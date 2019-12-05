Devin Nunes' Virginia SLAPP Suits Causing Virginia Legislators To Consider A New Anti-SLAPP Law
We've been covering all the various SLAPP suits filed by Devin Nunes against his critics, journalists, political operatives, and (most famously) a satirical internet cow. As we've noted, despite Nunes being a Representative from California, and despite the fact that many of the people and companies he's targeting are California-based, he's filed most of the suits in Virginia state court. The reasons for this seemed fairly obvious to many commentators. Virginia has a very weak anti-SLAPP law. California has a very robust one.
We were actually a bit surprised to see Nunes file one lawsuit in California, but he quickly dropped it to file a related lawsuit... back in Virginia. His one other non-Virginia lawsuit was filed in Iowa which has no anti-SLAPP law at all.
And while these lawsuits all appear to be frivolous attempts to intimidate critics and journalists, they may actually have a potentially good result. Legislators in Virginia have been inspired by this abuse of the judicial system to consider beefing up Virginia's weak anti-SLAPP law:
Sen. John Edwards,... who will chair the Senate Courts of Justice Committee in the 2020 legislative session, said he’s already hearing from lawyers who want Virginia’s anti-SLAPP law strengthened in the wake of Nunes’ actions.
One is Roanoke lawyer Mark Cathey, chairman of the Roanoke School Board. He emphasized he was speaking for himself and not for the board.
“Our courts shouldn’t be taken advantage of this way,” Cathey told me regarding Nunes’ lawsuits.
The article also notes that another legislator, Scott Surovell, is also Adam Parkhomenko's lawyer, the one who wrote that wonderful motion to quash Nunes' subpoena of Parkhomenko, pointing out that cows don't have opposable thumbs.
A Virginia lawmaker who’s urging legislative action is Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. As an attorney, Surovell represents Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist whom Nunes has subpoenaed in an effort to learn the identity of the person behind Devin Nunes’ Cow, a Twitter parody account that has lampooned the congressman.
Surovell called Nunes “a serial SLAPP abuser” and added, “There’s no question he specifically forum-shopped this SLAPP lawsuit [against Twitter] in Virginia.”
While these frivolous nuisance suits are a pain, and certainly unbecoming of a sitting member of Congress, it would be nice if the end result is the creation of another good state anti-SLAPP law.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, devin nunes, free speech, slapp, virginia
Ah those silver linings...
If that's what it takes to get another state to apply what will hopefully be a meaningful anti-SLAPP law then while Nunes will still be a hypocritical jackass he'll at least have done something good, albeit entirely by accident.
Should this pass it will be interesting to see which state he'll suddenly decide to start filing his SLAPP lawsuits in next, as he certainly won't stick with one where he stands to face actual penalties for abusing the legal system for his own ends.
Re: Ah those silver linings...
When all the states, and the Feds have anti-SLAPP laws strong enough to deter Devin Nunes, he will become a libel tourist, just like Tony Robbins. Not that he will get any satisfaction there, either.
And then he'll use it in a re-election ad: "Rep. Nunes was instrumental in the passage of a stronger anti-SLAPP law in Virginia..."
/sigh
Devin Nunes, to his lawyers: So they’re saying I can’t slap people in Virginia any more? Well, who cares, then. Keep the lawsuits going!
Moonez, what a nasty, petulant, spiteful, and thin skinned areshole.
You know...
At the current point of time, it would start to appear that Nunes' activities surrounding Trump's impeachable actions are looking like something entirely more unbecoming of a sitting member of Congress.
I think that I finally get the obsession of the Republicans to demand Schiff being a witness in Trump's impeachment procedures. I think the main reason is that if Schiff refuses because he does not have any involvement or knowledge outside of the impeachment proceedings themselves, the Republicans will use this as a "then Nunes won't be witness and you cannot complain" pretense since Nunes' role in the House committees is similar to Schiff's.
Nunes already needed to get slapped on his fingers for trying to coordinate the White House defenses with the Mueller investigations, something entirely incompatible with his committee duties.
In this case it looks like he was pretty deeply involved with Trump's moves now under impeachment investigation, so if this is further corroborated, I should think that he'd have to recuse himself and stand question and answer, never mind how many catcalls of "unfair" and "witch hunt" this will garner.
Re: You know...
Squirrel!
East Texas Style Law Suit Squatting
This will likely lead to some state going out of its way to make it easier for these kinds of nuisance law suits the same way the East Texas District went out of its way to attract patent trolls. A state with a small population and many empty offices would love to be the host for this kind of legal quackery. Until there is a national solution then no bovine will be safe let alone the one belonging to Rep. Nunes.
