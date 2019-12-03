Techdirt Podcast Episode 233: Your Secret Consumer Score

Study Says Russian Trolls Didn't Have Much Influence On Election; But It's More Complicated Than That
(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the shhhh dept

Tue, Dec 3rd 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

When Kashmir Hill last joined us on the podcast, it was to discuss her experiment with cutting big tech companies out of her life. This week she's back to discuss something even harder to escape, and subject of her recent article in the New York Times: the low-profile companies that track consumers and assign them secret scores, and the disturbing amount of power they wield.

Filed Under: kashmir hill, podcast, privacy, surveillance

