Why Won't Creative Future's Members Comment About This Hollywood Front Group Smearing A Well Respected Law Professor?
from the a-tragically-rhetorical-question dept
If you look in the dictionary, the word "projection" has many different definitions. I find it particularly amusing that in Merriam Webster's dictionary, the following two are right next to each other:
- the attribution of one's own ideas, feelings, or attitudes to other people or to objects; especially : the externalization of blame, guilt, or responsibility as a defense against anxiety
- the display of motion pictures by projecting an image from them upon a screen
Some of you may recall that during the run up to Hollywood trying to get Congress to pass SOPA, a terrible pro-censorship, anti-internet, mysterious Hollywood front group showed up called Creative America to advocate for SOPA. It was a Creative Disaster. While pretending to be a "grassroots" effort by "creatives," it came out that the organization was actually very much created by Hollywood's biggest studios:
CBS Corporation, NBC Universal, the Screen Actors Guild, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox, Viacom, the Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Entertainment
The grassroots effort completely collapsed and Creative America received widespread mockery on the internet. In early 2014, the organization brought in new leadership and took on a new name: Creative Future, with the same Hollywood studios behind it, the same bogus "grassroots" rhetoric, but now lead by a former Hollywood studio boss. The board of Creative Future has remained staffed entirely by Hollywood big shots. The most recent filing from the organization shows that its Board of Directors includes: Alan Braverman (Senior VP and General Counsel at Disney), John Rogovin (Exec VP and General Counsel at Warner Bros.), Leah Weil (Senior Exec VP and General Counsel at Sony Pictures), Kimberly Harris (Exec VP of Comcast and General Counsel at NBC Universal), Jean Preweitt (CEO of the Independent Film & Television Alliance), Christa D'Alimonte (Exec VP and General Counsel at Viacom), Carl "Chip" Smith (Exec VP of Public Affairs for 21st Century Fox, at least until earlier this year when Disney took them over). It's notable that D'Alimonte only joined in April of 2017, at the same time as Michael Fricklas, who was Exec VP & General Counsel at Viacom, left both Viacom and the Creative Future board -- more or less confirming that Creative Future is a mouthpiece of the big Hollywood studios, and when one person leaves a studio (as Fricklas did), they're immediately replaced by a new person from Hollywood.
In other words, Creative Future is pure astroturf, and is 100% about representing the interests of Hollywood's biggest studios.
Over the last few years, it seems that Creative Future has gotten more and more unhinged in its conspiracy theory pushing. Earlier this year, for example, it attacked the DC think tank R Street, because it had provided a grant to us. Creative Future declared that this somehow proved that R Street was "anti-copyright," because (it claimed) we are "anti-copyright." This is wrong on so many levels -- in particular, because the R Street grant as specifically for our Working Futures project, and the money from the grant was used to pay authors to write creative science fiction stories. And, I would bet Creative Future's entire operating budget (of over $3 million) that the contract we gave to those authors (in which they retain the copyright to their stories and are told they can do whatever they want with those stories, including republishing them elsewhere) was a hell of a lot better than the contracts any of the companies on Creative Future's board signs with its "creatives."
But we're something of a sideshow here. The real anger from Creative Future over the past few years has been directed at EFF. For reasons that I cannot comprehend, a few extraordinarily confused Google haters, like to insist that EFF is a Google front group. Creative Future is one of the most vocal about this (see the above definition regarding projection). Creative Future actually is a Hollywood front group. The idea that EFF is a Google front group is crazy. Remember, EFF has regularly criticized Google's practices, including filing an FTC complaint about Google's privacy practices and is currently fighting hard against Google concerning how California's new privacy law will be implemented.
And, for all the talk of claims that Google "funds" EFF, Google gave EFF a grand total of $7,500 in 2018. That's out of the $15.1 million that EFF brought in, nearly $10 million of which came from individuals (either by themselves or their own personal foundations). In insisting that Google really funds EFF, Creative Future likes to point to various cy pres awards, in which a court forces Google to give money to EFF to atone for some sort of wrong doing. That's not, in any way, Google choosing to fund EFF. It's a court punishing Google over its failures, and having it fund EFF and others as punishment. Between Creative Future and EFF one of these organizations is a front group for a set of giant corporate interests, and it ain't EFF.
