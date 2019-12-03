Want To See Pete Davidson Do Standup? There's An NDA You Have To Sign First...
I never stop being surprised at how often the topic of comedy and comedians makes it on our pages. Between strange concepts like comedians claiming copyright on stand-up jokes and a more violent war sometimes waged on the technology audience members carry around in their pockets, it really does feel like those in comedy should have, you know, a better sense of humor about all of this.
But to really see the combination of entitlement and disdain for the public at work in the world of comedy, you have to turn to SNL's Pete Davidson. Davidson apparently tries to smuggle in a non-disclosure agreement to anyone that buys tickets to his stand-up shows, with penalties of up to a million dollars for violations of that agreement.
Whatever you do, never tweet at a Pete Davidson comedy show. The “Saturday Night Live” cast member has recently been doling out non-disclosure agreements before each of his recent comedy shows.
Most recently, fans attending Davidson’s standup at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco were asked to sign a lengthy contract that forbade them from tweeting or instagramming any opinions about the performance.
I find it hard to believe that such an NDA would stand up in court. Regardless, it takes a special kind of audacity to make your living in comedy, an industry completely reliant on free speech principles and social commentary, and then insist that paying customers sign away their ability to do likewise. It's enough, seriously, that you have to wonder if this is some new kind of experimental comedy that Davidson is trying out.
Except that customers who have refused to sign the NDA have reported getting full refunds of their purchases without further explanation. If this is comedy, the public appears to be waiting for the punchline.
One attendee, Stacy Young, originally discovered by Consequence of Sound, posted the alleged NDA on her Facebook. It stated: “the individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether now existing or hereafter created).”
The document posted on Facebook also states “Individual is or will be a guest of the Company at a performance event for the purpose of viewing ‘works in progress’ creative content ...”.
The fine for breaking said NDA was a whopping $1 million. "In the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out of pocket expense."
As we've said, comedians have, for some time, been wary of technology within the walls of any given performance. Cell phone bans have become somewhat common. The stated concerns for that sort of thing have typically revolved around the fear that audiences will record and distribute contents of the show to the public, or that they will record jokes out of context to make comedians sound more offensive than they intend to be. Those fears, while ultimately lame, are at least understandable.
But forcing paying customers to not have a public opinion about a show? That's purely crazy.
"I understand that comedians are protective of their material," Young added. "But to not be allowed to express an opinion, whether I liked it or not, is off-putting in an Orwellian thought police way."
Someone might want to sit Pete Davidson down and explain to him that 1984 wasn't a comedy.
Telling people you're terrible in one simple step
Most recently, fans attending Davidson’s standup at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco were asked to sign a lengthy contract that forbade them from tweeting or instagramming any opinions about the performance.
Any time someone tries to gag customers from giving their opinion on a product/service the default assumption should always be that it's because they are offering a garbage product/service, know it, and are trying to prevent people from finding out.
Unless you live in Bizzaro world you do not want to prevent people from giving positive reviews of what you're offering, so a gag clause like that only makes sense if you're trying to prevent any negative reviews/opinions from getting out and as such should be seen as an admission of a lack of quality of a product/service to be avoided.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
After Trump forced NDA sigs on White House staffers...
...I had hoped the absurdity of those Non-Disclosure Agreements (which were tossed out in court right around the Stormy Daniels debacle) would shed light on the over-use generally and trigger a few more challenges. Creepy NDAs upon employment are a good indicator you shouldn't work there. Creepy NDAs for live entertainment are a good indicator you shouldn't go there to be entertained.
NDAs are typical for television psychics because there's the matter that they're far worse at cold-reading the audience than it appears on television, and in the 90s this was a shock for some people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So does that mean, after seeing the show, I could not tell my friends/family "Yeah, the show was great, you should go see it"? By the reading of the NDA, that would be "offering an(y) opinion" and render me liable.
Given that there would be no other reviews of the show available online (as per the NDA), how else would someone be able to determine if the show is worthy to view?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
By watching him on SNL.
Welcome to patronage in place of copyright because no one respects copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Davidson apparently tries to smuggle in a non-disclosure agreement to anyone that buys tickets to his stand-up shows, with penalties of up to a million dollars for violations of that agreement. "
Apparently, someone has a WAY overblown opinion of himself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm not so sure it's theft of jokes he's worried about
Or even being called "not funny" with examples given. Rather it may be a legitimate concern that one of the overly-passionate "woke" might take offense (on the behalf of someone who never asked for the service, and for ""Street" cred") and start a witch hunt.
A lot of comedy is inherently offensive, but in this day and age Groucho Marx might well be run out of town on a rail for some of his schticks, despite his gentle style. It's gotten to the point where one "wrong" joke can ruin your career. Or even the wrong opinion, but the examples are out there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm not so sure it's theft of jokes he's worried about
yeah he's gotta be careful - if the wrong person complains about one of his jokes, he might end up with a netflix special and an invitation to the joe rogan show
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nda for comedy
Thinks it bad that you don't own what you bought anymore? Wait til you realise you don't own your memories either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You would need to pay me a million dollars just for wasting my time watching that asshole. Like the rest of the current lineup of SNL, he's an insufferable, annoying, prick. Even the idiot Ariana couldn't stand him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And sure, old SNL were assholes in private as well, but at least they were funny.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How many times did he have sex with Ariana before she reached that conclusion? Being a prick seems to pay.
If you don't want to watch his show, then don't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When you immunize websites from defamation and copyright-infringement lawsuits, artists have to take matters into their own hands, by exercising their right to draw up individual contracts which serve the same purpose. Serial numbers have to go into books, onto videos, etc. and NDAs will become standard.
This is the patronage model that destroys mass distribution of entertainment, yet it doesn't hold any ISPs liable. In fact, the ISPs can be used to get evidence against anyone who breaches the NDA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
