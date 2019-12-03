ICE Says Students Duped By Its Fake College Sting Should Have Known It Was A Sting
Those assholes at ICE are still at it. For most of the past year, ICE's fake college sting has resulted in a long string of arrests, but not very many prosecutions.
The sting involved a fictitious university set up by ICE to ensnare foreigners seeking to extend their US stays by complying with the law. That's the underlying truth that was dismantled by ICE's fiction. Visitors on student visas are allowed to stay in the country as long as they continue their studies.
ICE's fake college looked like a legitimate option, seeing as the agency had talked an accreditation agency into giving it the official thumbs-up as a certified education entity. The fake college had an online presence and a physical building. It also had staffing that accepted tuition money before turning applicants in to ICE agents.
ICE netted 250 arrests from this sting, with most duped students opting for voluntary departure. The agency is being sued for its fakery -- something it has consistently spun as foreigners bypassing the law to stay in the country. But this is what the law allows them to do and ICE is punishing them for doing it.
Very few of the arrests deal with fraudulent actions by students. Instead, criminal charges have targeted a few middlemen who took cash from visitors on student visas with promises to help them avoid being deported. Out of ICE's 250 arrests, only eight resulted in criminal charges. The bulk of the sting operation netted nothing more than administrative charges, ending some students' stay in the country.
ICE insists the US government is the real victim here. The victims of ICE's scam university aren't actually victims, according to ICE. They're actually crafty operators gaming the country's visa system.
Attorneys for ICE and the Department of Justice maintain that the students should have known it was not a legitimate university because it did not have classes in a physical location.
It's as if online classes have never existed. This doesn't actually show intent. It just shows how well the fake university was constructed by ICE -- something that looked legitimate until the arrests started. Attorneys we're paying for are helping ICE play the victim after duping students out of thousands of dollars in tuition and fees before setting them up with deportation.
"Their true intent could not be clearer," Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Helms wrote in a sentencing memo this month for Rampeesa, one of the eight recruiters, of the hundreds of students enrolled. "While 'enrolled' at the University, one hundred percent of the foreign citizen students never spent a single second in a classroom. If it were truly about obtaining an education, the University would not have been able to attract anyone, because it had no teachers, classes, or educational services."
Most of this simply isn't true. And what is true isn't indicative of trustworthy government employees or agencies. As mentioned above, the fake university obtained accreditation from a nationwide service and the DHS's own website listed the fake university as an option for students in the US on visas.
In addition, students who did wonder about the lack of classes were unable to get any straight answers from the ICE agents posing as college staff. Those that did think this wasn't legit tried to transfer out. This fact was ignored by ICE, who arrested students transferring out along with those it claims were gaming the visa system by staying enrolled at its fake college.
This ugly incident should be a permanent stain on the agency. Instead, an effort that began during the Obama administration will be portrayed as a victory over thieving foreigners by the DOJ, ICE, and a president who thinks the world will be a better place if everyone else in it stays the hell out of the United States.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
#AbolishICE.
Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
Did you feel this way in 2015 when Obama started this program?
Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
1) feed the people bullshit
2) people believe bullshit
3) pull rug
4) people change their opinion
5) ???
6) profit!!!!
Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
I certainly did. I think most people reading this site felt this way. It's fraud and theft.
Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
Was this program widely known to the public then?
And I did disagree with Obama's mass deportations back then.
Why would my feelings about justice change based on who is in charge?
Re: Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
Sadly, I know plenty of people who's feelings about things change based on who's in charge....
Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
If I had known about this back then, then of course. No need to try to make this about party.
Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
I hadn’t known about it in 2015, specifically. When I heard about it for the first time, I assumed it had existed since before Obama. I was wrong about that, but both when I first heard about it and now, I have not liked ICE or found it necessary.
Re: Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
Correction. I was unaware in 2015 that the program was existed. Nobody outside the government did. If they did, it wouldn’t have been so successful. That the Obama administration started the program doesn’t change my opinion on it.
Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
ICE stood up in 2003 under Bush. I don't know what "program" you are referring to so I will just assume that this is "blame obummer" BS and move along.
Re: Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
From the article: "Instead, an effort that began during the Obama administration"
Re: Re: Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was formed under the Homeland Security Act of 2002.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._Immigration_and_Customs_Enforcement
ICE was created under Bush43.
I guess the part that started under Obama is the increase in deportations while the fake school is under trump.
Re: Re: Re: Re: I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
I think the first responder...should have been more clear in what they meant as ICE was created in 2003 while the program that is being discussed started in 2015.
Re: Profile picture checks out
WhataboutObama is the best defence you can muster bro?
Really?
Really?
Frankly, at the current point of time the world will be a better place if everyone in the United States goes elsewhere. This is a government not deserving a populace. On the other hand, who deserves a populace voting for that government?
Re:
If all immigrants were to leave the us, all that remain would be native americans.
Re: Re:
According to most theories of Earth's history that I am familiar with, native Americans are not natives either.
Re: Re: Re:
Well usually those that setteled in a area and stayed there longer before the newest arrivals from our current time are usually considered the natives.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sorry, meant to reply to parent post.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, this is the generally accepted use of the phrase.
Re: Re: Re:
Go back to Africa then.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Don't you mean go back to the evolutionary ooze where we all came from?
This ugly incident should be a permanent stain on the agency?
No, it should be a custodial sentence for mail and wire fraud.
That's the standard that applies if anyone else perpetrates a scam like this.
The accreditation agency should also lose its ability to operate.
Re: This ugly incident should be a permanent stain on the agency
They were most likely either complicit or negligent. Either way, it ought to get someone in serious legal trouble. Blaming the agency is fine, but the people who pulled this stunt should face consequences, instead of (likely) promotions.
The fictitious university wasn't set up to "ensnare foreigners seeking to extend their US stays by complying with the law." That is a disingenuous description. It was set up to ensnare foreigners who are are, to paraphrase the author's own words, "gaming the visa system by staying enrolled at a fake college", as well as the people and organizations helping them.
I'm noticing this pattern where the author keeps vigorously downplaying that the government actually alleges that the students were intentionally enrolled in a fake university for the specific purpose of illegally extending their student visas.
Tim seems to think the US government is entirely staffed by comic book villains that do everything for petty or malicious reasons.
Re:
"Tim seems to think the US government is entirely staffed by comic book villains that do everything for petty or malicious reasons."
Well, maybe it's because the US government acts that way so much it's hard to give them the benefit of the doubt.....
Re:
Whether or not that was the intention, it’s impossible to see this as anything else.
And of course that’s what the government alleges. That’s a critical component of the charges. We just find that allegation very difficult to believe since the university was not obviously fake (the government did its best to make the university look legitimate) and some students eventually tried to transfer out but were arrested anyway. And it’s not like people would’ve known ahead of time that there’d be no classes or teachers; the website says otherwise.
Actually, if there was no such malicious intent, and the government genuinely believes that these were people trying to game the visa system, why try so hard to make it seem legit? Surely they would have gone to even a more obviously fake university if that was the intent.
Re:
“Tim seems to think the US government is entirely staffed by comic book villains that do everything for petty or malicious reasons.”
Bro your government is headed by a comic book super villain.
After that we are pretty much just splitting hairs
Hasn't it always been like this for federal enforcement?
Let's be fair, if it wasn't for honey traps, self-made criminal operations, and entrapment stings the feds wouldn't have much of a job or many busts.
Re: Hasn't it always been like this for federal enforcement?
Well, maybe they could focus on some white-collar crimes.