But Creative Future has its bogeyman, and so when news came down that EFF had appointed renowned and incredibly well-respected copyright law professor Pam Samuelson to be its new board chairperson, Creative Future went on the attack. It first published a hilariously full of "projection" blog post accusing Samuelson of being "anti-copyright." It's not even remotely worth debunking each of the points, other than to note that not a single one of them is accurate. It repeatedly frames reasonable positions taken on copyright as extreme. It takes statements of opinion -- including the claim independent artists (you know, the ones not supported by Creative Future's esteemed board of legacy Hollywood big shots) are put at "some disadvantage" in fighting piracy -- as "lying to lawmakers." What? It also (perhaps no surprise) claims that Samuelson's reasonable arguments regarding the copyrigtability of APIs in the Oracle/Google fight proves she's anti-copyright.
That last one is particularly stupid, given that Samuelson has been among the most knowledgeable experts on questions regarding the copyright of interfaces since before Google existed, and the idea that siding with Google in the Google/Oracle case is "anti-copyright" suggests a near total lack of understanding on the topic.
There's a lot more in there, but nearly all of it is projection a la the top definition that I quoted at the top of this article. Creative Future is a front group. Creative Future regularly lies. Creative Future always defends Hollywood's biggest studios, and not the interests of independent artists.
In response to this fact-free smearing of such a respected professor, Microsoft (who no one would ever claim is "anti-copyright") told Creative Future to remove its name from Creative Future's list of "members." Microsoft has chosen not to comment publicly on this issue, but two separate sources confirmed to us that the decision to leave Creative Future was 100% in response to the smearing of Prof. Samuelson, which people at Microsoft believed to be beyond any reasonable standard of decorum, even if the company still supports Creative Future's mission. Most organizations might stay quiet when receiving a rebuke like that, but Creative Future instead tried to brand Microsoft as anti-copyright, because apparently facts are completely optional in the delusional world of Hollywood.
Creative Future then decided to run a second article smearing Samuelson, literally blaming her for Microsoft deciding to disassociate itself with the organization:
We’re also unhappy because she asked Microsoft why their logo was on CreativeFuture’s website. In response, Microsoft emailed us asking us to remove their logo. Of course, we did so.
This statement is somewhat telling. For all of Creative Future's attempts to describe the hundreds of organizations on its website as "members," it seems quite clear that most of them are not "dues paying" members. They just have their logo on the website.
With that in mind, I began to wonder what were some of the other organizations on that same page of logos, and what they felt about their name being associated with flat out lies being used to smear one of the most respected law professors in the world. There are hundreds of logos on the page. Over the past few weeks I've contacted somewhere in the neighborhood of fifty of those members to ask for any comment on the situation. Below are all their comments.
...
Ha ha, just kidding. Not a single organization was willing to comment on the record. The vast majority completely ignored my request. A few sent back generic "no comments." One said the situation was "complicated." Oh really? The most startling to me, however, were the organizations on the list whose focuses are entirely about promoting women's voices, and fighting back against stereotypes about women. I figured, at the very least, those organizations -- including Women in Film, Women Make Movies and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media -- would at least have something to say about an organization put together by Hollywood's biggest studios smearing such a respected female law professor.
But, nope. None of them wished to comment -- even after it was pointed out that Microsoft had left Creative Future over this mess.
Other organizations that I thought might have a bit of a spine, but who refused to comment: Alamo Draft House (I will find other places to watch movies, thanks), the American Film Institute, Comscore, Crackle (do they still even exist?), IMAX, the Jim Henson Company, Legion M, Miramax (you'd think, post Harvey Weinstein, they'd be more open to recognizing issues, but nope), National Hispanic Media Coalition (this one's especially disappointing, as they've been a staunch ally on net neutrality, and even posted a guest post on Techdirt earlier this year), PodcastOne, the Tribeca Film Institute, and many, many more.
