millions.
I can tell you the difference. Banksy always intended to shred that painting at a certain point. Disney and the developers never intended to brick TRON: Evolution at any point.
Re:
What difference does it make to the customer?
At any rate: it's nonsensical to claim "Disney never intended to brick TRON: Evolution at any point" when they slap on DRM requiring a server. I mean, doh.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just because it was foreseeable doesn’t mean it was intended.
SecuROM, eh?
[un]Jumble the letters a bit and get an "O[h], screw u." to all of those afflicted by it (as is typical of DRM).
Keep this episode in mind...
As the hype train for Disney+ streaming rolls on. Not saying "boycott Disney", altough that's an option. But you do have to make a judgment of how much anti-consumer BS you're willing to put up with as they start increasing the monthly rate and adding hidden fees. Preferably before you sign up.
Remember that this is a company that actively exploits the fantasies of pre-schoolers to make a profit.
Boycotting Disney is also a much more difficult option nowadays. Marvel, The Simpsons, Fox film franchises, Star Wars, the Muppets, and a sizeable portion of everyone’s childhood in the form of classic animated films and TV shows — all of it resides in the House of Mouse. Disney rules a big part of the pop culture landscape with an iron fist. Avoiding that fist becomes harder with each new acquisition.
Kill the Mouse, take his House.
Kill the Mouse, take his House.
Kill the Mouse, take his House.
Re: Keep this episode in mind...
Personally, I’m not too bothered by boycotting Disney products. I really only intend to use the stuff I already own outside of some LEGO Marvel and LEGO Star Wars games, and those aren’t actually published or developed by Disney.