And, of course, none of the giant Hollywood studios, which set up Creative Future and hide behind its "edgy" attacks on people, wanted to comment either. I wonder why, Disney, ComcastUniversal, Viacom, Sony, and Warner Bros., might want to ignore the fact that an organization that they set up and control, is out there smearing respected law professors? Actually, I don't wonder at all.
Anyway, I recommend that people scan Creative Future's big list of "logos" and see if you recognize any. Feel free to ask them (politely, of course) why they're willing to have their name associated with an organization smearing such a well-respected professor with outright lies?
In the end, though, this all comes down to pure projection -- and not the one that involves a screen. Creative Future is a front group for big businesses, pretending to be a "grassroots" group for creatives. As such, it can't even imagine that there really are legitimate organizations like EFF that are actually focused on protecting individual rights and are actually supported by individual members. And thus, they feel the need to project Creative Future's own sins upon such organizations. It also can't imagine that someone like Prof. Samuelson, with her decades of clear, careful, nuanced, and thoughtful writing and advocacy on better copyright law (i.e., copyright law that protects everyone's rights, not just big Hollywood studios, and includes in that the public's rights), could possibly come by her positions honestly.
This whole episode has been revealing. Not about Prof. Samuelson or EFF. But it's said an awful lot about the type of people who run the major Hollywood studios. Alan Braverman, John Rogovin, Leah Weil, Kimberly Harris, Jean Prewitt, Christa D'Alimonte and Chip Smith: this cowardly attack is on you. If you'd like to actually provide a real comment on this nonsense you've helped create, you know how to reach me.
Filed Under: alan braverman, chip smith, christa d'alimonte, hollywood, jean preweitt, john rogovin, lies, pam samuelson, projection, smear campaign
Companies: cbs, comcast, creative future, disney, eff, google, microsofot, nbc universal, sony pictures entertainment, viacom, warner bros.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Sometimes silence says a lot
By refusing to comment on the matter the default assumption, until they do comment, should be that they support what has been done and said and are just too cowardly to come out and admit it.
Microsoft may not have issued an official statement on the issue but they at least had the guts to make clear that they did not agree with what had been done and were willing to make that displeasure clear by disassociating themselves from the pack of dishonest fearmongerors, and if a company like them can do so any of the rest could as well, if they actually objected to what had been said.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sometimes silence says a lot
By refusing to comment on the matter the default assumption, until they do comment, should be that they support what has been done and said and are just too cowardly to come out and admit it.
Bingo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Sometimes silence says a lot
Mike Masnick,
Have you ever posted to this site under another account that is not clear to the outside reader that it is you? If so, how often.
If you don't comment the default assumption should be what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Sometimes silence says a lot
Get help. There are medications that could help you. Look into it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That you’re a conspiracy theory loon who wants to piggyback off one reasonable assumption to push your own unreasonable assumption as a genuine fact. Get help.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Mr Stone, to further expound the point:
Even if we assume Masnick is regularly commenting as an AC on his own site, so what ? If we had a resident Masnick fanatic that would be another matter, but I have not yet seen one. As far as I can tell, his theory yields nothing, even if true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Sometimes silence says a lot
Jhonboi,
When did you stop beating your wife?
Just kidding bro. You couldn’t find a women to put up with you if you didn’t pay her.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Sometimes silence says a lot
That obvious troll is obvious, especially since after about 3 minutes I found Mike's answer to this question the last time you asked it.
Here's a question for you then: What goal do you seek to achieve by your posts here? If you don't comment the default assumption should be what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
" you know how to reach me."
and the silence is deafening.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Didn't even have to read the article to know that one of a dozen or so names would turn up as the "defended."
Funny how this site uses guilt-by-association all the time, and is SO concerned about litigants, specific cases, all stuff of interest to LAWYERS who are restricted by bar ethics from saying things that "journalists" can because they don't have law licenses to protect.
A grant is basically a HANDOUT anyway. For someone who talks about business models being the key to success, that tin cup sure is a nice thing to have when the rich like what you're saying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bar ethics rules?
What bar ethics rules are you talking about, specifically? On Twitter I've seen two lawyers, T. Greg Doucette and Mike Dunford, comment heavily and deeply on the Vic Mignogna defamation case. On several occasions people have speculated that Doucette might be violating bar ethics rules, in which cases he responds with the address of his state's bar association, inviting them to file a complaint about him. So, the impression I get is that, for the most part, lawyers publicly commenting on cases isn't against any bar ethics rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bar ethics rules?
First off, I wasn't naming any specific lawyers. This seems to be an attempt to literally put words in my mouth.
So, the impression I get is that, for the most part, lawyers publicly commenting on cases isn't against any bar ethics rules.
Depends on the nature of the commentary. Explaining what both sides are trying to accomplish is one thing, but slanted language about the suit and/or the parties crosses over into legal opinions which require due diligence that is not performed by outsiders.
There's talk of people who pretend to be lawyers online, but more often we get lawyers pretending NOT to be lawyers to avoid accountability. Moreover, the bar association doesn't sanction people much even when their conduct is egregious, as noted by many who comment here on "copyright trolls."
In a world run by sociopaths, the only rule is the law of the jungle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Prove it or shut the fuck up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Prove it or shut the fuck up.
This tone shows I struck a nerve in "Stephen."
The funny thing is a single HONEYPOT can collect all the info once it gains their trust. Boy those lawyers love to brag about "how the world works" and show how powerful they are when they think they might get laid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That isn’t proof, it’s baseless speculation coupled with the paranoia of a conspiracy theorist. Prove your bullshit or shut the fuck up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That isn’t proof, it’s baseless speculation coupled with the paranoia of a conspiracy theorist. Prove your bullshit or shut the fuck up.
No need to prove anything to you and no need to be silent. Obviously this BOTHERS you an awful lot, almost like you have a personal stake in this matter.
You're quite the internet ghost for someone who posts with such a detail-rich name.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then I’ll keep calling your bullshit what it is. What are you going to due, sue me?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Maybe in your mind but that doesn't account for much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe in your mind but that doesn't account for much.
Maybe not to you but the world is much bigger than you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, no. He's saying your mind doesn't account for much and he's right. All you have left up there is a moldy slab of tofu.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Maybe not to you but the world is much bigger than you."
Right back at ya cupcake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bar ethics rules?
I was only mentioning them as counter examples. I didn't mean to imply that they were among the lawyers you were talking about, or that the particular case was one you were talking about.
Both the lawyers I provided as examples have provided plenty of slanted language about the cases AND lawyers, and Doucette has even repeatedly stated that one of the lawyers is guilty of malpractice. And, again, Doucette has provided the address for his state's bar whenever anyone has claimed that he's violated bar ethics, inviting them to file a complaint against him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bar ethics rules?
Also:
Do you mean that, as far as bar ethics is concerned, it counts as legal advice, like a lawyer would give to his or her client? (In which case a non-lawyer publicly writing the same opinions would be guilty of practicing without a license)
Or do you mean that bar ethics recognizes a "legal opinion" which isn't given to a client, to a member of a legal action, or to the court, but the bar still requires a lawyer to perform due diligence? If you mean the latter, can you cite the particular bar ethics rules you think apply?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bar ethics rules?
Do you mean that, as far as bar ethics is concerned, it counts as legal advice, like a lawyer would give to his or her client? (In which case a non-lawyer publicly writing the same opinions would be guilty of practicing without a license)
Postings that could be construed as legal opinions or advice can be treated as UPL, and there was a point in time where this was considered, but obviously no one is being pursued for that these days. There are still other reasons for lawyers to hide that way, such as avoiding bad reviews, conflicts of interest, or if they are secretly involved in one side of the case and really just harassing an adversary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Assuming, for the sake of the argument, that people like Mike are secretly being paid by lawyers to express the opinions of those lawyers, how exactly should that sort of thing be caught? If a non-lawyer is expressing lots of specific legal opinions about specific cases, a DA or AG should subpoena their communications and/or finances to see if they are in fact being secretly paid? Get a warrant to tap their communications? What?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jhon Smith, probably: Send in a fully armed SWAT team to bust down Mike’s door, execute his family, and plant evidence that says what I want it to say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“Didn't even have to read the article”
That’s not a thing to be bragging about bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
On the contrary that's is something they should be bragging about, ideally as early in their comment as possible, as it makes clear that the rest of it can be dismissed and ignored and therefore saves people time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
And yet many obviously did read the comment and even rose to the bait, wasting many other people's time. If anyone is keeping score that's another point for the trolls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Jhonboi will spam the comments regardless of anyone’s responses. This way we get to have a little fun with the impotent old fuckwit. And it if wastes your precious time as well, good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the end, though, this all comes down to pure projection -- and not the one that involves a screen.
I couldn't agree more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, the reason that you didn't get any comments is that you don't have a license to consume that content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bold of you to assume Miramax rid itself of Weinstein (and any connections to him) for any reason other than PR spin. Also bold of you to assume Miramax changed its corporate culture to prevent further Weinstein-esque abuses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Typo
"copyrigtability"
P.s.: Thanks for nofollowing the links to the fraudsters' websites! Whatever it does nowadays.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Italian Film Commission
I notice one of the logos is from the "Italian Film Commissions".
http://www.italianfilmcommissions.it/en/
According to a presentation they gave to the Senate of Italy, the film commissions are branches of the local government of Italy ("ente di emanazione regionale").
https://www.senato.it/application/xmanager/projects/leg17/attachments/dossier/file _internets/000/001/547/Italian_film_commissions.pdf
So not only they're smearing a respected law professor, but it's also foreign state-funded smearing? I wonder if this complies with the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Italian Film Commission
I got a reply. Apparently they didn't know anything about their logo being used by Creative Future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Italian Film Commission
A sham 'grassroots' group that isn't what is would like to portray itself as used someone's logo without their knowledge in order to dishonestly make it look like they have more support than they actually do?
I am shocked, shocked I say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well now here's a group that would probably be interested in the lawyer-hacker alliance that astroturfs and defames people online by targeting litigious people through planting defamation that is then linked to in order to set "useful idiots" up into repeating the defamation and getting sued so that the lawyers can make money (the hackers are paid up front), with "bloggers" then further covering the lawsuit and often ridiculing the plaintiff. Or they just use it to retaliate as was shown by the Rose McGowan lawsuit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please cite a single legal case, anywhere in the world, where your bullshit plan has ever been used by any lawyer or any layperson. The case need not be a successful one; it just needs to fucking exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Please cite a single legal case, anywhere in the world, where your bullshit plan has ever been used by any lawyer or any layperson. The case need not be a successful one; it just needs to fucking exist.
The Rose McGowan case shows how the weapon is used by lawyers and internet "operatives," which is sufficient to prove its existence without putting targets on the backs of others, though in McGowan's case it was retaliatory and not a setup.
Slanted language regarding the claim is an indication of bias, btw.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The nice thing is this group has more than enough money, power, and HONEYPOTS to bring down this racket.
I appreciate this site for naming this group.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How, pray tell, does it do that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“Slanted language regarding the claim is an indication of bias, btw.”
Like when you threaten to assault and rape people who call you out on your spectacularly stupid bullshit claims?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Don't forget all the hollow threat of suing for libel and defamation. Pathetic waste of oxygen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Your impotent threats have morphed into conspiracy bullshit again Jhon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
With all of the talk on TechDirt about the idiots filing defamation suits for telling the truth about them, here is a great opportunity for the EFF to file a defamation suit against Creative Future and their blatant lying about the good professor. At least to get filings into the courts about their membership (as in not really grassroots), the discovery process should be a lot of fun against this organization, including their board of directors and their past history of association, etc., etc. If indeed they are false statements, then it would not be a SLAPP suit and should move ahead with discovery and go to trial. This would be an especially good chance to out the front group, their theology of hate, and there associations. PLUS, the EFF could include a RICO charge (too far maybe /sarcasm).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Was not a bit surprised to discover Voltage Pictures in the list of the Creative Future's members. Voltage Pictures, an infamous copyright troll that steals from actual creators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Creative Future:
An organisation that exists to advocate for the movie industry's future, while being so creative with finances that anyone but the big boys has no future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply